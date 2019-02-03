Dustin Johnson holds off Li Haotong challenge to win inaugural Saudi International

LONDON: Dustin Johnson endured a roller-coaster back nine but birdies on the last two holes at the Royal Greens handed him a two-shot win in the inaugural Saudi International on Sunday.
The 34-year-old American closed with a three-under 67 to finish on 19-under par, two better than his playing partner for the day Li Haotong, who made a birdie on the last to secure a solo second placed finish.
Despite missing out on glory, Haotong was delighted with his performance in the Kingdom and was gracious in defeat.
“It was a very good match (with DJ), especially on the front nine,” he said.
“On the back nine, I was just a little off today and it wasn’t my best game there. But I’ve learned a lot and the last few holes were good for me.
“I think (Dustin) deserved to win this event.”
England’s Tom Lewis (65) made a spirited charge, but after making five birdies in his first five holes, he ran out of steam and finished third.
Australia’s Min Woo Lee, younger brother of LPGA Tour star Minjee Lee, shot a second successive round of seven-under par 63 in only his second start as a professional to finish fourth, one shot behind Lewis. Frenchman Alex Levy was fifth.
Lewis was particularly happy with his showing in Saudi Arabia. “It shows that I can go low over the Friday, Saturday and Sunday period. Hopefully, if I can just start better in some tournaments, and then carry on doing what I’m doing when I do shoot 1-over, then maybe I’ll walk away with a trophy,” he said.
Playing in the final group after starting the day tied on 16-under par, Johnson and Li were neck and neck after eight holes with one birdie to show in their rounds. But Li moved ahead with a chipped-in birdie from a difficult position on the ninth to take a one-shot lead into the back nine.
It took a lipped-out par putt from less than two feet on the par-4 10th hole to finally wake up Johnson. He hit a brilliant tee shot on the par-3 11th to tap-in distance to catch up with Li, and then made a 20-foot birdie putt on the par-4 12th to edge ahead by a shot.
The advantage doubled on the long and tough par-4 13th hole when Li made a bogey from the greenside bunker and followed it up with another on the 14th hole.
But there was more drama to come. Johnson hit his tee shot into the Red Sea on the picturesque par-3 16th hole. He did manage to make a 15-foot putt to avoid a double bogey and the lead was down to one shot going into the final two holes.
Johnson managed to birdie both, while Li could not convert his on the 17th after hitting a wild tee shot.
