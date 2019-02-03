You are here

Nepali woman dies in outlawed 'menstruation hut'

Some remote communities in Nepal view menstruating women as impure and are forced to sleep in a hut away from the home, following a centuries-old tradition known as chhaupadi. (AFP)
Updated 03 February 2019
AFP
Nepali woman dies in outlawed ‘menstruation hut’

  • Chhaupadi was outlawed in 2005 but is still enforced in parts of Nepal, particularly in remote and conservative western regions
  • The practice is linked to Hinduism and considers women untouchable during menstruation and after childbirth
Updated 03 February 2019
AFP
KATMAND: A Nepali woman has died of suspected smoke inhalation while banished to a hut during her period, police said Sunday, just weeks after the deaths of a mother and two children in similar circumstances sparked outrage.
Many communities in Nepal view menstruating women as impure and in some remote areas they are forced to sleep in a hut away from the home, following a centuries-old tradition known as chhaupadi.
Parbati Bogati, 21, was found dead in a smoke-filled hut on Thursday morning in the western Doti district when her mother-in-law went to check on her.
“We suspect she died due to smoke inhalation and suffocation because she closed the door of the windowless hut and lit a fire on the floor for warmth during the night,” local police officer Lal Bahadur Dhami said.
The body has been sent for autopsy, Dhami said.
Chhaupadi was outlawed in 2005 but is still enforced in parts of Nepal, particularly in remote and conservative western regions.
The practice is linked to Hinduism and considers women untouchable during menstruation and after childbirth.
Under chhaupadi, women are barred from touching food, religious icons, cattle and men.
Just three weeks ago a mother and her two sons in neighboring Bajura district died of suspected smoke inhalation while observing the tradition.
Their deaths prompted locals to demolish chhaupadi sheds in their village and local authorities to warn that services would be denied to anyone forcing their daughters and daughters-in-law to follow the banned practice.
Last year, Katmandu introduced a three-months jail sentence and a 3,000-rupee ($30) fine for anyone caught imposing chhaupadi.
Ganga Chaudhary, a lawmaker who was involved in the drafting of the legislation, said much more needs to be done to enforce the law and change social norms.
“We have realized that only legal provisions are not enough to end such practices. We need to focus on awareness and educating women,” Chaudhary said.

Duterte, Kim Jong Un doppelgangers spark frenzy at Hong Kong church

Updated 03 February 2019
AFP
Duterte, Kim Jong Un doppelgangers spark frenzy at Hong Kong church

  • Hundreds of distracted worshippers erupted into cheers and took photos of the impersonator
  • Hong Kong is home to around 200,000 Filipinos, mostly women working as domestic helpers
Updated 03 February 2019
AFP
HONG KONG: A Rodrigo Duterte impersonator sparked frenzy and confusion during Sunday mass when he walked into a Hong Kong church popular with the city’s Filipino community.
Accompanied by Howard X — the Hong Kong-based impersonator of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un — the Filipino actor arrived at St. Joseph’s Church dressed in the Philippine president’s signature relaxed white shirt.
Hundreds of distracted worshippers erupted into cheers and took photos of the impersonator, who goes by the stage name Cresencio Extreme.
They settled down for the hour-long service but many continued to grin and glance at him.
“Is that Duterte?” whispered an incredulous-looking woman, who said the man appeared too young to be the Philippine leader.
As soon as mass ended, worshippers mobbed Cresencio Extreme, many screaming and taking photos with their mobile phones as he waved at them and shook their hands.
Outside the church, some examined photos of the impersonator, saying it was odd that he did not have any bodyguards and that his personality seemed off.
While most did not mind the stunt, one woman who identified herself as Linda found it “impolite.”
“Coming in here to make a scene — our Duterte is not like that,” she said.
The Philippine president has repeatedly attacked the Church since taking office in 2016, accusing the Catholic clergy of sexual abuse.
And the Church has been one of Duterte’s most outspoken critics, particularly over alleged human rights abuses during his deadly anti-narcotics campaign.
Hong Kong is home to around 200,000 Filipinos, mostly women working as domestic helpers.

