Building collapses in Syria's Aleppo killing 11

The report said the building is in the eastern Salahuddin neighborhood once held by rebels. (File/AFP)
Updated 02 February 2019
AP
  • Aleppo had been divided for four years starting in the summer of 2012 between a government-held west and a rebel-held east
  • Syria’s nearly eight-year conflict has left more than 400,000 people dead
Updated 02 February 2019
AP
DAMASCUS, Syria: Syria’s state news agency SANA says a building damaged during years of war in the northern city of Aleppo has collapsed, killing 11 people.
SANA said the five-story building collapsed early Saturday, killing most of those who were inside and only one person was rescued alive.
The report said the building is in the eastern Salahuddin neighborhood once held by rebels.
Aleppo had been divided for four years starting in the summer of 2012 between a government-held west and a rebel-held east. In 2016, the Syrian army launched a months-long offensive that eventually brought the whole city under government control.
Syria’s nearly eight-year conflict has left more than 400,000 people dead and left broad parts of the country destroyed.

Topics: Syria

Algerian President Bouteflika, 82, to run for 5th term

Updated 13 min 55 sec ago
AP
Updated 13 min 55 sec ago
AP
ALGIERS: Algeria’s prime minister says 82-year-old President Abdelaziz Bouteflika will seek a fifth term in this year’s election through a letter to the Algerian people in the coming days.
Prime Minister Ahmed Ouyahia told a press conference Saturday about his “strong belief” that Bouteflika will run in the North African nation’s April 18 election. He says “all signs show it and with a little bit of analysis we can easily understand that he’s in and that it’s only a matter of time.”
Ouyahia added that he thinks Bouteflika remains “the best candidate” despite ailing health. The Algerian leader is partially paralyzed from a stroke and is rarely seen in public.
Two other candidates, former Prime Minister Ali Benflis and Ret. Gen. Ali Ghediri, have already declared they are running for president.

Topics: Abdelaziz Bouteflika Algeria

