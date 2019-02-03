You are here

Dustin Johnson holds off Li Haotong challenge to win inaugural Saudi International

Dustin Johnson endured a roller-coaster back nine but birdies on the last two holes at the Royal Greens handed him a two-shot win in the inaugural Saudi International on Sunday. (Getty Images)
Updated 03 February 2019
Arab News
  • 34-year-old American closed with a three-under 67 to finish on 19-under par
  • Despite missing out on glory, Haotong was delighted with his performance
LONDON: Dustin Johnson endured a roller-coaster back nine but birdies on the last two holes at the Royal Greens handed him a two-shot win in the inaugural Saudi International on Sunday.
The 34-year-old American closed with a three-under 67 to finish on 19-under par, two better than his playing partner for the day Li Haotong, who made a birdie on the last to secure a solo second placed finish.
Despite missing out on glory, Haotong was delighted with his performance in the Kingdom and was gracious in defeat.
“It was a very good match (with DJ), especially on the front nine,” he said.
“On the back nine, I was just a little off today and it wasn’t my best game there. But I’ve learned a lot and the last few holes were good for me.
“I think (Dustin) deserved to win this event.”
England’s Tom Lewis (65) made a spirited charge, but after making five birdies in his first five holes, he ran out of steam and finished third.
Australia’s Min Woo Lee, younger brother of LPGA Tour star Minjee Lee, shot a second successive round of seven-under par 63 in only his second start as a professional to finish fourth, one shot behind Lewis. Frenchman Alex Levy was fifth.
Lewis was particularly happy with his showing in Saudi Arabia.  “It shows that I can go low over the Friday, Saturday and Sunday period. Hopefully, if I can just start better in some tournaments, and then carry on doing what I’m doing when I do shoot 1-over, then maybe I’ll walk away with a trophy,” he said.
Playing in the final group after starting the day tied on 16-under par, Johnson and Li were neck and neck after eight holes with one birdie to show in their rounds. But Li moved ahead with a chipped-in birdie from a difficult position on the ninth to take a one-shot lead into the back nine.
It took a lipped-out par putt from less than two feet on the par-4 10th hole to finally wake up Johnson. He hit a brilliant tee shot on the par-3 11th to tap-in distance to catch up with Li, and then made a 20-foot birdie putt on the par-4 12th to edge ahead by a shot.
The advantage doubled on the long and tough par-4 13th hole when Li made a bogey from the greenside bunker and followed it up with another on the 14th hole.
But there was more drama to come. Johnson hit his tee shot into the Red Sea on the picturesque par-3 16th hole. He did manage to make a 15-foot putt to avoid a double bogey and the lead was down to one shot going into the final two holes.
Johnson managed to birdie both, while Li could not convert his on the 17th after hitting a wild tee shot.

Topics: golf Saudi International Dustin Johnson Saudi Arabia

Azam’s 90 in vain as Pakistan lose T20 series winning streak

Updated 03 February 2019
AFP
Azam’s 90 in vain as Pakistan lose T20 series winning streak

  • ‘We had the game but we couldn't finish it,’ says Pakistan’s captain
  • Shinwari conceded 63 runs off his four overs
JOHANNESBURG: Babar Azam hit a majestic 90 but Pakistan's long streak of series wins came to an end in the second Twenty20 international against South Africa at the Wanderers Stadium on Sunday.

South Africa took a winning 2-0 lead in the three-match series with a dramatic seven-run win. Pakistan had not lost a T20 series since they were eliminated from the World T20 in India in March 2016.

Pakistan were on track to overhaul South Africa's 188 for three until Azam was out off the first ball of the 17th over. It started a collapse in which six wickets fell for 34 runs in four overs.

The contrast between the two innings was stark. South Africa started slowly but stand-in captain David Miller plundered an unbeaten 65 off 29 balls as the hosts scored 127 runs off the last ten overs, including 29 off the final over bowled by Usman Shinwari.

Pakistan scored rapidly at the start of their innings, with Azam hitting the first three balls off Beuran Hendricks for four. It was 70 for one at the end of the six-over power play -- 26 runs ahead of South Africa's total at the same stage.

Azam and Hussain Talat (59) put on 102 off 75 balls for the second wicket.

"We had the game but we couldn't finish it," said Pakistan captain Shoaib Malik.

The tempo of the game changed when Azam pulled a slower ball from Beuran Hendricks to deep midwicket after hitting 13 fours and a six in a 58-ball innings.

"We didn't start too well with the ball," said Miller, who was named man of the match. "We were too short and too wide but the bowlers pulled it back."

Although neither took a wicket, Miller praised left-arm spinner Tabraiz Shamsi and new fast bowler Lutho Sipamla for economical bowling in the middle overs before the late-innings collapse.

Miller, captaining South Africa for the first time because Faf du Plessis was rested for the last two matches of the series, hit five sixes and four fours in an explosive innings, which followed a similarly aggressive 45 off 27 balls by Rassie van der Dussen, who hit four sixes.

South Africa made a relatively sedate start on an unusually slow, dry Wanderers pitch. Left-arm spinner Imad Wasim, who opened the bowling, took one for nine in four overs. He bowled a maiden to new opening batsman Janneman Malan, who had an otherwise promising innings of 33 off 31 balls.

 

 

Topics: Cricket T20 Babar Azam South Africa HUSSAM TALAT

