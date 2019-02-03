You are here

  • Home
  • Messi has injury scare after scoring 2 goals in Barca draw
﻿

Messi has injury scare after scoring 2 goals in Barca draw

Barcelona's Lionel Messi receives treatment after sustaining an injury during Saturday's football match between C Barcelona and Valencia at Camp Nou, Barcelona. (REUTERS/Albert Gea)
Updated 03 February 2019
AP
0

Messi has injury scare after scoring 2 goals in Barca draw

  • Messi may have been hurt when Valencia defender Antonio Lato ran into him
  • Coach Ernesto Valverde said Messi was undergoing medical exams
Updated 03 February 2019
AP
0

BARCELONA, Spain: Nothing can silence the Camp Nou crowd like the thought of an injury to Lionel Messi — especially four days before a clash against Real Madrid.
So a chill ran through Barcelona’s supporters during the Spanish league match against Valencia on Saturday when Messi sat down on the sideline, his right leg stretched before him, and received a massage from a team trainer.
Little did it matter that the team’s all-time leading scorer had just struck two goals to lead Barcelona back from a two-goal deficit to secure a 2-2 draw. Any hint of Messi being sidelined with the season entering its critical phase with titles on the line immediately overshadowed yet another outstanding performance by the Argentine.
Messi may have been hurt when Valencia defender Antonio Lato ran into him.
The scare comes before Barcelona hosts Madrid in the first leg of their Copa del Rey semifinal.
“Please don’t let it be anything serious,” Barcelona midfielder Carles Alena said. “We hope he will be back in full form on Wednesday.”
Coach Ernesto Valverde said Messi was undergoing medical exams.
“He is bothered by something, but we will have to wait to see what the doctors say,” Valverde said. “I imagine that it is not that bad.”
Messi missed Barcelona’s first clasico against Madrid in October due to a broken right arm. His teammates did fine without him, routing their fierce rival 5-1 and sealing the fate of coach Julen Lopetegui.
Madrid, however, is playing much better now. It has won four straight before hosting Alaves on Sunday.
Before his fitness put a damper on a thrilling match, Messi extended his scoring run to nine straight games across all competitions. His double took his league-leading tally to 21 goals in 22 rounds.
Barcelona’s winning streak in la Liga ended at eight matches in a row. It leads second-placed Atletico Madrid by six points before its closest title rival visits Real Betis on Sunday.
Valencia took advantage of Sergi Roberto playing out of position as a fill-in left back for Jordi Alba. Daniel Wass led several attacks from Roberto’s side, starting with a pass for Dani Parejo to test Marc-Andre ter Stegen before Denis Chershev put the rebound off the post.
Parejo started a move that produced Kevin Gameiro’s opener in the 24th minute when he tackled Messi. That sprung a counterattack led by Rodrigo Moreno, who slipped a pass forward to set up Gameiro.
Parejo doubled the advantage from the penalty spot after Roberto knocked down Wass trying to dispute a cross.
Valencia lost Gameiro to injury shortly after when the striker asked to be substituted after being shaken up when he knocked heads with Gerard Pique.
Messi got his first goal from the penalty spot in the 39th after Nelson Semedo was fouled by Lato.
Messi struck again in the 64th when Arturo Vidal laid the ball off for him on the edge of the area. Messi quickly unleashed a curling, left-foot strike around two defenders, who impeded goalie Neto from seeing the ball until it was too late to react.
“We played at a good pace, counterattacked well, scored twice and could have scored more,” Parejo said. “The team’s performance was magnificent.”

SEVILLE SLIDE
Celta Vigo broke a five-match losing streak and escaped the relegation zone by beating Sevilla 1-0 at home thanks to Okay Yokuslu’s second-half goal.
Fourth-place Sevilla has won only one of its last six league games.

BASQUE DERBY
Real Sociedad defeated Athletic Bilbao 2-1 to deal its northern Basque Country rival its first defeat since the arrival of coach Gaizka Garitano.
Garitano had kept Bilbao unbeaten through seven league games since replacing Eduardo Berizzo in December.

FAN VIOLENCE
Getafe’s 0-0 draw at Levante was marred by 11 Getafe fans being arrested for provoking a clash with rival supporters outside the stadium in Valencia.
Getafe, which condemned the violence, rose to fifth as the small Madrid-based club continued its impressive season on the field.

Topics: Lionel Messi FC Barcelona Valencia

Related

0
Sport
Luka Modric wins Ballon d’Or to end Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo’s reign
0
Sport
Barcelona get their boy as Ajax star Frenkie de Jong joins Nou Camp club

Li Haotong’s heroic round puts pressure on co-leader Dustin Johnson in Saudi Arabia

Updated 02 February 2019
Arab News
0

Li Haotong’s heroic round puts pressure on co-leader Dustin Johnson in Saudi Arabia

  • Johnson started the third round with a three-stroke lead and shot 65
  • Haotong’s incident-filled round of 8-under 62 saw him draw level with the American
Updated 02 February 2019
Arab News
0

LONDON: Li Haotong of China made four eagles on Saturday, including two in his last two holes, to grab a share of the lead with American Dustin Johnson at the Saudi International at the end of a third round in which Sergio Garcia was disqualified for damaging two greens.
Haotong’s incident-filled round of 8-under 62 — which also included a double bogey — finished with him driving the green at the 17th to set up a 6-foot putt for eagle before making a 3 at the par-5 18th.
Three of his eagles came on par 4 holes.
Johnson started the third round with a three-stroke lead and shot 65. The world No. 3 and Li were 16 under overall and five strokes ahead of Tom Lewis, who shot 62 for third outright.
Garcia was disqualified for “serious misconduct,” the European Tour said in a statement, after he shot 71.
The former Masters champion said “in frustration, I damaged a couple of greens, for which I apologize for, and I have informed my fellow players it will never happen again.”
Meanwhile, Haotong was quick to thank his lucky stars after his miraculous round at the Royal Greens.
“I think it was very, very lucky today. Those eagles, especially last couple shots, were really solid, but apart from that, honestly, my play, wasn’t that good. But I did made a lot of par putts.” When asked about his round and its remarkable finish with his final eagle, Haotong said: “It was another lucky bounce on that one. I mean, off the tee, driving the bunker about two yards short to carry the bunker, and bounce over the bunker, it was lucky.
“Quite exciting on that one,” he added.
The Chinese superstar was confident of holding on to Johnson’s coat-tails, especially after his win in the region last year, when he triumphed in Dubai over Rory McIlroy.
“I just want to play my best, especially compared to last week.
“So I just have to put myself in the position, hopefully I get used to that feeling and play and enjoy myself on the final round.” Front-runner Johnson was pleased with his efforts on Saturday.
“I thought I played well. Probably played just as well as I did (on Friday).  I gave myself a lot of opportunities, made a lot of good putts and just holed a few more (on Friday) than I did today, that was the only difference,” he said.
And the American paid tribute to the efforts of Haotong on the back nine.
“I heard when I was done, that’s pretty impressive. Four eagles in a golf tournament is pretty good, but four in one round, you take that any day.” Johnson has won majors and PGA tournaments all over the world, but victory in Saudi Arabia would mark his first win on the European Tour, something Johnson is keen to achieve.
“It’s definitely an opportunity for me to see what I’ve got and I definitely would like to win a regular European Tour event. I’ve played in a few now. That’s something I haven’t done and so that would be a nice little way to send it back to the US (on Sunday).”

Topics: golf Saudi International Saudi Arabia Dustin Johnson Li Haotong

Related

0
Sport
Dustin Johnson fires warning to Saudi International field with stunning 61 as Justin Rose wilts
0
Sport
What they said at the Saudi International: Haotong happy, Brooks bullish

Latest updates

Dropping weapons treaty would let US update its nuclear arsenal
0
Bomb threat shuts Australia international airport
0
Bomb de terre: WW1 grenade found in French potato shipment
0
European telecoms’ dilemma: Huawei or fade away?
0
Train derails in eastern India, killing 7 people
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.