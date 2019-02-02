You are here

Cameroon opposition party cancels protests

Former government minister and opposition leader Maurice Kamto, center, who claims to have been cheated out of the presidency, was arrested in the economic capital Douala on Monday. (Reuters)
Updated 02 February 2019
AFP
YAOUNDÉ: The main opposition Movement for the Rebirth of Cameroon called off demonstrations planned in several cities on Saturday, a party leader said, following a government ban on protests.
“The MRC will not demonstrate today,” said Emmanuel Simh, one of the vice presidents of the movement led by Maurice Kamto, the runner-up in last year’s presidential election who was arrested this week.
Authorities on Thursday banned planned protests in the capital Yaounde after a series of unauthorized anti-government demonstrations and some 200 arrests.
Former government minister Kamto, who claims to have been cheated out of the presidency, was arrested in the economic capital Douala on Monday.
His lawyers have said he is under investigation for alleged insurrection
Four planned marches, scheduled for Friday and Saturday and the following week, were prohibited for public order reasons.
Opposition marches took place in several towns last weekend, against the re-election of Cameroon’s veteran leader Paul Biya.
Biya, 85, who has held power for 36 years, won a seventh consecutive term last October. Kamto came second in the election with 14 percent.

Pakistan's ex-PM Sharif moved from prison cell to hospital

Updated 34 sec ago
AP
  • Sharif is serving a seven-year prison sentence for corruption
  • He was dismissed from office by the Supreme Court last July
LAHORE: An aide to Pakistan's former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif says he has been shifted from his prison cell to a government hospital in the eastern city of Lahore.
Senator Asif Kirmani says Sharif was taken from his cell in Kot Lakhpat prison on Saturday to the Services Hospital following the recommendation of a government-appointed team of doctors.
Kirmani says Sharif was diagnosed with heart-related issues which could be life threatening.
Earlier in the day, the provincial authorities granted permission to take Sharif to hospital in keeping with the recommendations of the medical board.
Sharif is serving a seven-year prison sentence for corruption. He was dismissed from office by the Supreme Court last July.
Sharif and his family have denied any wrongdoing.

