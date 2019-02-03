You are here

  • Home
  • Bruno Mars puts on stellar concert show ahead of Super Bowl
﻿

Bruno Mars puts on stellar concert show ahead of Super Bowl

Bruno Mars’ 24K Magic album won six Grammy Awards last year including album, song and record of the year. (AFP)
Updated 03 February 2019
AP
0

Bruno Mars puts on stellar concert show ahead of Super Bowl

  • He was joined by Cardi B and Lil Jon on the final night of the three-night festival at the State Farm Arena
  • His 24K Magic album won six Grammy Awards last year including album, song and record of the year
Updated 03 February 2019
AP
0

ATLANTA: Bruno Mars may have wrapped up his massive “24K Magic World Tour” last year, but the singer gave one more glimpse into his stellar show the night before the Super Bowl.
It seemed like everyone appreciated his show.
Some concertgoers danced down the aisles, others threw their hands up high and the majority recited Mars’ lyrics at the Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest on Saturday night in Atlanta. He was joined by Cardi B and Lil Jon on the final night of the three-night festival at the State Farm Arena, next door to where the New England Patriots will play the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl 53.
Ludacris and Migos kicked off the first night of the festival, while Aerosmith and Post Malone performed the previous night.
Cardi B declined an offer to take the Super Bowl stage, but performed a series of songs at the Super Bowl-related event including “I Like It,” “Bartier Cardi” and “Bodak Yellow.” The rapper said the energy around the city motivated her even more before the concert.
“I come here a lot, but everyone seems to be more excited,” she said in an interview. “It feels like a real holiday. The streets are extremely busy, the malls are a little crowded, everybody is bringing out their best cars, their best jewelry. All these artists are in town. It’s like ‘Wow.’”
Even though Mars’ concert was a pre-Super Bowl performance, the Grammy-winning singer did not make any reference to the NFL’s biggest game of the season. But he did put on a strong show in front of a sold-out crowd performing some of his biggest hits from “24K Magic,” an album he promoted on the 200-date tour that ended in November.
His album won six Grammy Awards last year including album, song and record of the year.
Mars danced effortlessly to “Finesse,” strutted across the stage with a guitar in hand on “Marry You,” and stood in one place to sing “Just the Way You Are.”

Topics: Bruno Mars

Related

0
Offbeat
Bruno Mars leads American Music Awards nominees with 8
0
Offbeat
Bruno Mars returns with party anthem

Egypt unveils Pharaonic tomb, home to 50 mummies

An archaeologist brushes a newly-discovered mummy laid inside a sarcophagus, part of a collection found in burial chambers dating to the Ptolemaic era (305-30 BC) at the necropolis of Tuna El-Gebel in Egypt’s southern Minya province, about 340km south of Cairo. (AFP)
Updated 03 February 2019
Arab News
0

Egypt unveils Pharaonic tomb, home to 50 mummies

  • The mummies, 12 of which were of children, were discovered inside four, nine-meter deep burial chambers in the Tuna El-Gebel archaeological site and are in good condition
Updated 03 February 2019
Arab News
0

MINYA, Egypt: Egyptian archaeologists uncovered a Pharaonic tomb containing 50 mummies dating back to the Ptolemaic era (305-30 BC), in Minya, south of Cairo, the ministry of antiquities said on Saturday.
The mummies, 12 of which were of children, were discovered inside four, nine-meter deep burial chambers in the Tuna El-Gebel archaeological site.
The identities of the mummies were still unknown, said Mostafa Waziri, secretary-general of the Supreme Council of Antiquities.

Egypt’s Antiquities Minister said that a joint mission from the ministry and Minya University’s Archaeological Studies Research Center found upon a collection of Ptolemaic burial chambers engraved in rock and filled with a large number of mummies of different sizes and genders. (Reuters)

“We have not found names written in hieroglyphics,” he said, adding it was obvious from the mummification method that the individuals whose remains were found had to some extent held important or prestigious positions.
Egypt’s Antiquities Minister said on February 2 that a joint mission from the ministry and Minya University’s Archaeological Studies Research Center found upon a collection of Ptolemaic burial chambers engraved in rock and filled with a large number of mummies of different sizes and genders. The minister added that the newly discovered tombs may be a familial grave for a family from the elite middle class.
Visitors, including ambassadors from several countries, gathered at the discovery site where 40 of the mummies were exhibited during the announcement ceremony.
Some of the mummies were found wrapped in linen while others were placed in stone coffins or wooden sarcophagi.

A partially-uncovered skull of a newly-discovered mummy wrapped in linen found in a burial chamber dating to the Ptolemaic era (305-30 BC) at the necropolis of Tuna El-Gebel in Egypt’s southern Minya province, about 340km south of Cairo. (AFP)

The mummies are in good condition and some were decorated with “demotic handwriting” — a form of ancient Egyptian script used by ordinary people. Pottery, papyri and colorful mummy cases were also unearthed.
The archaeological finding was the first of 2019 and was unearthed through a joint mission with the Research Center for Archaeological Studies of Minya University.
Egypt has made a series of archaeological finds recently, and it has been heavily promoting them to revive its tourism industry, a staple of its economy that was decimated by the chaos that followed its 2011 uprising.

Topics: Egypt Ancient Egypt PHAROAHS archeology

Related

0
Middle-East
Egypt unearths eight ancient mummies
0
Lifestyle
Archaeologists in Egypt discover mummification workshop

Latest updates

Dustin Johnson holds off Li Haotong challenge to win inaugural Saudi International
0
Trump wants US military in Iraq to ‘watch Iran’ -CBS interview
0
UAE ministry sends out weather warning ahead of papal visit
0
Iraqi novelist gunned down in Kerbala
0
Nissan scraps plan to build new X-Trail model in Britain
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.