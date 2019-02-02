You are here

Pakistan's ex-PM Sharif moved from prison cell to hospital

A Pakistani police officer clears way for a vehicle carrying former prime minister Nawaz Sharif entering in a hospital in Lahore, Pakistan, Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019. (AP)
Updated 02 February 2019
AP
Pakistan's ex-PM Sharif moved from prison cell to hospital

  • Sharif is serving a seven-year prison sentence for corruption
  • He was dismissed from office by the Supreme Court last July
Updated 02 February 2019
AP
LAHORE: An aide to Pakistan's former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif says he has been shifted from his prison cell to a government hospital in the eastern city of Lahore.
Senator Asif Kirmani says Sharif was taken from his cell in Kot Lakhpat prison on Saturday to the Services Hospital following the recommendation of a government-appointed team of doctors.
Kirmani says Sharif was diagnosed with heart-related issues which could be life threatening.
Earlier in the day, the provincial authorities granted permission to take Sharif to hospital in keeping with the recommendations of the medical board.
Sharif is serving a seven-year prison sentence for corruption. He was dismissed from office by the Supreme Court last July.
Sharif and his family have denied any wrongdoing.

Man smuggles month-old leopard cub on plane to India

Updated 02 February 2019
AFP
Man smuggles month-old leopard cub on plane to India

  • Leopards are found across the Asian continent but are highly vulnerablle
  • The unnamed smuggler was arrested as he tried to flee the airport when the cub was discovered in his luggage
Updated 02 February 2019
AFP
NEW DELHI: A passenger who smuggled a month-old leopard cub in hand luggage on a flight from Bangkok to Chennai has been arrested, Indian authorities said Saturday.

The cub, weighing just over one kilogram, was found in a plastic grocery basket hidden inside a bag after the passenger arrived in India on the Thai Airways flight.

Officials said they grew suspicious after hearing sounds coming from the bag, and stopped the passenger as he tried to rush out of the terminal in the capital city of southern Tamil Nadu state.

“He was evasive in his replies so his baggage was opened for further examination,” an official at the airport said.

“The animal was in a state of shock and was making trill sounds and appeared to be weak,” he said.

The nationality of the 45-year-old passenger remained unclear, and the case was handed over to state’s wildlife crime bureau.

A mobile video issued by the airport authorities shows officials giving the cub milk from a baby’s bottle.

“We have taken the passenger into custody and are questioning him on the source of the animal,” A.O. Limatoshi, head of the Chennai wildlife crime bureau, told AFP.

He said they are investigating whether the man was carrying the cat as part of an international smuggling ring.

Leopards are found across the Asian continent but are highly vulnerable, with their population declining because of habitat loss and poaching for the illegal trade of skins and body parts.

They are an endangered species in India — with official estimates saying there are between 12,000 and 140,000 in total — and smuggling them in or out of the country is illegal.

