  • Powerful storm hits southern California, flooding highways
﻿

Powerful storm hits southern California, flooding highways

Firefighters survey the scene of a large eucalyptus tree that fell into a two-story apartment complex on Bolton Walk in Goleta, California on Feb. 2, 2019 as a result of the latest storm. (Mike Eliason/Santa Barbara County Fire via AP)
Updated 03 February 2019
AP
0

LOS ANGELES: The second in a string of powerful storms battered California on Saturday, shutting key highways after water and mud rushed into lanes from bare hillsides in wildfire burn areas where thousands of residents were under evacuation orders.
Flash flood warnings were issued for huge swaths of Southern California and forecasters said the system will bring several inches of rain at lower elevations and heavy snow in the mountains.
A wind gust in Santa Barbara County topped 80 mph (128 kph) as the storm moved south and later dropped more than a half-inch (1.27 centimeters) of rain in five minutes. Trees and power lines were down across the region.
In the Montecito area of Santa Barbara County, several miles of US101, a vital route between Los Angeles and points north and west, were closed because of flooding.
Elsewhere in the county, evacuations were ordered or recommended for neighborhoods near the Thomas, Whittier and Sherpa fire scars.
“This is a dangerous situation,” the National Weather Service said, warning that the high rates of rain could send boulders sluicing down denuded hillsides along with the mud and debris.
It has only been a little over a year since a downpour on the huge Thomas Fire burn scar unleashed a massive debris flow that destroyed or damaged hundreds of homes in the seaside community of Montecito. The disaster killed 21 people, and two others have never been found.
Rescue crews scrambled Saturday to pluck motorists from cars caught in rising waters, said Mike Eliason, a spokesman for the Santa Barbara County Fire Department. He urged drivers who come upon flooded intersections to find alternate routes.
“Turn around. Driving through is going to be a costly error in judgment,” he said. “It’s just not worth it.”
Multiple accidents were reported on slick highways, including a crash on Interstate 5 that killed a volunteer member of a sheriff’s search and rescue team and injured several others.
The team from Ventura County was on its way to a training exercise when members stopped to help at the scene of a single-vehicle rollover crash.
A minivan carrying a family was traveling too fast for the wet conditions, lost control and plowed into members of the team, Los Angeles County fire Capt. Tony Imbrenda said. Nine people were transported to hospitals, including a member of the rescue team who was in critical condition.
“This is a very unfortunate situation that could’ve been avoided,” Imbrenda said, warning motorists to slow down in the rain.
In Malibu, where the Woolsey fire last year destroyed homes and burned hillsides bare, officials closed Pacific Coast Highway after mud flowed into lanes. Residents whose homes survived the flames barricaded their properties with sandbags to protect their properties from floodwaters.
In the Holy Jim fire area southeast of Los Angeles, where an August blaze scoured tens of thousands of acres in the Cleveland National Forest, volunteers using heavy equipment removed debris and deepened a creek bed to help prevent flooding.
The National Park Service warned visitors to Yosemite National Park of possible road closures and advised drivers to bring tire chains in the event of snow or icy conditions.
Winter storm warnings were in place for the Sierra Nevada along with avalanche warnings on the Nevada side of the range. The Sierra is already loaded with snow from a series of storms in January. The weather service said areas could see accumulations of up to 10 feet (3 meters) over the next few days.
The weather service lifted flash-flood watches for areas burned by the Mendocino Complex, Camp and Carr wildfires in Northern California. About an inch (2.5 centimeters) of rain was recorded in the San Francisco Bay Area before the storm moved south early Saturday.
Two cold weather systems will follow on Sunday and Monday, bringing additional widespread showers and snow, forecasters said.

Topics: California Storm Santa Barbara County

Dropping weapons treaty would let US update its nuclear arsenal

Updated 16 min 2 sec ago
AFP
0

Dropping weapons treaty would let US update its nuclear arsenal

  • A day later, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a tit-for-tat withdrawal from the pact to develop “new types of weapons”
  • NATO has said that US allies “fully support” its withdrawal from the pact, and agreed that Russia’s 9M729 ground-launched cruise missile systems violates the treaty
Updated 16 min 2 sec ago
AFP
0

WASHINGTON: The US scrapping of the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) treaty with Russia could launch a new arms race, but will also allow the United States to update its nuclear arsenal, a publicly stated goal for the past year.
President Donald Trump announced Friday the US was suspending its obligations under the INF treaty as of Saturday and starting a process to withdraw in six months.
NATO has said that US allies “fully support” its withdrawal from the pact, and agreed that Russia’s 9M729 ground-launched cruise missile systems violates the treaty.
A day later, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a tit-for-tat withdrawal from the pact to develop “new types of weapons,” calling Washington’s decision “unilateral and totally unprovoked.”
The United States has complained about the alleged Russian violations for years.
But now it’s also speaking openly about its chance to upgrade its arms stock.
When the United States unveiled its new nuclear policy in February 2018, it warned that it planned to buy two new weapons: a new type of low-power nuclear missile to be launched from a submarine, and a new type of nuclear cruise missile that would violate the INF agreement.
This new missile — which would only come into service within a decade — would only be a violation of the treaty if it were deployed, the Pentagon says.
It has always stressed that a research and development program was not prohibited by the 1987 treaty with Moscow.
So starting Saturday “we are no longer bound by the constraints of the Treaty,” Johnny Michael, a Pentagon spokesman, told AFP Friday.
The 2019 US military budget provides funds for developing this new intermediate-range land-based missile and “we are still in the research phase,” the spokesman said.
In fact, the Pentagon was already preparing its response to Russian missile 9M729, with a top range of 480 kilometers, Moscow insists.
But Washington, backed by NATO allies, says that Russian missile has already been tested on much greater distances.
Johns Hopkins University’s Jeffrey Pryce argues that the INF treaty favors the United States because, while it prohibits all surface-to-air missiles with a range of 500 to 5,500 kilometers, conventional or intermediate, anything fired from a submarine or dropped by a bomber, simply is not covered.
“Thus, the INF Treaty deprives Russia of a significant military capability, for which its size and location are strategic advantages,” the former Pentagon official said on Twitter.
“The US, by contrast, has the world’s most powerful navy and air force. And the INF Treaty does not restrict sea-launched or air-launched missiles.”
According to figures from the anti-nuclear group Union of Concerned Scientists, the US nuclear arsenal holds 4,600 nuclear weapons, of which 1,740 are deployed and ready to be used at any time, and 2,922 stored.
Ten US Navy submarines armed with nuclear missiles are constantly patrolling the seas, the group said.
Russia has a similar number of nuclear warheads, but its nuclear submarines are in bad shape, as several accidents have shown in recent years.
China, keen to assert military supremacy in Asia, also has intermediate-range missiles. According to experts, 95 percent of Chinese missiles would violate the INF treaty if Beijing was a signatory.
Michael Krepon, of the Stimson Center, believes that “we’re headed toward a new nuclear arms race.
“Any time your national defense budget is ten times bigger than Russia’s and five times bigger than China’s, you can afford an arms race. But arms races usually don’t end well: even if you stay ahead of the competition, your security is diminished.”

Topics: United States nuclear weapons

