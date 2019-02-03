You are here

Iran warns Europe not to force 'strategic leap' on missile range

Iran reined in most of its nuclear program under a landmark 2015 deal with major powers, but has kept up development of its ballistic missile technology. (AFP)
Iran warns Europe not to force 'strategic leap' on missile range

  • The deputy chief of Iran’s Revolutionary Guards has warned Europe against forcing the Islamic Republic into boosting the range
  • European governments have stuck by the agreement, although some have demanded a new section to address Iran’s ballistic missile program
TEHRAN: The deputy chief of Iran’s Revolutionary Guards has warned Europe against forcing the Islamic Republic into boosting the range of its missiles by trying to halt their development.
“If the Europeans, or anyone else, want to conspire to disarm Iran of missiles, we will be forced to make a strategic leap,” the guards’ deputy commander Brig.-General Hossein Salami said on state TV on Saturday.
“All that hear me today, come to terms with the new reality of Iran’s missile might: there are no obstacles or technical limitations to us increasing (their) range,” he added.
The Islamic Republic develops its missile technology according to a “defensive strategy” which changes according to need, he said.
Earlier Saturday, Iran announced the “successful test” of a new cruise missile with a range of over 1,350 kilometers (840 miles), coinciding with the anniversary of the country’s 1979 Islamic Revolution.
Defense Minister Amir Hatami said the Hoveizeh cruise missile had successfully hit its targets, calling it the “long arm of the Islamic Republic of Iran.”
Iran reined in most of its nuclear program under a landmark 2015 deal with major powers, but has kept up development of its ballistic missile technology.
Washington withdrew from the accord in May and reimposed sanctions against Iran, citing the missile program among its reasons.
European governments have stuck by the agreement, although some have demanded a new section to address Iran’s ballistic missile program and its intervention in regional conflicts including Yemen.
Iran has voluntarily limited the range of its missiles to 2,000 kilometers (1,250 miles), but that is still enough to hit its arch-enemy Israel and US bases in the Middle East.
Washington and its allies have accused Tehran of pursuing enhanced missile capabilities that also threaten Europe.
Tehran denies this, insisting its missile program is “purely defensive.”
The weapon tested Saturday takes its name from a city in the southwestern province of Khuzestan that was devastated in the 1980-1988 war against Saddam Hussein’s Iraq.
Salami on Saturday warned world powers “not to seek (new) negotiations or make recommendations or requests on Iran’s missile power.”
“Our enemies only understand the language of force,” he said.
“If you cannot talk to them in that language, they will use it to talk to you.”

Topics: Iran

Sudan’s Bashir vows rural development as new protests loom

Sudan's Bashir vows rural development as new protests loom

  • The veteran leader has been on a charm offensive with rallies across the country in a bid to head off weeks of protests
  • Demonstrations erupted in Sudan in December after a government decision to triple the price of bread
KHARTOUM: Sudanese President Omar Al-Bashir on Sunday pledged to bolster rural development, as he seeks to face down anti-government demonstrations that have rocked cities and villages.
The veteran leader has been on a charm offensive with rallies across the country in a bid to head off weeks of protests seen as the biggest threat to his 30-year rule.
Addressing hundreds of villagers in North Kordofan state at a televised event he promised to bring clean drinking water to rural areas “across Sudan” and open a new hospital in the region.
The speech came after he inaugurated a new 340-kilometer (210 miles) highway linking North Kordofan to Omdurman, the twin city of Khartoum.
“Building such a road in present economic conditions is not an easy thing to achieve,” said Bashir, after being escorted to the stage by dozens of men on camels.
“Along this road we will bring electricity to boost the region’s growth.”
Demonstrations erupted in Sudan in December after a government decision to triple the price of bread unleashed frustrations at years of deteriorating living conditions and growing hardship.
Officials say 30 people have died in protest-related violence, while rights group Human Rights Watch says at least 51 have been killed.
Bashir’s attempts to rally support have so far failed to halt the wave of discontent, with the group leading the demonstrations calling for fresh protests over the next few days starting Sunday night.
Bashir and other senior Sudanese officials have repeatedly said that the government can be changed only through elections.
The leader, who came to power in an Islamist-backed coup in 1989, is considering running for a third elected presidential term in polls due next year.

Topics: Sudan Omar Al-Bashir

