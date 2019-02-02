JEDDAH: More than 2.54 million violators of residency, work and border security systems have been arrested in a year-long roundup, according to an official report.
Since the campaign began in November 2017 the total number of offenders was 2,544,626, which included 1,981,604 for violating residency regulations, 389,106 for labor violations and 173,916 for border violations.
The report said that 42,052 people were arrested while trying to cross the border into the Kingdom, 51 percent of whom were Yemeni citizens, 46 percent were Ethiopians and 3 percent were of other nationalities.
Some 1,870 people were arrested for trying to cross the border into neighboring countries and 3,322 were arrested for involvement in transporting and harboring those violators.
The total number of violators being subjected to procedures is 11,202, including 9,968 men and 1,238 women.
Immediate penalties were imposed against 391,035 offenders; 349,251 were transferred to their respective diplomatic missions to obtain travel documents; 435,993 were transferred to complete their travel reservations; and 646,878 were deported.
Nearly 2.54m residence, labor violators arrested across Saudi Arabia
Nearly 2.54m residence, labor violators arrested across Saudi Arabia
- The total number of violators being subjected to procedures is 11,202, including 9,968 men and 1,238 women
JEDDAH: More than 2.54 million violators of residency, work and border security systems have been arrested in a year-long roundup, according to an official report.