‘Marvel Experience’ show debuts in Jeddah on Sunday

Saudi Arabia, Egypt ‘safety valve of Arab, Islamic nation’

JEDDAH: Dr. Osama Al-Azhari, the Egyptian president’s adviser on religious affairs, on Saturday visited the Saudi pavilion at the Cairo International Book Fair.

Al-Azhari praised the pavilion for attracting visitors and diverse participants, and for highlighting the Kingdom’s scientific and cultural heritage.

“Egypt and Saudi Arabia are the safety valve of the Arab and Islamic nation,” he said. “Egypt is the country of Al-Azhar Mosque, and the Kingdom is the land of the Two Holy Mosques. The combined efforts of the two countries are a pillar of safety for the entire nation.”

During his tour of the pavilion, Al-Azhari was accompanied by Saudi Cultural Attache Dr. Khalid bin Abdullah Al-Nami.



Virtual reality

The pavilion inaugurated a virtual reality (VR) exhibition of the Two Holy Mosques, allocating its special corner to the General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques. Besides the use of VR equipment at the exhibit, it was also launched as a smartphone app.

Visitors expressed happiness at being “transported” to the holy sites, and said every year the Saudi pavilion provides great and popular experiences that reflect the progress and prosperity that the Kingdom is undergoing.



Islamic history

Another corner of the pavilion is allocated to the Ministry of Islamic Affairs. The corner has distributed more than 10,000 copies of the Holy Qur’an, and the ministry’s publications.

This initiative is part of the ministry’s efforts to serve Islam and Muslims worldwide, promote the religion, and highlight its positive impacts on its followers. Supervisors said the ministry’s corner has attracted many visitors of different ages.



Seminars

The pavilion also organized a seminar on Saudi efforts to serve the Two Holy Mosques. It was presented by the director general of the Prophet’s Mosque Academy, Dr. Omar bin Amer Al-Kharmani.

He stressed the Saudi leadership’s interest in helping pilgrims easily and safely perform their rites at the Two Holy Mosques. He received a commemorative gift from Al-Nami.

During the pavilion’s seminar on the Grand Mosque’s library, its director, Dr. Abdulrahman bin Saad Al-Shahri, said it is “one of the Kingdom’s leading libraries in terms of ancient Saudi writings, and a reference for those wishing to learn about Saudi history and heritage.”

The library, which has 13 floors, is “being developed and is welcomes guests from inside and outside the Kingdom,” he added.

The pavilion contains many prominent Saudi publications, as well as a visual arts exhibition highlighting the Kingdom’s heritage.

The Saudi Justice Ministry is also exhibiting more than 125 publications that shed light on the Kingdom’s judicial system.

The Cairo International Book Fair was inaugurated on Jan. 23 by Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi at the Egypt International Exhibition Center. The Saudi pavilion was inaugurated by the Kingdom’s ambassador to Egypt, Osama Nugali.