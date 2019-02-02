You are here

  • Home
  • Jordan’s Arab Bank 2018 profit jumps 54 pct after legal win
﻿

Jordan’s Arab Bank 2018 profit jumps 54 pct after legal win

Jordan's Arab Bank went on trial on August 15, 2014 in New York accused of aiding terror by transferring support funds to the families of Palestinians who died in the conflict with Israel. (File photo/AFP)
Updated 12 sec ago
Reuters
0

Jordan’s Arab Bank 2018 profit jumps 54 pct after legal win

Updated 12 sec ago
Reuters
0

AMMAN: Jordan’s largest lender, Arab Bank Group, said 2018 net profit jumped 54 percent to $820.5 million after transferring $325 million in surplus provisions it had put aside after the bank settled a major legal case.
Operational profit rose 8 percent, the bank said in a statement on Saturday. Total deposits rose to $34.3 billion compared with $33.8 billion in the same period the previous year.
A US appeals court last year threw out a 2014 jury verdict finding Arab Bank liable for knowingly supporting militant attacks in Israel linked to Hamas, a decision that triggered a settlement agreement with hundreds of plaintiffs.
The ruling ended more than 13 years of litigation over Arab Bank’s liability for 24 attacks in and around Israel in the early 2000s. The lender disputed the claims.
CEO Nemeh Sabbagh said with the case now finalized the bank was able to transfer $325 million in surplus provisions held for the case to its 2018 profits.
The bank also said that it put aside $225 million in provisions for investments in Turkey due to currency depreciation.

Topics: Jordan Arab Bank Hamas

Related

Business & Economy
Jordan investors set to buy Arab Bank stake
Special 0
Middle-East
Jordan to accelerate electrical connectivity with Saudi Arabia

Iraq, Jordan agree deal over trade of oil and goods

Updated 02 February 2019
Reuters
0

Iraq, Jordan agree deal over trade of oil and goods

Updated 02 February 2019
Reuters
0

BAGHDAD: Iraq and Jordan on Saturday agreed a deal over the trade of oil and goods at a meeting between their two prime ministers on the Iraqi-Jordanian border.
Under the deal, Iraq would sell 10,000 barrels per day of oil to Jordan at a special price, transported by tanker from its Kirkuk oilfields, the Jordanian prime minister’s office said in a statement. It did not say what the price was or when the oil would be exported.
Iraqi goods imported via Jordan’s Aqaba port on the Red Sea would meanwhile receive preferential tariffs, it said.
Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi, who said on Tuesday the deal was close to being reached, finalized the agreement at a meeting with his Jordanian counterpart Omar Razzaz.

Jordan’s Prime Minister Omar Al-Razzaz stands with his Iraqi counterpart Adel Abdul-Mahdi on the Iraqi-Jordanian border, Iraq February 2, 2019. (Iraqi Prime Minister Media Office/Reuters)

Aqaba port at the north end of the Red Sea has long been a major transit route for Iraqi imports and exports, and Amman has long relied on Iraqi crude to fuel its economy.
Razzaz’s office also said Jordan would begin to export electricity to Iraq within the next two years.
Abdul Mahdi says the government aims to decrease dependency on oil exports for state revenue. Oil exports from OPEC’s second-largest producer account for more than 95 percent of state revenues.

Topics: Jordan Iraq Oil electricity trade Omar Razzaz Adel Abdul Mahdi

Related

Special 0
Middle-East
Jordan to accelerate electrical connectivity with Saudi Arabia
0
Business & Economy
Jordan PM: Country open for business with great investment potential
0
Business & Economy
Iraq state oil company to drill 40 wells in Majnoon field
0
Pakistan
Pakistan and Iraq agree on measures for safe migration of manpower

Latest updates

Jordan’s Arab Bank 2018 profit jumps 54 pct after legal win
0
Algerian President Bouteflika, 82, to run for 5th term
0
Egypt unveils Pharaonic tomb, home to 50 mummies
0
Pakistan's ex-PM Sharif moved from prison cell to hospital
0
India appoints new federal police chief
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.