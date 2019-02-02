You are here

Australia had hottest month on record in January, heatwave to continue -weather bureau

In this Jan. 14, 2019, file photo, spectators cool themselves down with a water mist fan during play on day one at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia. (AP)
Updated 02 February 2019
Reuters
Australia had hottest month on record in January, heatwave to continue -weather bureau

  • The two most populous states, New South Wales and Victoria, recorded their warmest average, low and high temperatures for January
Updated 02 February 2019
Reuters
MELBOURNE: Australia endured its hottest month on record in January, with sweltering conditions expected to persist through April, the country’s weather bureau said on Friday.
The heatwave, which saw temperatures above 40 Celsius (104 Fahrenheit) for several days straight in some areas, was mainly due to a high pressure system off the southeast coast that blocked cooler air from coming in, the Bureau of Meteorology said.
A delayed monsoon also kept cooler, moist air coming in from the north, and a warming trend that has pushed Australian temperatures up by more than 1C in the last 100 years also contributed to the heat, said Andrew Watkins, a senior climatologist at the bureau.
Scorching weather last month triggered power outages in some areas and sent electricity prices soaring, while bushfires have destroyed homes in the southern island state of Tasmania.
“For maximum temperatures, for minimum temperatures and for mean temperatures, it’s not only been our hottest January on record, it’s actually been our hottest month on record, and those records go back to 1910,” Watkins said in a video on the bureau’s website.
“Odds are favoring that heat continuing at least through February into March and April,” he said.
The mean temperature for January across the country exceeded 30C, the bureau said.
The two most populous states, New South Wales and Victoria, recorded their warmest average, low and high temperatures for January.
At the same time, New South Wales suffered one of the driest Januarys on record, while Victoria had less than 20 percent of its average January rainfall.
Tasmania, which depends on hydropower, experienced its driest January on record.
Western Australia had its driest January since 2005.
The weather bureau said on Thursday that the west coast faces hot, dry weather over the next three months, which will dent the outlook for wheat production in the world’s fourth-largest exporter.

Topics: Australia heatwave

Indonesia recaptures French drug suspect after jailbreak

Updated 02 February 2019
AFP
Indonesia recaptures French drug suspect after jailbreak

  • Felix Dorfin — who faces the death penalty if convicted — was found hiding in a forest in North Lombok on Friday night
  • Jailbreaks are common in Indonesia, where corruption is endemic at all levels of society
Updated 02 February 2019
AFP
MATARAM, Indonesia: A French drug suspect on the run since escaping from an Indonesian jail nearly two weeks ago has been recaptured, police said on Saturday.
Felix Dorfin — who faces the death penalty if convicted — was found hiding in a forest in North Lombok on Friday night, police said, and was returned to jail in Mataram, capital of the island.
Wearing disheveled black clothes and looking tired, Dorfin initially tried to bribe officers to let him go.
“He didn’t resist arrest, but wanted to bribe our officers,” North Lombok police chief Herman Suriyono said Saturday, adding he was found following a tip-off from locals in the area.
After being checked by medical teams he was returned to jail.
The 35-year-old Frenchman was arrested in September allegedly carrying a false-bottomed suitcase filled with four kilograms (8.8 pounds) of drugs — including cocaine, ecstasy and amphetamines — at the airport on the holiday island next to Bali.
On Friday officials said a female police officer had been arrested for allegedly helping Dorfin escape in exchange for Rp 14.5 million (around $1,000).
Jailbreaks are common in Indonesia, where corruption is endemic at all levels of society and inmates often held in squalid and poorly guarded prisons.
In 2017, four foreign inmates tunneled their way out of Bali’s Kerobokan prison.
Two of them were captured a few days later, but an Australian and Malaysian are still at large.

Topics: Indonesia

