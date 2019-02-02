You are here

Saudi port IPO in pipeline, says economic zone boss

Updated 02 February 2019
BEN FLANAGAN
KING ABDULLAH ECONOMIC CITY: Saudi Arabia’s King Abdullah Port aims to be one of the world’s largest shipping hubs, with a possible share sale set to spur its expansion, an executive told Arab News.
The port, on the Red Sea coast, is currently the Kingdom’s second largest, with container volumes having grown by more than a third last year.
An initial public offering is now being considered to boost its growth, according to the head of King Abdullah Economic City (KAEC), which is home to the port.
Ahmed Linjawy, group CEO of Emaar, The Economic City — the Tadawul-listed company that is developing KAEC — said that is just one possible financing option being considered to boost the zone’s wider operations.
“To kickstart some of the future projects, we will need other sources of funding. We’re going more and more into project financing for specific projects — an IPO for the port — and some of our other businesses as well,” Linjawy said.
An initial public offering of King Abdullah Port is likely “within the next five years,” Linjawy added.
"The vision for the port is to be among the largest in the world. We have the funding and the plans to make it the largest in the Middle East for sure, but (to make it among the biggest) in the world we will certainly need a lot more capital,” he said.
“We haven’t started any official talks (for the port IPO), and our talks with the banks right now are … about the project financing of our new developments, such as hotels and some of the utility projects, like our desalination plant.”
KAEC has been in the media spotlight over the last few days, as the first-ever European Tour golf event was held in the zone, along with a musical performance by pop diva Mariah Carey.
Linjawy, who has worked for Emaar, The Economic City since 2006, the year it was listed on the Saudi stock exchange, said that further entertainment events are planned, and that the zone is set to host an international motor-racing event at its track, although not one at Formula 1 level.
KAEC, which is 100 km north of Jeddah, covers an area of 181 square kilometers of land — bigger than the city area of Washington DC — and comprises the King Abdullah Port, coastal residential communities, an industrial zone and the Haramain Railway district.
It currently has about 10,000 full-time residents and pulled in almost 500,000 tourists last year.
Linjawy said KAEC aims to attract 1 million tourists in 2019 through events such as the European Tour golf. A system to make it easier for foreigners to obtain entry visas to visit KAEC will be introduced this year, he said.

BAGHDAD: Iraq and Jordan on Saturday agreed a deal over the trade of oil and goods at a meeting between their two prime ministers on the Iraqi-Jordanian border.
Under the deal, Iraq would sell 10,000 barrels per day of oil to Jordan at a special price, transported by tanker from its Kirkuk oilfields, the Jordanian prime minister’s office said in a statement. It did not say what the price was or when the oil would be exported.
Iraqi goods imported via Jordan’s Aqaba port on the Red Sea would meanwhile receive preferential tariffs, it said.
Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi, who said on Tuesday the deal was close to being reached, finalized the agreement at a meeting with his Jordanian counterpart Omar Razzaz.

Jordan’s Prime Minister Omar Al-Razzaz stands with his Iraqi counterpart Adel Abdul-Mahdi on the Iraqi-Jordanian border, Iraq February 2, 2019. (Iraqi Prime Minister Media Office/Reuters)

Aqaba port at the north end of the Red Sea has long been a major transit route for Iraqi imports and exports, and Amman has long relied on Iraqi crude to fuel its economy.
Razzaz’s office also said Jordan would begin to export electricity to Iraq within the next two years.
Abdul Mahdi says the government aims to decrease dependency on oil exports for state revenue. Oil exports from OPEC’s second-largest producer account for more than 95 percent of state revenues.

