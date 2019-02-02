You are here

  India appoints new federal police chief
India appoints new federal police chief

The Indian government on Saturday appointed a new chief of its federal investigations agency, three weeks after his predecessor was ousted. (File/AFP)
Updated 02 February 2019
Reuters
India appoints new federal police chief

  • The CBI is investigating several high profile cases
  • The cases include a $2 billion fraud at Punjab National Bank involving fugitive diamond billionaire Nirav Modi
Updated 02 February 2019
Reuters
NEW DELHI: The Indian government on Saturday appointed a new chief of its federal investigations agency, three weeks after his predecessor was ousted after he and his deputy accused each other of bribery and interfering in investigations.
Rishi Kumar Shukla was appointed director of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which fulfils a similar role to the US Federal Bureau of Investigation, for a two-year term, the government said.
Shukla is a former director general of police in the central state of Madhya Pradesh, Indian media reports said.
A panel led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi had last month ousted Alok Verma as CBI chief, three months after he and his deputy had been suspended following a spat which embarrassed the CBI and led to accusations that the government had damaged the independence of the agency.
The CBI is investigating several high profile cases, including a $2 billion fraud at Punjab National Bank involving fugitive diamond billionaire Nirav Modi, loan defaults by liquor baron Vijay Mallya, and police firing on anti-Vedanta protesters in south India.

Topics: India federal police chief CBI

Man smuggles month-old leopard cub on plane to India

Updated 42 min 23 sec ago
AFP
Man smuggles month-old leopard cub on plane to India

  • Leopards are found across the Asian continent but are highly vulnerablle
  • The unnamed smuggler was arrested as he tried to flee the airport when the cub was discovered in his luggage
Updated 42 min 23 sec ago
AFP
NEW DELHI: A passenger who smuggled a month-old leopard cub in hand luggage on a flight from Bangkok to Chennai has been arrested, Indian authorities said Saturday.

The cub, weighing just over one kilogram, was found in a plastic grocery basket hidden inside a bag after the passenger arrived in India on the Thai Airways flight.

Officials said they grew suspicious after hearing sounds coming from the bag, and stopped the passenger as he tried to rush out of the terminal in the capital city of southern Tamil Nadu state.

“He was evasive in his replies so his baggage was opened for further examination,” an official at the airport said.

“The animal was in a state of shock and was making trill sounds and appeared to be weak,” he said.

The nationality of the 45-year-old passenger remained unclear, and the case was handed over to state’s wildlife crime bureau.

A mobile video issued by the airport authorities shows officials giving the cub milk from a baby’s bottle.

“We have taken the passenger into custody and are questioning him on the source of the animal,” A.O. Limatoshi, head of the Chennai wildlife crime bureau, told AFP.

He said they are investigating whether the man was carrying the cat as part of an international smuggling ring.

Leopards are found across the Asian continent but are highly vulnerable, with their population declining because of habitat loss and poaching for the illegal trade of skins and body parts.

They are an endangered species in India — with official estimates saying there are between 12,000 and 140,000 in total — and smuggling them in or out of the country is illegal.

Topics: leopard animal smuggling

