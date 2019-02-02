UAE firm buys 3 tons of Venezuela gold

You are here

The global jostling between countries that want Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro in power and those trying to force him to resign has divided the country’s citizens. (AFP)
Updated 02 February 2019
AP
  • Noor Capital said it ‘does not engage in any illegal or prohibited transactions’
  • ‘Until the situation in Venezuela stabilizes, Noor Capital will refrain from any further transactions’
DUBAI: An investment firm in Abu Dhabi says it has bought some 3 tons of gold from Venezuela amid that country’s political turmoil.
Abu Dhabi’s Noor Capital posted a statement on its website early Saturday acknowledging the purchase after being called out in a tweet Thursday by US Sen. Marco Rubio, a Republican from Florida.
Noor Capital said it “does not engage in any illegal or prohibited transactions,” saying its Jan. 21 purchase was handled “per international standards and laws in place as of that date.”
It added: “Until the situation in Venezuela stabilizes, Noor Capital will refrain from any further transactions.”

AMMAN: Jordan’s largest lender, Arab Bank Group, said 2018 net profit jumped 54 percent to $820.5 million after transferring $325 million in surplus provisions it had put aside after the bank settled a major legal case.
Operational profit rose 8 percent, the bank said in a statement on Saturday. Total deposits rose to $34.3 billion compared with $33.8 billion in the same period the previous year.
A US appeals court last year threw out a 2014 jury verdict finding Arab Bank liable for knowingly supporting militant attacks in Israel linked to Hamas, a decision that triggered a settlement agreement with hundreds of plaintiffs.
The ruling ended more than 13 years of litigation over Arab Bank’s liability for 24 attacks in and around Israel in the early 2000s. The lender disputed the claims.
CEO Nemeh Sabbagh said with the case now finalized the bank was able to transfer $325 million in surplus provisions held for the case to its 2018 profits.
The bank also said that it put aside $225 million in provisions for investments in Turkey due to currency depreciation.

