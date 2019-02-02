Refiners make margin call on Venezuela 

You are here

Venezuela produces about 1.4 million barrels a day (bpd) of extremely heavy sour crude that attracts sophisticated refineries in order to maximize refining margins. (Reuters)
Updated 03 February 2019
FAISAL MRZA
RIYADH: The Brent crude oil price rose slightly to $62.75 per barrel and WTI advanced to 55.26 per barrel at the end of last week, amid concerns over tight supplies of medium and heavy crudes as a result of OPEC output cuts and uncertainties over the implications of US sanctions on Venezuela that have further tightened availability of medium and heavy sour crudes.

Such tightness concerns have pushed the price of the Dubai benchmark slightly above Brent for the first time since August 2015 as reported by Platts S&P Global.

Venezuela produces about 1.4 million barrels a day (bpd) of extremely heavy sour crude that attracts sophisticated refineries in order to maximize refining margins. 

Venezuela’s crude oil exports to the US fell from 840,000 bpd at the end of 2015 to about 506,000 bpd in October 2018. Hence, the US is the primary destination for Venezuelan crude and receives about 41 percent of Venezuela’s total heavy oil exports. Despite the US sanctions, low shipping rates might stimulate the sophisticated Asian refiners, who are already hungry for such heavy crude.

On the other hand, Venezuela imports naphtha from the US to dilute its own heavy crude and help it flow through the pipelines for export.

With the slump in naphtha prices and extremely low shipping rates, diluting Venezuela’s heavy crude is not getting any harder amid ample low-priced naphtha supplies from Europe, Russia and elsewhere.

Since Venezuelan heavy crude is a difficult feedstock to substitute, it will be much easier for Caracas to substitute US naphtha imports, while it will be extremely difficult for the US to replace the Venezuelan heavy crude amid the tight market for this grade. 

Most US refineries are located in the US Gulf of Mexico, and are sophisticated with deeper conversions that run medium and heavy crude from the Arabian Gulf, Venezuela and from the offshore oil fields in the US Gulf of Mexico.

However, the US still face significant technical challenges with some other deepwater fields in the Gulf of Mexico that raises concerns about potential supply growth.

Another resolution to replace the Venezuelan heavy crude is releasing cargoes from the US strategic petroleum reserves (SPR), which the US government might be considering to compensate the upcoming supply shortfall from Venezuela. 

This step might help to replace the Venezuelan crude supply, but concerns over crude quality that might be contaminated won’t be welcomed by the sophisticated US refineries.

This is a crude quality problem that could make the US SPR crude less attractive and less useful since refiners would still need to spend time and money removing contamination before the refining process.

Regardless of any SPR contamination possibility, it is uncertain that these barrels will exactly match the refining configuration of the US Gulf refiners to process the exact quality of Venezuelan crude.

This will be another dilemma that refiners must go through, which might affect their economics.

Australia banks set for major shake-up from landmark inquiry

SYDNEY: A major shake-up of Australia’s massively profitable banking sector is on the cards as a landmark inquiry into abuses in the financial services industry releases its final report Monday.
Sweeping legislative and regulatory changes, a crackdown on the bulging pay packets of bankers and even criminal charges against senior executives could be among the recommendations issued by the royal commission.
Major lenders including the country’s “big four” banks — among the developed world’s most wealthy — have been under scrutiny in recent years, amid allegations of dodgy financial advice, life insurance and mortgage fraud.
Some unscrupulous brokers were found charging customers long after they were dead.
The wide-ranging inquiry was established in late 2017 to quell public anger over their misbehavior, and a preliminary report released in September slammed the banks’ culture of greed.
“I think there will be some substantive changes ... around strengthening the regulators and increasing the punishments (for misbehavior),” RMIT University’s Warren Staples said.
Australia’s conservative government has been cautious in committing to implement the report’s recommendations in advance, while the left-leaning opposition Labour Party said it would adopt the suggestions in full.
But with a federal election due by mid-May, the potentially explosive findings and recommendations are broadly expected to be embraced by legislators eager to cash in on the public’s anti-bank sentiments.
In the firing line will be the regulators, viewed as being too soft on corporations, and standards in the home lending, financial planning, insurance and pension sectors.
The commission’s hearings exposed poor behavior by financial houses and executives with rules repeatedly breached, personal gains prioritized over clients’ interests and loans given to customers who could not repay them.
These sectors are expected to be reined in through tighter standards such as increased penalties for misconduct and greater oversight of behavior.
The recommendations could go as far as banning certain types of sales practices and removing underperforming pension funds.
Regulators the Australian Prudential Regulation Authority (APRA) and Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) are tipped to be given more powers to chase wrongdoers, while also being subjected to performance reviews.
Shares in the major banks have weakened in recent days ahead of the report’s release, but Bell Potter banking analyst TS Lim said investors had priced in any potential bad news.
“I think it’s probably going to be a limited response... my belief is that they will increase the fines or penalties for companies that engage in misconduct,” Lim said.
“I think there shouldn’t be too many new laws coming in.”
With the royal commission coming a decade after the global financial crisis, where rampant misbehavior by senior banking executives went unchecked and mostly unpunished, Staples said the inquiry needed to go further and clamp down on a key root cause — performance-based pay.
“These banks have been wildly profitable... and I think a lot of the executives and staff within the banks have probably got used to over-inflated pay,” he said.
“If we don’t tackle that issue of performance-based pay and we then go back to rewarding staff primarily financially for their contribution to overall profitability, then I think there’s an enormous risk that the whole thing will fail.”
Analysts have said possible remuneration recommendations from the report could involve regulating incentives and pay.

