Train derails in eastern India, killing 7 people

In this photo taken on January 13, 2019, an Indian woman worker controls a monitor in a metro train on the new Noida Metro Railway Network ahead of its opening in Noida, near the Indian capital New Delhi. (AFP)
Updated 03 February 2019
AP
0

  • In 2016, 127 people were killed as 14 coaches of a train derailed in one the worst accidents in Uttar Pradesh state
PATNA, India: At least seven people were killed when seven coaches of a New Delhi-bound train derailed early Sunday in eastern India, an official said.
District Magistrate Rajeev Roshan said another 10 people were injured in the accident in Bihar state.
The cause of the accident is being investigated. The Press Trust of India news agency said a rail fracture appeared to have caused the derailment about 30 kilometers (20 miles) north of Patna, the Bihar state capital.
Rescue workers and members of India’s disaster management force were working to pull out people trapped in the twisted metal and overturned coaches. Three of the derailed coaches had been cleared of passengers, said Bihar State Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi.
India’s vast railway system is the world’s third largest but lacks modern signaling and communication systems. Most accidents are blamed on poor maintenance, outdated equipment and human error.
In 2016, 127 people were killed as 14 coaches of a train derailed in one the worst accidents in Uttar Pradesh state.

UK trade minister Fox: EU ‘irresponsible’ to refuse to reopen Brexit deal

Updated 51 min 59 sec ago
Reuters
0

UK trade minister Fox: EU ‘irresponsible’ to refuse to reopen Brexit deal

  • Prime Minister Theresa May is seeking changes to the Withdrawal Agreement she negotiated with Brussels
  • But the European Union has said the deal cannot be renegotiated
Updated 51 min 59 sec ago
Reuters
0

LONDON: It would be irresponsible for the European Union to refuse to reopen negotiations over Britain’s exit deal, British trade minister Liam Fox said in an interview aired on Sunday.

British Prime Minister Theresa May has said she is seeking changes to the Withdrawal Agreement she agreed with Brussels last year in order to win the support of parliament. The EU has said the deal cannot be renegotiated.

“Are they really saying that they would rather not negotiate and end up in a ‘no-deal’ position?” Fox told Sky News in a pre-recorded interview. “It is in all our interests to get to that agreement and for the EU to say we are not going to even discuss it seems to me to be quite irresponsible.”

With less than two months until Britain is due to leave the European Union on March 29, the opposition Labour Party has said it is now inevitable that the government will have to request an extension to the Article 50 exit negotiation period.

Fox, who has previously spoken out strongly against delaying the exit date, said extending the negotiations without a deal in place would not solve anything, but it was “a very different argument” if Britain just needed more time to get the necessary legislation in place for a smooth exit.

He is the second senior minister to suggest such a delay may be needed, after Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt said on Thursday Britain may need time to get legislation through.

“There is a big difference between if we had an agreement and we need some time to get the legalities done, that is one thing,” Fox said. “I think to extend simply because we hadn’t reached an agreement would not provide any impetus for that agreement to be reached.”

Fox said Britain would “be able to deal” with leaving the bloc without an agreement but it would not be in the country’s interests.

