Nick cracks a joke as Priyanka stuns in Elie Saab

Priyanka Chopra took to the stage to hand out an award. (Getty Images)
Updated 36 sec ago
Arab News
Nick cracks a joke as Priyanka stuns in Elie Saab

Updated 36 sec ago
Arab News
DUBAI: Nick Jonas cracked a joke on Instagram over the weekend as he attended the second annual Learning Lab Ventures Winter Gala in Los Angeles with Priyanka Chopra, who dazzled in an Elie Saab gown.
The new bride, who made headlines for her marriage to US pop singer Jonas in December, chose a multi-colored gown by the Lebanese designer for the event that celebrated Learning Lab’s mission to provide arts education to underprivileged communities in the city.
The dress, which hails from Elie Saab’s ready-to-wear Spring/Summer 2019 collection, featured black lace panels and a halter-neck collar. She accessorized the column gown with David Webb jewelry.

Priyanka Chopra wore a colorful gown by Elie Saab. Getty Images 


Jonas, who wore a sleek tuxedo, took to Instagram to joke about the occasion after the couple celebrated their fourth wedding reception in the US in January.
“Walking into wedding reception 100047 like... Haha just kidding,” he wrote. “So happy to celebrate our friends @armiehammer and @elizabethchambers and the amazing work they have done with @learninglabventures,” he posted, referring to the evening’s honorees, Elizabeth Chambers and Armie Hammer.
Chopra later took to the stage to present the pair with the NextGen Philanthropic Leaders award.
“It was surely destiny that one magical night at the Met Gala, at the same table where I met my husband Nick, that I also met these two warm, dynamic people I am lucky enough to call my friends,” Chopra told the audience, according to the Hollywood Reporter. “What connected us on a deeper level is that we understood we have a responsibility as individuals to leverage our position and our privilege to give back — because we can.”
The glitzy gala, which was held at Los Angeles’ storied Beverly Hills Hotel, isn’t the first event that Chopra has chosen to attend in an Arab design.
At the end of January, the star was spotted in Los Angeles wearing a mustard yellow trench coat by Dubai-based modest wear brand Bouguessa.
The stylish Hollywood actress, who kicked off her career with high profile roles in Bollywood films, wore the coat with a simple white blouse, distressed jeans and white lace-up boots.
In November, she took her international bachelorette festivities to the streets of Amsterdam, after a much-reported-on bridal shower in New York, and wore a feathered minidress by Lebanese designer Georges Chakra, straight from his Spring 2018 haute couture collection.
The delicate dress was encrusted with crystals and sequins and featured a feathered cape.

Gigi Hadid slapped with a lawsuit in New York

Updated 30 January 2019
Arab News
Gigi Hadid slapped with a lawsuit in New York

Updated 30 January 2019
Arab News
DUBAI: It’s hardly news when model Gigi Hadid posts a photo of herself on Instagram, but this time the snap could cost the US-Palestinian star dearly.
On Oct. 11, 2018, Hadid posted a photo of herself on Instagram and then deleted the post when she found out she was being “legally pursued” for reposting a street style photo taken by a paparazzo.
Now, the New York company that owns the photo’s copyright, Xclusive-Lee Inc., has filed a copyright infringement lawsuit against the model.
Forbes reported on the lawsuit, saying the company is seeking “an injunction, statutory damages, any profits realized from the publication of the image, attorneys’ fees and costs” in the complaint that was filed in a federal court in Brooklyn.
The company further claims that Hadid “copied and uploaded” the photograph “without license or permission,” according to Forbes.
Hadid deleted the photo from her Instagram account, but not before it got 1.6 million likes, according to the company’s complaint.
Hadid addressed the issue in October — before the complaint was filed.
“The photo is by a paparazzi and is of me on the street outside an event last week,” the 23-year-old told her millions of followers. “I posed/smiled for the photo because I understand that this is part of my job.”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid) on

“These people make money off us every day, legally stalking us day in, day out,” she continued.
“It is not spoken about enough the mental/emotional toll that this kind of pressure has on people, days I (and countless others) have stayed inside because I don’t want my photo taken or to have that attention/suffocation while just trying to live as normally as possible,” the model added.
In the post, Hadid wrote that she found the uncredited image on Twitter and reposted in on Instagram, adding that she “had no way of knowing which of the 15+ photographers outside that day took these exact photos.
“If the person had just commented on my photo, I would have been happy to tag and give you credit,” she added.
“To the paparazzi, I understand that this is how you make your living, and I respect that this is something I must accept with my job. But there is a line. We are human beings, and sometimes it takes a lot of courage to engage with you because of the resentment I feel for the negative parts of these experiences.”
However, according to Forbes’ report, the law leans toward protecting the intellectual property rights of photographers so the outcome of the case remains to be seen.

