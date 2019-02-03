You are here

  • Home
  • Sayidaty honors women achievers of 2018
﻿

Sayidaty honors women achievers of 2018

The winners of the Sayidaty Awards for Excellence and Creativity attended the awards ceremony at Alkhobar’s Kempinski Al-Othman Hotel recently. (Photo/Supplied)
Updated 03 February 2019
Arab News
0

Sayidaty honors women achievers of 2018

Updated 03 February 2019
Arab News
0

A number of outstanding Saudi women were honored last week by Sayidaty, a weekly Arabic and a monthly English women’s magazine, at a ceremony in Alkhobar’s Kempinski Al-Othman Hotel.

The fourth edition of the Sayidaty Awards for Excellence and Creativity was held under the patronage of the governor of the Eastern Province, Prince Saud bin Nayef bin Abdul Aziz, and attended by Dr. Khalid bin Mohammed Al-Battal, undersecretary of the Eastern Province.

Also in attendance at the event were community leaders and those working for the empowerment of women, especially in light of the renaissance witnessed by Saudi society at the present time and the recent royal decisions supporting women and their careers in line with Vision 2030.

Editor-in-Chief of Sayidaty and Arrajol magazines Mohammed Fahad Al-Harthi and Al-Battal presented the awards to the winners. The winners in the various categories include: Dr. Rima Al-Bader, Dr. Najla Al-Radadi and Hanuf Al-Abishi (Medical and Science); Amal Saleh Salba, Dalia El-Tunisi and Dr. Thunwa bint Abdullah Al-Matarak Al-Omri (Education); Haifa Al-Dakhil, Nouf Al-Rakan and Inas Al-Ashqar (Economics and Management); Rima Al-Ruwaisan and Sumaya Al-Nasser (Humanitarian and Social Work); Hanouf Mohammed, Reem Al-Bayat and Maha Malloh (Artistic Creativity); Adwaa Arifi, Maram Albatiri and Asil Alhamad (Sports); and Noor Al-Huda bint Adnan Al-Karnous, Manal Mayad Al-Jaid and Shaimaa Mafdi (Challenging Disability).

Four other young Saudi women — Maha Al-Saadoun, Tala Abu Al-Naja, Kadi Al-Duwayhi and Lujain Al-Obaid — who were recognized by online portal About Her were also awarded for their achievements in 2018 

Speaking at the event, Al-Harthi thanked both the Eastern Province governor and the undersecretary for their support.

Commenting on the choice of location for this year’s awards ceremony, he said: “It is a decision that has been taken to honor the people of the Eastern Province, especially its women who are considered to be pioneers in the fields of development and creativity.”

“Creativity is a measure of the development of the nation, and a healthy society is one that breathes with two lungs — one is a woman and the other is a man,” Al-Harthi added.

Last year, more than 100 Saudi women had applied for the awards. A committee consisting of 25 experts chose 21 winners in seven fields: Medicine and science, economics and management, artistic creativity, challenging disability, humanitarian and social work, sports and education.

The basic requirement was notable achievement in 2018, in addition to being a role model for Saudi and Arab women, with a focus on humanitarian and social work, and impact on society.

The Sayidaty awards were launched in Riyadh in 2015. The second edition was held in Dubai in 2016, when it honored outstanding Emirati women. A third session was held in 2017 in Jeddah.

Land Rover lights up road ahead for self-driving cars

Updated 03 February 2019
Arab News
0

Land Rover lights up road ahead for self-driving cars

Updated 03 February 2019
Arab News
0

Jaguar Land Rover claims to have developed a system that projects the direction of travel onto the road ahead of self-driving vehicles, to tell other road users what it is going to do next.

The intelligent technology beams a series of projections onto the road to show the future intentions of the vehicle — for example stopping and turning left or right — as part of research into how people can develop their trust in autonomous technology. In the future the projections could even be used to share obstacle detection and journey updates with pedestrians. 

These projections, tested on autonomous pods developed by Aurrigo, feature a series of lines or bars with adjustable spacing. The gaps shorten as the pod is preparing to brake before fully compressing at a stop. As the pod moves off and accelerates, the spacing between the lines extends. Upon approaching a turn, the bars fan out left or right to indicate the direction of travel. 

Trials were set up by a team of advanced engineers, working in Jaguar Land Rover’s Future Mobility Division, supported by cognitive psychologists, after studies showed 41 percent of drivers and pedestrians are worried about sharing the road with autonomous vehicles.

Pete Bennett, future mobility research manager at Jaguar Land Rover, said: “The trials are about understanding how much information a self-driving vehicle should share with a pedestrian to gain their trust. Just like any new technology, humans have to learn to trust it, and when it comes to autonomous vehicles, pedestrians must have confidence they can cross the road safely. This pioneering research is forming the basis of ongoing development into how self-driving cars will interact with people in the future.”

The system was tested on a fabricated street scene at a Coventry facility with engineers recording trust levels reported by pedestrians both with and without projections. 

The trust trial program — which also included fitting of “virtual eyes” to the intelligent pods in 2018 to see if making eye contact improved trust in the technology — was conducted as part of Jaguar Land Rover’s government-supported UK Autodrive project.

Latest updates

Trump says he wants to keep US military presence in Iraq to be able to 'watch Iran' - cbs interview
0
UAE ministry sends out weather warning ahead of papal visit
0
Iraqi novelist gunned down in Kerbala
0
Nissan scraps plan to build new X-Trail model in Britain
0
Sudan’s Bashir vows rural development as new protests loom
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.