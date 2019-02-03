Sayidaty honors women achievers of 2018

A number of outstanding Saudi women were honored last week by Sayidaty, a weekly Arabic and a monthly English women’s magazine, at a ceremony in Alkhobar’s Kempinski Al-Othman Hotel.

The fourth edition of the Sayidaty Awards for Excellence and Creativity was held under the patronage of the governor of the Eastern Province, Prince Saud bin Nayef bin Abdul Aziz, and attended by Dr. Khalid bin Mohammed Al-Battal, undersecretary of the Eastern Province.

Also in attendance at the event were community leaders and those working for the empowerment of women, especially in light of the renaissance witnessed by Saudi society at the present time and the recent royal decisions supporting women and their careers in line with Vision 2030.

Editor-in-Chief of Sayidaty and Arrajol magazines Mohammed Fahad Al-Harthi and Al-Battal presented the awards to the winners. The winners in the various categories include: Dr. Rima Al-Bader, Dr. Najla Al-Radadi and Hanuf Al-Abishi (Medical and Science); Amal Saleh Salba, Dalia El-Tunisi and Dr. Thunwa bint Abdullah Al-Matarak Al-Omri (Education); Haifa Al-Dakhil, Nouf Al-Rakan and Inas Al-Ashqar (Economics and Management); Rima Al-Ruwaisan and Sumaya Al-Nasser (Humanitarian and Social Work); Hanouf Mohammed, Reem Al-Bayat and Maha Malloh (Artistic Creativity); Adwaa Arifi, Maram Albatiri and Asil Alhamad (Sports); and Noor Al-Huda bint Adnan Al-Karnous, Manal Mayad Al-Jaid and Shaimaa Mafdi (Challenging Disability).

Four other young Saudi women — Maha Al-Saadoun, Tala Abu Al-Naja, Kadi Al-Duwayhi and Lujain Al-Obaid — who were recognized by online portal About Her were also awarded for their achievements in 2018

Speaking at the event, Al-Harthi thanked both the Eastern Province governor and the undersecretary for their support.

Commenting on the choice of location for this year’s awards ceremony, he said: “It is a decision that has been taken to honor the people of the Eastern Province, especially its women who are considered to be pioneers in the fields of development and creativity.”

“Creativity is a measure of the development of the nation, and a healthy society is one that breathes with two lungs — one is a woman and the other is a man,” Al-Harthi added.

Last year, more than 100 Saudi women had applied for the awards. A committee consisting of 25 experts chose 21 winners in seven fields: Medicine and science, economics and management, artistic creativity, challenging disability, humanitarian and social work, sports and education.

The basic requirement was notable achievement in 2018, in addition to being a role model for Saudi and Arab women, with a focus on humanitarian and social work, and impact on society.

The Sayidaty awards were launched in Riyadh in 2015. The second edition was held in Dubai in 2016, when it honored outstanding Emirati women. A third session was held in 2017 in Jeddah.