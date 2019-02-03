‘Marvel Experience’ show debuts in Jeddah on Sunday

JEDDAH: “The Marvel Experience” virtual reality show is coming to Saudi Arabia, and will visit Jeddah and Riyadh as part of its tour of the Kingdom.
“Marvel Experience KSA” will be the first time iconic superheroes like Captain America and the Hulk have appeared in virtual reality in the Middle East, when the show debuts at the Jeddah Waterfront on Sunday.
Produced by the Saudi General Entertainment Authority and Los Angeles-based company and live-action specialists Hero Ventures, it will give audiences the opportunity to experience the “Marvel Universe” in person.
The shows will be run by LuxuryKSA, and housed in large, temporary dome complexes, with extensive 3-D animation, state-of-the-art resources and technology, and interactive virtual reality games with exciting story lines.
Audiences will, for example, get the chance to defend the Earth in an epic 360-degree immersive experience, alongside their Marvel heroes and under the supervision of “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” character Nick Fury.
Rick Licht, CEO of Hero Ventures, said: “Having Marvel break new ground in Saudi Arabia is absolutely fantastic! Fans in this region will be overwhelmed by our show, as they will be able to witness and experience technological advances in entertainment that are practically beyond imagination.”
Brian Crosby, creative director of Marvel Themed Entertainment, said: “We couldn’t be more thrilled to bring ‘The Marvel Experience’ to the people of Saudi Arabia.”
“Marvel has, and always will be, a story that is grounded in the world outside your window, filled with characters like Spider-Man, Captain America, the Hulk and many others, who face challenges and rise up to become something more.”
“‘The Marvel Experience’ allows fans of all ages to live out their own adventures and become a part of the ‘Marvel Universe.’ The collaboration between us at Marvel and the phenomenal team at Hero Ventures has been a labor of love for all involved, and I hope each of our guests senses that the minute they walk through our doors. Through comic books, television, film, video games and themed entertainment, Marvel is about a story. And this story is yours.”
Marvel Entertainment, LLC, is one of the world’s most prominent character-based entertainment companies, built on a library of over 8,000 characters created since 1939.
Now owned by the Walt Disney Co., it has moved gradually from comic books, its original platform, to television, video games and movies; to date, its films have grossed over $12 billion worldwide.
