Bomb de terre: WW1 grenade found in French potato shipment

A World War II aerial bomb to be defused after it was found on a construction site in Ludwigshafen, western Germany, is pictured on August 26, 2018. (File/AFP)
Updated 03 February 2019
AFP
Updated 03 February 2019
AFP

  The grenade is believed to have been left in a trench during World War I and accidentally gathered up with potatoes planted a century later in the former battlefield
  • The grenade is believed to have been left in a trench during World War I and accidentally gathered up with potatoes planted a century later in the former battlefield
Updated 03 February 2019
Reuters
AFP
HONG KONG: A German World War I hand grenade was found among a shipment of French potatoes imported for a Hong Kong crisp factory, police said.
The device was safely detonated after it was discovered at the Calbee snacks factory Saturday.
“The grenade was in an unstable condition because it has been previously discharged but failed to detonate,” Superintendent Wilfred Wong Ho-hon told reporters.
Police detonated it on site, Wong said, with a police video showing bomb disposal officers packing the grenade in a drainage channel at the factory before blowing it up.
The grenade was eight centimeters (three inches) wide and weighed about one kilogram (two pounds).
“All the information to date suggested that the grenade was imported from France together with the other potatoes,” Wong said.
The grenade is believed to have been left in a trench during World War I and accidentally gathered up with potatoes planted a century later in the former battlefield.
“If it was covered in mud, the grenade was likely to have been left behind, dropped by soldiers there during the war, or left there after it was thrown,” Hong Kong University military historian Dave Macri told the South China Morning Post.
“The ditch was then filled up and used as a growing field, and the explosive was tossed into the mix of harvested potatoes... and sent to Hong Kong.”
Hong Kong police are used to dealing with old munitions, though more usually US bombs dropped on the city after it fell to the invading Japanese during World War II.
Last year the bomb disposal squad defused three large WWII bombs, two of which were found at a site in the busy Wanchai district where work was underway to build a new metro railway station.
Unexploded wartime bombs or grenades are frequently found by hikers or construction workers in the southern Chinese city, which was the scene of fierce fighting between Japanese and British allied forces in 1941.
The then-British colony was heavily bombed by US and allied forces after the city fell to the Japanese imperial forces.

UK trade minister Fox: EU ‘irresponsible’ to refuse to reopen Brexit deal

Updated 03 February 2019
Reuters
UK trade minister Fox: EU 'irresponsible' to refuse to reopen Brexit deal

  • Prime Minister Theresa May is seeking changes to the Withdrawal Agreement she negotiated with Brussels
  • But the European Union has said the deal cannot be renegotiated
Updated 03 February 2019
Reuters
0

LONDON: It would be irresponsible for the European Union to refuse to reopen negotiations over Britain’s exit deal, British trade minister Liam Fox said in an interview aired on Sunday.

British Prime Minister Theresa May has said she is seeking changes to the Withdrawal Agreement she agreed with Brussels last year in order to win the support of parliament. The EU has said the deal cannot be renegotiated.

“Are they really saying that they would rather not negotiate and end up in a ‘no-deal’ position?” Fox told Sky News in a pre-recorded interview. “It is in all our interests to get to that agreement and for the EU to say we are not going to even discuss it seems to me to be quite irresponsible.”

With less than two months until Britain is due to leave the European Union on March 29, the opposition Labour Party has said it is now inevitable that the government will have to request an extension to the Article 50 exit negotiation period.

Fox, who has previously spoken out strongly against delaying the exit date, said extending the negotiations without a deal in place would not solve anything, but it was “a very different argument” if Britain just needed more time to get the necessary legislation in place for a smooth exit.

He is the second senior minister to suggest such a delay may be needed, after Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt said on Thursday Britain may need time to get legislation through.

“There is a big difference between if we had an agreement and we need some time to get the legalities done, that is one thing,” Fox said. “I think to extend simply because we hadn’t reached an agreement would not provide any impetus for that agreement to be reached.”

Fox said Britain would “be able to deal” with leaving the bloc without an agreement but it would not be in the country’s interests.

