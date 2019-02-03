You are here

  • Home
  • SWIFT says helping Bangladesh Bank rebuild network after cyber heist
﻿

SWIFT says helping Bangladesh Bank rebuild network after cyber heist

Some 250 foreign central banks and governments keep more than $3 trillion of their assets at the New York Federal Reserve Bank. (Reuters)
Updated 03 February 2019
Reuters
0

SWIFT says helping Bangladesh Bank rebuild network after cyber heist

Updated 03 February 2019
Reuters
0

NEW DELHI: International payments network SWIFT said on Saturday it had signed an agreement with Bangladesh's central bank to help it rebuild its infrastructure after hackers used it to steal $81 million in 2016 in the world's biggest cyber heist.
Unidentified hackers, suspected to be from North Korea, carried out the heist by breaching Bangladesh Bank's systems and using the SWIFT network to send fraudulent money transfer orders to the New York branch of the U.S. central bank, with which the Dhaka bank has an account.
SWIFT's comments came after the New York Fed on Friday agreed to provide "technical assistance" to Bangladesh Bank in its lawsuit against Manila-based Rizal Commercial Banking Corp (RCBC). RCBC was used to funnel the money, much of which disappeared into the casinos of the Philippines.
RCBC has called the legal action Bangladesh Bank filed on Thursday as beyond the U.S. jurisdiction, "completely baseless" and "nothing more than a thinly veiled PR campaign" to shift blame from itself.
"SWIFT, the New York Fed and Bangladesh Bank have worked together since the cyber fraud event occurred ... to recover the entire proceeds of the crime and to bring the perpetrators to justice in cooperation with law enforcement from other jurisdictions," SWIFT said in a statement to Reuters.
The firm would continue to lend its support to international efforts to protect the global financial system from future cyber attacks, it added.
SWIFT - the Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication, a cooperative used by thousands of financial institutions around the world - did not say if it would also help Bangladesh Bank with the court case in New York.
A person familiar with the technical assistance agreement said the Fed would prepare affidavits and clear employees to testify at hearings or a trial, and also allow Bangladesh Bank to interview employees. It would also provide relevant non-privileged documents and information to Bangladesh Bank or to the court.
Bangladesh Bank lawyer Ajmalul Hossain QC declined to comment on SWIFT's role in the legal case against RCBC.
In its suit filed with the U.S. District Court in Manhattan, Bangladesh Bank accused RCBC and dozens of others, including several top executives, of involvement in a "massive" and "intricately planned" multi-year conspiracy to steal its money.
A 2016 Reuters investigation https://www.reuters.com/investigates/special-report/cyber-heist-federal into the heist found that a series of missteps and miscommunication between the Fed and Bangladesh, little emergency backup, and slow reactions in New York to early warning signs all contributed.

Topics: SWIFT Bangladesh

Related

0
Bangladesh sues Manila-based bank in NY over heist
0
World
Thousands fired after garment industry protest in Bangladesh

Foreign businesses fret as China fast-tracks investment law

Updated 8 min 50 sec ago
AFP
0

Foreign businesses fret as China fast-tracks investment law

  • China’s parliament is expected to vote on the legislation in March — barely two months after debating a first draft
  • Foreign businesses worry the draft glosses over details and that vague language leaves room for broad interpretation
Updated 8 min 50 sec ago
AFP
0

BEIJING: China is fast-tracking a foreign investment law at an unprecedented pace to meet Washington’s demands on trade, but businesses fear that time to review and raise objections on a crucial piece of legislation has been cut short.
The law will eliminate the requirement for foreign enterprises to transfer proprietary technology to Chinese joint-venture partners.
It also includes other steps to level the business playing field that Western trading partners have long demanded.
China’s parliament is expected to vote on the legislation in March — barely two months after debating a first draft.
“It is indeed unprecedented that the bill is being moved by the NPC (National People’s Congress) at such a fast pace,” Wang Jiangyu, an expert on Chinese law at the National University of Singapore, said.
“Normally it would take one to three years for a bill to be passed and signed into law.”
Foreign businesses worry the draft glosses over details and that vague language leaves room for broad interpretation.
For example, it gives China the right to expropriate foreign investment “for the public interest,” which foreign business groups fear could be abused.
A draft law was first published for comment in 2015 but was quickly shelved until it resurfaced late last year, Wang said.
It was only submitted to China’s rubber-stamp legislature for a first reading on December 23, and made available for public comment until February 24.
The top decision-making body of the legislature convened a special two-day session this past Tuesday to debate another “updated version,” state news agency Xinhua reported.
The law will probably be approved during the parliament’s roughly 10-day annual session which opens March 5, Wang said.
The clock is ticking on a March 1 US-set deadline for China to address trade concerns and avert an escalation in their tariff war.
“What we feel with this piece of legislation is that it’s been squeezed between the normal legal process and the negotiation table (to defuse) the trade conflict,” the president of the EU Chamber of Commerce in China, Mats Harborn, said.
“In our view this is a little unfortunate because this is an important piece of legislation that will have an effect ... on all foreign companies.”
Both the EU and American chambers of commerce in China said they rushed to submit feedback from members this week.
Although the legislation covers several pain points highlighted by US President Donald Trump including safeguarding foreign capital from government “interference,” it falls short in other key areas, the business lobbies said.
“The current draft law is high-level and general” and requires more detailed guidelines and implementing measures, the American Chamber of Commerce in Beijing wrote in its feedback report, a summary of which was seen by AFP.
The December version debated by lawmakers is considerably shorter — by over 130 fewer articles — than the previous 2015 draft.
A section describing how the government will scrutinize foreign investments for potential national security concerns is limited to two sentences in the December version — simply stating that China would establish a review process and that decisions would be made according to law.
The earlier version had a beefy five-page chapter detailing how companies could appeal security rulings, plus examples of factors that could trigger a security review, said Jacob Parker, vice president of China operations at the US-China Business Council.
But the latest draft stipulates that all national security review decisions are final, implying no administrative or legal appeals were possible.
Both the EU and American trade chambers are also urging China to consider having a single Company Law to govern both foreign and domestic enterprises, as is common in many countries.
“It’s now time to make sure that all companies are seen as making the same positive contribution to China when it comes to growth, employment, taxes, R&D and so on. There shouldn’t be a distinction based on where the investment comes from,” Harborn said.

Topics: economy trade China investments

Related

0
Business & Economy
China issues draft guidelines on overseas investments
0
Business & Economy
China to ease investment access to aviation industry

Latest updates

Ten killed in Colombia clash with FARC splinter group
0
Foreign businesses fret as China fast-tracks investment law
0
Iraq and Jordan reopen border crossing, boosting relations
0
‘Once in a century’ floods hit northeast Australia
0
Saudi Arabia, Egypt ‘safety valve of Arab, Islamic nation’
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.