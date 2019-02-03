You are here

  • Home
  • Bomb threat shuts Australia international airport
﻿

Bomb threat shuts Australia international airport

Travelers stay outside Brisbane International Airport in this video grab after the airport on Saturday, February 2. (Australian Broadcasting Corporation via AP)
Updated 03 February 2019
AFP
0

Bomb threat shuts Australia international airport

  • State police vacuated Brisbane Airport’s international terminal late Saturday after finding a ‘suspicious device’
  • The terminal was reopened after two hours
Updated 03 February 2019
AFP
0

SYDNEY: One of Australia’s busiest international airports was locked down after a man brandished a knife and made a bomb threat at a food court, prompting travelers to flee in panic, officials said Sunday.
Queensland state police said they evacuated Brisbane Airport’s international terminal late Saturday after finding a “suspicious device” when they responded to reports of the 50-year-old man, who spoke Arabic, threatening a woman.
Terrorism was later ruled out as the cause and the man was charged with domestic violence offenses, falsely claiming to destroy or damage an aviation facility, and making a hoax bomb threat.
The device was found to be “inert,” but Queensland Police Commissioner Ian Stewart said its complex appearance “indicates just the extraordinary lengths that a person has gone to create perception of risk, threat and fear.”
The device looked like a small, black safe with wires sticking out of it, according to a photograph released by police.
The man, who was taken into custody by police, is due to face court on Monday. The terminal was reopened after two hours.
There have been growing fears of terror-linked attacks by radicals inspired by Daesh and other groups, with a foiled effort to target an Etihad flight with a crude bomb in Sydney in 2017.
Canberra introduced sweeping new security laws last year that included allowing Australian police to conduct random identity checks at airports.

Topics: aviation Australia

Related

0
World
Australia to tighten airport security further after foiled attack
0
World
Australia ramps up airport security after alleged plane bomb plot

UK trade minister Fox: EU ‘irresponsible’ to refuse to reopen Brexit deal

Updated 03 February 2019
Reuters
0

UK trade minister Fox: EU ‘irresponsible’ to refuse to reopen Brexit deal

  • Prime Minister Theresa May is seeking changes to the Withdrawal Agreement she negotiated with Brussels
  • But the European Union has said the deal cannot be renegotiated
Updated 03 February 2019
Reuters
0

LONDON: It would be irresponsible for the European Union to refuse to reopen negotiations over Britain’s exit deal, British trade minister Liam Fox said in an interview aired on Sunday.

British Prime Minister Theresa May has said she is seeking changes to the Withdrawal Agreement she agreed with Brussels last year in order to win the support of parliament. The EU has said the deal cannot be renegotiated.

“Are they really saying that they would rather not negotiate and end up in a ‘no-deal’ position?” Fox told Sky News in a pre-recorded interview. “It is in all our interests to get to that agreement and for the EU to say we are not going to even discuss it seems to me to be quite irresponsible.”

With less than two months until Britain is due to leave the European Union on March 29, the opposition Labour Party has said it is now inevitable that the government will have to request an extension to the Article 50 exit negotiation period.

Fox, who has previously spoken out strongly against delaying the exit date, said extending the negotiations without a deal in place would not solve anything, but it was “a very different argument” if Britain just needed more time to get the necessary legislation in place for a smooth exit.

He is the second senior minister to suggest such a delay may be needed, after Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt said on Thursday Britain may need time to get legislation through.

“There is a big difference between if we had an agreement and we need some time to get the legalities done, that is one thing,” Fox said. “I think to extend simply because we hadn’t reached an agreement would not provide any impetus for that agreement to be reached.”

Fox said Britain would “be able to deal” with leaving the bloc without an agreement but it would not be in the country’s interests.

Topics: UK EU Brexit Liam Fox

Related

0
World
Queen Elizabeth to be evacuated in case of Brexit unrest – media
0
World
EU chief Juncker says UK debate will not change Brexit deal

Latest updates

Iran warns Europe not to force ‘strategic leap’ on missile range
0
Netanyahu’s Likud uses Trump photo in Israeli election billboard
0
DP World chairman: 2019 will be challenging for ports operator
0
UK trade minister Fox: EU ‘irresponsible’ to refuse to reopen Brexit deal
0
Bruno Mars puts on stellar concert show ahead of Super Bowl
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.