You are here

  • Home
  • Nearly 2.54m residence, labor violators arrested across Saudi Arabia
﻿

Nearly 2.54m residence, labor violators arrested across Saudi Arabia

The report said that 42,052 people were arrested while trying to cross the border into Saudi Arabia. (SPA)
Updated 03 February 2019
Arab News
0

Nearly 2.54m residence, labor violators arrested across Saudi Arabia

  • The total number of violators being subjected to procedures is 11,202, including 9,968 men and 1,238 women
Updated 03 February 2019
Arab News
0

JEDDAH: More than 2.54 million violators of residency, work and border security systems have been arrested in a year-long roundup, according to an official report.
Since the campaign began in November 2017 the total number of offenders was 2,544,626, which included 1,981,604 for violating residency regulations, 389,106 for labor violations and 173,916 for border violations.
The report said that 42,052 people were arrested while trying to cross the border into the Kingdom, 51 percent of whom were Yemeni citizens, 46 percent were Ethiopians and 3 percent were of other nationalities.
Some 1,870 people were arrested for trying to cross the border into neighboring countries and 3,322 were arrested for involvement in transporting and harboring those violators.
The total number of violators being subjected to procedures is 11,202, including 9,968 men and 1,238 women.
Immediate penalties were imposed against 391,035 offenders; 349,251 were transferred to their respective diplomatic missions to obtain travel documents; 435,993 were transferred to complete their travel reservations; and 646,878 were deported.

Topics: Saudi labor courts Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia, Egypt ‘safety valve of Arab, Islamic nation’

Dr. Osama Al-Azhari, the Egyptian president’s adviser on religious affairs, visits Saudi pavilion at the Cairo International Book Fair on Saturday. (SPA)
Updated 03 February 2019
Arab News
0

Saudi Arabia, Egypt ‘safety valve of Arab, Islamic nation’

  • The pavilion contains many prominent Saudi publications, as well as a visual arts exhibition highlighting the Kingdom’s heritage
  • El-Sisi adviser visits Saudi pavilion at Cairo book fair
Updated 03 February 2019
Arab News
0

JEDDAH: Dr. Osama Al-Azhari, the Egyptian president’s adviser on religious affairs, on Saturday visited the Saudi pavilion at the Cairo International Book Fair.
Al-Azhari praised the pavilion for attracting visitors and diverse participants, and for highlighting the Kingdom’s scientific and cultural heritage.
“Egypt and Saudi Arabia are the safety valve of the Arab and Islamic nation,” he said. “Egypt is the country of Al-Azhar Mosque, and the Kingdom is the land of the Two Holy Mosques. The combined efforts of the two countries are a pillar of safety for the entire nation.”
During his tour of the pavilion, Al-Azhari was accompanied by Saudi Cultural Attache Dr. Khalid bin Abdullah Al-Nami.

Virtual reality
The pavilion inaugurated a virtual reality (VR) exhibition of the Two Holy Mosques, allocating its special corner to the General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques. Besides the use of VR equipment at the exhibit, it was also launched as a smartphone app.
Visitors expressed happiness at being “transported” to the holy sites, and said every year the Saudi pavilion provides great and popular experiences that reflect the progress and prosperity that the Kingdom is undergoing.

Islamic history
Another corner of the pavilion is allocated to the Ministry of Islamic Affairs. The corner has distributed more than 10,000 copies of the Holy Qur’an, and the ministry’s publications.
This initiative is part of the ministry’s efforts to serve Islam and Muslims worldwide, promote the religion, and highlight its positive impacts on its followers. Supervisors said the ministry’s corner has attracted many visitors of different ages.

Seminars
The pavilion also organized a seminar on Saudi efforts to serve the Two Holy Mosques. It was presented by the director general of the Prophet’s Mosque Academy, Dr. Omar bin Amer Al-Kharmani.
He stressed the Saudi leadership’s interest in helping pilgrims easily and safely perform their rites at the Two Holy Mosques. He received a commemorative gift from Al-Nami.
During the pavilion’s seminar on the Grand Mosque’s library, its director, Dr. Abdulrahman bin Saad Al-Shahri, said it is “one of the Kingdom’s leading libraries in terms of ancient Saudi writings, and a reference for those wishing to learn about Saudi history and heritage.”
The library, which has 13 floors, is “being developed and is welcomes guests from inside and outside the Kingdom,” he added.
The pavilion contains many prominent Saudi publications, as well as a visual arts exhibition highlighting the Kingdom’s heritage.
The Saudi Justice Ministry is also exhibiting more than 125 publications that shed light on the Kingdom’s judicial system.
The Cairo International Book Fair was inaugurated on Jan. 23 by Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi at the Egypt International Exhibition Center. The Saudi pavilion was inaugurated by the Kingdom’s ambassador to Egypt, Osama Nugali.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Egypt Cairo book fair

Related

0
Saudi Arabia
Joint Saudi-Egyptian military exercise wraps up in Egypt
0
Saudi Arabia
$2 billion deposit confirms strong Saudi-Egyptian ties

Latest updates

Ten killed in Colombia clash with FARC splinter group
0
Foreign businesses fret as China fast-tracks investment law
0
Iraq and Jordan reopen border crossing, boosting relations
0
‘Once in a century’ floods hit northeast Australia
0
Saudi Arabia, Egypt ‘safety valve of Arab, Islamic nation’
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.