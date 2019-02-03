You are here

  • Home
  • Riyadh sees first Saudi retina conference
﻿

Riyadh sees first Saudi retina conference

1 / 4
The inauguration ceremony was attended by Dr. Bandar bin Abdulmohsen Al-Knawy, executive director of health affairs at the Ministry of the National Guard and president of King Saud bin Abdul Aziz University for Health Sciences. (SPA)
2 / 4
The inauguration ceremony was attended by Dr. Bandar bin Abdulmohsen Al-Knawy, executive director of health affairs at the Ministry of the National Guard and president of King Saud bin Abdul Aziz University for Health Sciences. (SPA)
3 / 4
4 / 4
Updated 03 February 2019
Arab News
0

Riyadh sees first Saudi retina conference

Updated 03 February 2019
Arab News
0

JEDDAH: The first Saudi retina conference for subspecialties in ophthalmology began on Saturday at the King Saud bin Abdul Aziz University for Health Sciences in Riyadh.
The inauguration ceremony was attended by Dr. Bandar bin Abdulmohsen Al-Knawy, executive director of health affairs at the Ministry of the National Guard and president of King Saud bin Abdul Aziz University for Health Sciences.
Al-Knawy said that retinal disorders due to diabetes were one of the most common causes of blindness in the Kingdom: “Such conferences help to develop precise mechanisms for the prevention and treatment of blindness.”
Al-Knawy stressed that the organization of this conference reflects the ministry’s eagerness to keep abreast of developments and its role in the medical community.
Dr. Tareq bin Mubarak Al-Debasi, head of the ophthalmology department at King Abdul Aziz Medical City, said that it was the first conference for subspecialties in ophthalmology in the Kingdom.
“The two-day conference will host top-notch speakers and specialists in the field of retina medicine and surgery from the US, Europe, the Middle East, as well as Saudi experts,” he said.

Topics: Saudi retina conference for subspecialties in ophthalmology saudi health

Related

0
Saudi Arabia
Saudi health ministry takes steps to enhance health care
0
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Health Ministry launches mobile flu vaccination service with Careem

Saudi Arabia, Egypt ‘safety valve of Arab, Islamic nation’

Dr. Osama Al-Azhari, the Egyptian president’s adviser on religious affairs, visits Saudi pavilion at the Cairo International Book Fair on Saturday. (SPA)
Updated 03 February 2019
Arab News
0

Saudi Arabia, Egypt ‘safety valve of Arab, Islamic nation’

  • The pavilion contains many prominent Saudi publications, as well as a visual arts exhibition highlighting the Kingdom’s heritage
  • El-Sisi adviser visits Saudi pavilion at Cairo book fair
Updated 03 February 2019
Arab News
0

JEDDAH: Dr. Osama Al-Azhari, the Egyptian president’s adviser on religious affairs, on Saturday visited the Saudi pavilion at the Cairo International Book Fair.
Al-Azhari praised the pavilion for attracting visitors and diverse participants, and for highlighting the Kingdom’s scientific and cultural heritage.
“Egypt and Saudi Arabia are the safety valve of the Arab and Islamic nation,” he said. “Egypt is the country of Al-Azhar Mosque, and the Kingdom is the land of the Two Holy Mosques. The combined efforts of the two countries are a pillar of safety for the entire nation.”
During his tour of the pavilion, Al-Azhari was accompanied by Saudi Cultural Attache Dr. Khalid bin Abdullah Al-Nami.

Virtual reality
The pavilion inaugurated a virtual reality (VR) exhibition of the Two Holy Mosques, allocating its special corner to the General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques. Besides the use of VR equipment at the exhibit, it was also launched as a smartphone app.
Visitors expressed happiness at being “transported” to the holy sites, and said every year the Saudi pavilion provides great and popular experiences that reflect the progress and prosperity that the Kingdom is undergoing.

Islamic history
Another corner of the pavilion is allocated to the Ministry of Islamic Affairs. The corner has distributed more than 10,000 copies of the Holy Qur’an, and the ministry’s publications.
This initiative is part of the ministry’s efforts to serve Islam and Muslims worldwide, promote the religion, and highlight its positive impacts on its followers. Supervisors said the ministry’s corner has attracted many visitors of different ages.

Seminars
The pavilion also organized a seminar on Saudi efforts to serve the Two Holy Mosques. It was presented by the director general of the Prophet’s Mosque Academy, Dr. Omar bin Amer Al-Kharmani.
He stressed the Saudi leadership’s interest in helping pilgrims easily and safely perform their rites at the Two Holy Mosques. He received a commemorative gift from Al-Nami.
During the pavilion’s seminar on the Grand Mosque’s library, its director, Dr. Abdulrahman bin Saad Al-Shahri, said it is “one of the Kingdom’s leading libraries in terms of ancient Saudi writings, and a reference for those wishing to learn about Saudi history and heritage.”
The library, which has 13 floors, is “being developed and is welcomes guests from inside and outside the Kingdom,” he added.
The pavilion contains many prominent Saudi publications, as well as a visual arts exhibition highlighting the Kingdom’s heritage.
The Saudi Justice Ministry is also exhibiting more than 125 publications that shed light on the Kingdom’s judicial system.
The Cairo International Book Fair was inaugurated on Jan. 23 by Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi at the Egypt International Exhibition Center. The Saudi pavilion was inaugurated by the Kingdom’s ambassador to Egypt, Osama Nugali.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Egypt Cairo book fair

Related

0
Saudi Arabia
Joint Saudi-Egyptian military exercise wraps up in Egypt
0
Saudi Arabia
$2 billion deposit confirms strong Saudi-Egyptian ties

Latest updates

Bomb de terre: WW1 grenade found in French potato shipment
0
European telecoms’ dilemma: Huawei or fade away?
0
Train derails in eastern India, killing 7 people
0
‘Inkjet’ solar panels poised to revolutionize green energy
0
Women enter the select male world of Spanish ham cutters
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.