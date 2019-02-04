You are here

  • Home
  • FaceOf: Dr. Osama Sayyid Al-Azhari, Egyptian president’s adviser on religious affairs
﻿

FaceOf: Dr. Osama Sayyid Al-Azhari, Egyptian president’s adviser on religious affairs

Dr. Osama Sayyid Al-Azhari
Updated 04 February 2019
Arab News
0

FaceOf: Dr. Osama Sayyid Al-Azhari, Egyptian president’s adviser on religious affairs

Updated 04 February 2019
Arab News
0

Dr. Osama Sayyid Al-Azhari has been the Egyptian president’s adviser on religious affairs since October 2014. 

Al-Azhari is a scholar, preacher, academic, and a senior fellow at the Kalam Research and Media think tank.

He is also a lecturer at the Faculty of the Fundamentals of Religion at Al-Azhar University, Cairo. 

He has been a lecturer at several universities in Egypt, including Zagazig University.

He was assigned by Egypt’s Grand Mufti Sheikh Ali Juma to deliver the Friday sermon at Sultan Hassan Mosque, one of the largest historical mosques in the world. 

Al-Azhari served in that position between 2005 and 2009. He also gave a weekly lecture at the mosque on public topics related to Islamic sciences. 

He holds a bachelor’s degree, a master’s and a Ph.D., all from Al-Azhar University. He is considered one of the most influential voices in Egypt and in the field of Islamic studies. 

He has participated in numerous conferences and forums, co-authored articles and other publications, and given religious talks and lectures on TV and radio.

Al-Azhari on Saturday visited the Saudi pavilion at the Cairo International Book Fair, accompanied by Saudi Cultural Attache Dr. Khalid bin Abdullah Al-Nami.

Al-Azhari said: “Egypt and Saudi Arabia are the safety valve of the Arab and Islamic nation. Egypt is the country of Al-Azhar Mosque, and the Kingdom is the land of the Two Holy Mosques. The combined efforts of the two countries are a pillar of safety for the entire nation.”

Topics: FaceOf #FaceOf Osama Sayyid Al-Azhari Kalam Research and Media Egypt

Related

0
Saudi Arabia
FaceOf:  Mohammed Abdul Latif Jameel is chairman and CEO at Abdul Latif Jameel Co. Ltd. 
0
Saudi Arabia
FaceOf: Dr. Saud bin Saeed Al-Mathami, secretary-general of KSA's Mawhiba foundation
0
Saudi Arabia
FaceOf: Fahad Al-Jubeir, mayor of the Eastern Province
0
Saudi Arabia
FaceOf: Saad bin Mohammed Al-Arifii, head of the Saudi mission to the EU

2.5 million Yemenis benefited from Saudi Arabia’s KSRelief medical services in 2018

Saudi Arabia aid center signed six agreements with a number of civil society organizations to boost humanitarian assistance to Yemen. (SPA)
Updated 1 min 28 sec ago
Arab News
0

2.5 million Yemenis benefited from Saudi Arabia’s KSRelief medical services in 2018

  • Saudi Arabia aid center plans to rehabilitate 2,000 children who were recruited by the Houthis
  • Members of the coalition supporting the legitimate government in Yemen against the Iranian-backed Houthi militias have so far donated $18 billion in aid to help Yemen over three years
Updated 1 min 28 sec ago
Arab News
0

JEDDAH: As many as 2,501,897 Yemenis benefited from medical services provided by the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) in 2018, the Saudi Press Agency reported.
The aid was given on the directives of King Salman and Crown Prince Muhammed bin Salman.
Meanwhile, KSRelief on Saturday handed over 21 tons of medical supplies to kidney centers in Hadramout, in the presence of the Yemeni region’s governor, Issam Al-Kathiri. The supplies will benefit patients from Hadramout and neighboring regions, he said.
Last year, kidney centers in Hadramout received some 56 tons of medical supplies from KSRelief.
The center provides health services to all Yemeni people in coordination with the Yemeni Higher Relief Committee represented by the Yemeni Ministry of Health and Population, and local and international partners.
Recently, KSRelief signed six agreements with a number of civil society organizations to boost humanitarian assistance to Yemen.
Members of the coalition supporting the legitimate government in Yemen against the Iranian-backed Houthi militias have so far donated $18 billion in aid to help Yemen over three years.
The coalition is making efforts in coordination with different UN agencies to provide relief to the Yemenis. In response to UN reports about worsening food security in Yemen, Saudi Arabia and the UAE pledged $500 million that will help around 13 million Yemenis in the coming months.
The center is also actively involved in the rehabilitation of children affected by the war.
The program aims to help the children return to their normal lives, through teaching them and practicing different sports, as well as field trips.
KSRelief plans to rehabilitate 2,000 children who were recruited by the Houthis.

Topics: King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) Yemen Syria

Related

0 photos
Saudi Arabia
Ksrelief provides Syrian refugees, displaced Yemenis with vital services
0
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia’s KSRelief signs six agreements to boost aid to Yemen

Latest updates

Inside Malaysia’s fast-growing halal beauty market
0
Maduro rejects European ultimatum on elections
0
Iran women see new opportunities alongside old barriers
0
Samsung to ditch plastic packaging for paper
0
GAC Motor opens largest Saudi service center
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.