Yemeni government, Houthis meet aboard UN ship

A picture taken on December 21, 2018, shows a partial view of the port of the Red Sea city of Hodeida. (File/AFP)
  • The head of the UN mission in Yemen launched talks between the government and the Houthis aboard a boat in the Red Sea
  • Meanwhile, Pope Francis appealed for the end of Yemen's humanitarian crisis
DUBAI: The head of the UN mission in Yemen launched talks between the government and the Houthis aboard a boat in the Red Sea on Sunday aimed at shoring up a cease-fire, a government official said.
Retired Dutch General Patrick Cammaert chaired the meeting aboard a UN vessel docked off the coast of the flashpoint city of Hodeidah after the Houthis refused to hold talks in government-held areas, the official told AFP on condition of anonymity.
The official said the meeting would address the implementation of an agreement reached in Sweden in December that calls for a cease-fire in Hodeidah, a pullback of forces from the port city and the opening of humanitarian corridors.
The Red Sea port is the entry point for the bulk of Yemen’s imported goods and humanitarian aid, providing a lifeline to millions in the Arab world’s poorest country.
The UN said in a statement that the parties would resume discussions on the Sweden agreement on Sunday.
It is the third meeting of a joint committee on implementing the deal, which has been hailed as a major step toward ending Yemen’s devastating four-year war.
The government and the Houthis have accused each other of violating the cease-fire, while deadlines for the pullback of forces and a prisoner swap have slipped.

Meanwhile, Pope Francis appealed for the end of Yemen's humanitarian crisis, saying the "cries of these children and their parents rise up" to God.
He made the appeal at the Vatican an hour before his scheduled departure on a three-day trip to the United Arab Emirates.

The conflict has driven Yemen to the brink of famine and caused the world's worst humanitarian crisis.
Francis urged faithful in St. Peter's Square to join him in prayer, saying "these are hungry children" with no medicine, and "are in danger of dying." Noting that many can't reach food aid areas, he appealed to the involved parties and the international community to urgently ensure that agreements are reached and food distributed.
Francis is expected in the UAE later Sunday, where he will become the first pontiff to visit the Arabian Peninsula.

Netanyahu’s Likud uses Trump photo in Israeli election billboard

  • Trump is popular in Israel because of his tough policies toward the Palestinians and Iran
  • Netanyahu is favorite to win the election but opinion polls show one of his toughest challengers, former general Benny Gantz, making gains
TEL AVIV: A giant billboard of a smiling Donald Trump shaking hands with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu loomed over a main entrance to Tel Aviv on Sunday, part of the Israeli leader’s re-election campaign.
Trump is popular in Israel because of his tough policies toward the Palestinians and Iran and his transfer last May of the American Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, which he recognized as Israel’s capital in a break from long-standing US policy.
“Netanyahu. In another league,” read the Hebrew-language billboard, in a swipe at the calibre of the veteran prime minister’s opponents in the April 9 national election.
A spokesman for Netanyahu’s right-wing Likud party, whose logo adorns the sign over Tel Aviv’s busy Ayalon highway, did not immediately respond to a Reuters query on whether the White House had authorized it to use the photograph.
Netanyahu is favorite to win the election but opinion polls show one of his toughest challengers, former general Benny Gantz, making gains.
The prime minister is facing possible charges in three graft cases. He denies any wrongdoing and has called the investigations a witch-hunt.
On Friday, Israel’s attorney general said there was no legal reason to prevent him from announcing, before the election, any intention to indict Netanyahu on corruption charges should he decide such a move was warranted.
Formal indictment in court would depend on pre-trial hearings, likely to be held only after the poll.

