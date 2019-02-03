You are here

'Marvel Experience' show debuts in Jeddah on Sunday

Marvel breaks new ground in Saudi Arabia as iconic superheroes like Captain America will appear in virtual reality in the Middle East for the first time. (Shutterstock)
Updated 03 February 2019
Arab News
'Marvel Experience' show debuts in Jeddah on Sunday

  • Saudi Arabia will be the first country in region to host interactive show
Updated 03 February 2019
Arab News
JEDDAH: “The Marvel Experience” virtual reality show is coming to Saudi Arabia, and will visit Jeddah and Riyadh as part of its tour of the Kingdom.
“Marvel Experience KSA” will be the first time iconic superheroes like Captain America and the Hulk have appeared in virtual reality in the Middle East, when the show debuts at the Jeddah Waterfront on Sunday.
Produced by the Saudi General Entertainment Authority and Los Angeles-based company and live-action specialists Hero Ventures, it will give audiences the opportunity to experience the “Marvel Universe” in person.
The shows will be run by LuxuryKSA, and housed in large, temporary dome complexes, with extensive 3-D animation, state-of-the-art resources and technology, and interactive virtual reality games with exciting story lines.
Audiences will, for example, get the chance to defend the Earth in an epic 360-degree immersive experience, alongside their Marvel heroes and under the supervision of “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” character Nick Fury.
Rick Licht, CEO of Hero Ventures, said: “Having Marvel break new ground in Saudi Arabia is absolutely fantastic! Fans in this region will be overwhelmed by our show, as they will be able to witness and experience technological advances in entertainment that are practically beyond imagination.”
Brian Crosby, creative director of Marvel Themed Entertainment, said: “We couldn’t be more thrilled to bring ‘The Marvel Experience’ to the people of Saudi Arabia.”
“Marvel has, and always will be, a story that is grounded in the world outside your window, filled with characters like Spider-Man, Captain America, the Hulk and many others, who face challenges and rise up to become something more.”
“‘The Marvel Experience’ allows fans of all ages to live out their own adventures and become a part of the ‘Marvel Universe.’ The collaboration between us at Marvel and the phenomenal team at Hero Ventures has been a labor of love for all involved, and I hope each of our guests senses that the minute they walk through our doors. Through comic books, television, film, video games and themed entertainment, Marvel is about a story. And this story is yours.”
Marvel Entertainment, LLC, is one of the world’s most prominent character-based entertainment companies, built on a library of over 8,000 characters created since 1939.
Now owned by the Walt Disney Co., it has moved gradually from comic books, its original platform, to television, video games and movies; to date, its films have grossed over $12 billion worldwide.

Saudi Arabia, Egypt ‘safety valve of Arab, Islamic nation’

Dr. Osama Al-Azhari, the Egyptian president’s adviser on religious affairs, visits Saudi pavilion at the Cairo International Book Fair on Saturday. (SPA)
Updated 03 February 2019
Arab News
Saudi Arabia, Egypt 'safety valve of Arab, Islamic nation'

  • The pavilion contains many prominent Saudi publications, as well as a visual arts exhibition highlighting the Kingdom’s heritage
  • El-Sisi adviser visits Saudi pavilion at Cairo book fair
Updated 03 February 2019
Arab News
JEDDAH: Dr. Osama Al-Azhari, the Egyptian president’s adviser on religious affairs, on Saturday visited the Saudi pavilion at the Cairo International Book Fair.
Al-Azhari praised the pavilion for attracting visitors and diverse participants, and for highlighting the Kingdom’s scientific and cultural heritage.
“Egypt and Saudi Arabia are the safety valve of the Arab and Islamic nation,” he said. “Egypt is the country of Al-Azhar Mosque, and the Kingdom is the land of the Two Holy Mosques. The combined efforts of the two countries are a pillar of safety for the entire nation.”
During his tour of the pavilion, Al-Azhari was accompanied by Saudi Cultural Attache Dr. Khalid bin Abdullah Al-Nami.

Virtual reality
The pavilion inaugurated a virtual reality (VR) exhibition of the Two Holy Mosques, allocating its special corner to the General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques. Besides the use of VR equipment at the exhibit, it was also launched as a smartphone app.
Visitors expressed happiness at being “transported” to the holy sites, and said every year the Saudi pavilion provides great and popular experiences that reflect the progress and prosperity that the Kingdom is undergoing.

Islamic history
Another corner of the pavilion is allocated to the Ministry of Islamic Affairs. The corner has distributed more than 10,000 copies of the Holy Qur’an, and the ministry’s publications.
This initiative is part of the ministry’s efforts to serve Islam and Muslims worldwide, promote the religion, and highlight its positive impacts on its followers. Supervisors said the ministry’s corner has attracted many visitors of different ages.

Seminars
The pavilion also organized a seminar on Saudi efforts to serve the Two Holy Mosques. It was presented by the director general of the Prophet’s Mosque Academy, Dr. Omar bin Amer Al-Kharmani.
He stressed the Saudi leadership’s interest in helping pilgrims easily and safely perform their rites at the Two Holy Mosques. He received a commemorative gift from Al-Nami.
During the pavilion’s seminar on the Grand Mosque’s library, its director, Dr. Abdulrahman bin Saad Al-Shahri, said it is “one of the Kingdom’s leading libraries in terms of ancient Saudi writings, and a reference for those wishing to learn about Saudi history and heritage.”
The library, which has 13 floors, is “being developed and is welcomes guests from inside and outside the Kingdom,” he added.
The pavilion contains many prominent Saudi publications, as well as a visual arts exhibition highlighting the Kingdom’s heritage.
The Saudi Justice Ministry is also exhibiting more than 125 publications that shed light on the Kingdom’s judicial system.
The Cairo International Book Fair was inaugurated on Jan. 23 by Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi at the Egypt International Exhibition Center. The Saudi pavilion was inaugurated by the Kingdom’s ambassador to Egypt, Osama Nugali.

