You are here

  • Home
  • Egypt unveils Pharaonic tomb, home to 50 mummies
﻿

Egypt unveils Pharaonic tomb, home to 50 mummies

An archaeologist brushes a newly-discovered mummy laid inside a sarcophagus, part of a collection found in burial chambers dating to the Ptolemaic era (305-30 BC) at the necropolis of Tuna El-Gebel in Egypt’s southern Minya province, about 340km south of Cairo. (AFP)
Updated 02 February 2019
Arab News
0

Egypt unveils Pharaonic tomb, home to 50 mummies

Updated 02 February 2019
Arab News
0

MINYA, Egypt: Egyptian archaeologists uncovered a Pharaonic tomb containing 50 mummies dating back to the Ptolemaic era (305-30 BC), in Minya, south of Cairo, the ministry of antiquities said on Saturday.
The mummies, 12 of which were of children, were discovered inside four, nine-meter deep burial chambers in the Tuna El-Gebel archaeological site.
The identities of the mummies were still unknown, said Mostafa Waziri, secretary-general of the Supreme Council of Antiquities.

Egypt’s Antiquities Minister said that a joint mission from the ministry and Minya University’s Archaeological Studies Research Center found upon a collection of Ptolemaic burial chambers engraved in rock and filled with a large number of mummies of different sizes and genders. (Reuters)

“We have not found names written in hieroglyphics,” he said, adding it was obvious from the mummification method that the individuals whose remains were found had to some extent held important or prestigious positions.
Egypt’s Antiquities Minister said on February 2 that a joint mission from the ministry and Minya University’s Archaeological Studies Research Center found upon a collection of Ptolemaic burial chambers engraved in rock and filled with a large number of mummies of different sizes and genders. The minister added that the newly discovered tombs may be a familial grave for a family from the elite middle class.
Visitors, including ambassadors from several countries, gathered at the discovery site where 40 of the mummies were exhibited during the announcement ceremony.
Some of the mummies were found wrapped in linen while others were placed in stone coffins or wooden sarcophagi.

A partially-uncovered skull of a newly-discovered mummy wrapped in linen found in a burial chamber dating to the Ptolemaic era (305-30 BC) at the necropolis of Tuna El-Gebel in Egypt’s southern Minya province, about 340km south of Cairo. (AFP)

The mummies are in good condition and some were decorated with “demotic handwriting” — a form of ancient Egyptian script used by ordinary people. Pottery, papyri and colorful mummy cases were also unearthed.
The archaeological finding was the first of 2019 and was unearthed through a joint mission with the Research Center for Archaeological Studies of Minya University.
Egypt has made a series of archaeological finds recently, and it has been heavily promoting them to revive its tourism industry, a staple of its economy that was decimated by the chaos that followed its 2011 uprising.

Topics: Egypt Ancient Egypt PHAROAHS archeology

Related

0
Middle-East
Egypt unearths eight ancient mummies
0
Lifestyle
Archaeologists in Egypt discover mummification workshop

What We Are Reading Today: The Papers of Thomas Jefferson

Updated 02 February 2019
Arab News
0

What We Are Reading Today: The Papers of Thomas Jefferson

Updated 02 February 2019
Arab News
0

Publisher: Princeton University

 

The 618 documents in this volume span Sept. 1, 1819 to May 31, 1820. Jefferson suffers from a “colic,” recovery from which requires extensive rest and medication.

He spends much time dealing with the immediate effects of the $20,000 addition to his debts resulting from his endorsement of notes for the bankrupt Wilson Cary Nicholas. Jefferson begins to correspond with his carpenter, the enslaved John Hemmings, as Hemmings undertakes maintenance and construction work at Poplar Forest. 

Jefferson and his allies in the state legislature obtain authorization for a $60,000 loan for the fledgling University of Virginia, the need for which becomes painfully clear when university workmen complain that they have not been paid during seven months of construction work. 

In the spring of 1820, following congressional discussion leading to the Missouri Compromise, Jefferson writes that the debate, “like a fire bell in the night, awakened and filled me with terror,” and that with regard to slavery, Americans have “the wolf by the ear, and we can neither hold him, nor safely let him go.”

Topics: Thomas Jefferson Book Review Princeton University #WhatWeAreReadingToday

Related

0
Lifestyle
What We Are Reading Today: How to Keep Your Cool by Seneca
0
Lifestyle
What We Are Reading Today: Breaking News by Alan Rusbridger
0
books
What We Are Reading Today: Austerity
0
books
What We Are Reading Today: The War for Gaul by Julius Caesar

Latest updates

SWIFT says helping Bangladesh Bank rebuild network after cyber heist
0
INTERVIEW: Ahmed Linjawy, the driving force behind KAEC
0
Endurance race winners crowned at Al-Ula
0
One killed, five wounded in attack in southeast Iran: state TV
0
Nearly 2.54m residence, labor violators arrested across Saudi Arabia
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.