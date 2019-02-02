Virginia governor apologizes for racist photo, resists calls to quit

You are here

﻿

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam prepares to address a news conference at the Capitol in Richmond, Va., Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019. (AP)
  • The yearbook images were first published by the conservative news outlet Big League Politics
RICHMOND, Va.: Virginia Governor Ralph Northam apologized on Friday for a photograph on his 1984 medical school yearbook page showing him and another person in racist garb at a party, but said he would serve out his term even as pressure piled on from fellow Democrats for him to step down.
In a statement from his office, Northam indicated he was one of the people shown in the photo, which depicted one person in blackface standing next to another in a Ku Klux Klan costume. He did not identify which one was him. His spokeswoman did not respond to requests for further comment.
“I am deeply sorry for the decision I made to appear as I did in this photo and for the hurt that decision caused then and now,” Northam said in his statement.
In a video later posted on Twitter, Northam, who took office only a year ago, said: “I have spent the past year as your governor fighting for a Virginia that works better for all people. I am committed to continuing that fight through the remainder of my term and living up to the expectations you set for me when you elected me to serve.”
Among those calling for him to resign immediately were two recently announced Democratic candidates for president, Senator Kamala Harris and Julian Castro.
The Virginia-Pilot on its website said it obtained a copy of the photo from the Eastern Virginia Medical School library.

“COMPLETE BETRAYAL“
The NAACP, a leading civil rights organization, called for Northam to resign, while Virginia’s Legislative Black Caucus condemned Northam in a stinging statement but stopped short of saying he should step down.
“We are still processing what we have seen about the Governor but unequivocally say that what has been revealed is disgusting, reprehensible, and offensive,” the caucus said. “We feel complete betrayal.”
Virginia’s two US senators, Tim Kaine and Mark Warner, criticized Northam but also didn’t call for his resignation, saying that he should reflect on how to move forward.
Among those who did call on Northam to step down, Harris, a first-term senator who is the daughter of a black father from Jamaica and an Indian mother, said on Twitter: “Leaders are called to a higher standard, and the stain of racism should have no place in the halls of government.”
Castro, a former mayor of San Antonio, Texas, and the grandson of a Mexican immigrant, on Twitter said Northam’s “behavior was racist and unconscionable.”
Northam, a pediatric neurologist, graduated from Norfolk medical school in 1984 and did his undergraduate work at Virginia Military Institute.
Northam, 59 and an Army veteran, was elected Virginia governor in 2017 after spending the previous decade in Virginia’s state legislature as a senator.
The origins of blackface date back to 19th century minstrel shows, when white actors covered themselves in black grease paint that caricatured the singing and dancing of slaves.
An entry from Northam’s 1981 yearbook for the Virginia Military Institute added to the outcry over racist associations. An archive page of the yearbook, seen on the nonprofit archive.org., shows Northam’s photo and bio on a page with the nickname “Coonman.” The word “Coon” has racist connotations. 

French priest jailed for sexual abuse

Updated 3 min 38 sec ago
AFP
0

French priest jailed for sexual abuse

  • The priest will have to undergo psychological treatment, which he has already started, according to his lawyers
Updated 3 min 38 sec ago
AFP
0
COLMAR, France: A French priest was Friday sentenced to five years, two without parole, for sexually assaulting four young female parishioners, one of whom was just nine when the offenses started, and embezzling 100,000 euros ($115,000) to pay one of his victims.
The trial was held behind closed doors at Colmar Criminal Court, in northeast France, which publicly announced the sentence late Friday.
The 60-year-old cleric, who will have to spend at least two years behind bars and be under restrictions for the rest of his term, could have faced up to 10 years in prison.
The priest will also have to undergo psychological treatment, which he has already started, according to his lawyers.
Under the judgment, he is forbidden from contacting his victims or any activity involving minors. He is also barred from staying in the Alsace region, where the offenses were committed.
His sentence was lighter than that sought by the public prosecutor, who had asked for four years in prison followed by three years under a supervision order.
The trial was held behind closed doors at the request of three of the four victims, who were minors at the start of the offenses, the youngest just nine.
The attacks, which continued after three of the victims were adults, took place between 2001 and 2006 and between 2011 and 2016.
The priest, who was remanded in custody for three months at the start of the case in September 2016, “bitterly regrets the crimes that he has acknowledged (...) and offers his apology to the victims and to people (...) injured by such intolerable acts,” his lawyer Thierry Moser said in a statement.
He had admitted to having diverted more than 100,000 euros in money destined for the Church and transferred it to one of the victims, then an adult, in exchange for sexual favors.
In total, he paid her more than 240,000 euros, including a portion of his personal wealth.
The victim, now 29, had been charged with “concealment of breach of trust” but was released after the court found there was insufficient evidence to prove she knew the source of the money.
France’s Catholic Church has been roiled in recent years by claims against priests which have come to light in the wake of a global move by victims of abuse to come forward with evidence.

