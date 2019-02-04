Saudi falconry festival draws to a close

JEDDAH: The prestigious King Abdul Aziz Festival of Falconry on Sunday ended in the town of Malham, near Riyadh.

The event, organized by the Saudi Falcons Club, has attracted thousands of enthusiasts from throughout the Middle East and around the world, with many competing for prizes totaling SR17.6 million ($4.7 million).

As well as falcon races and a beauty contest for the birds of prey, visitors to the festival have been able to enjoy exhibitions, theater entertainment and residential camps.

A heritage museum set up on the festival site used interactive displays to explain the history of falconry and its key place in Saudi culture. Traditional techniques for the training, hunting and breeding of falcons were also highlighted.

Other attractions at the festival, which opened on Jan. 25, included displays of pottery, sculptures, wood engravings, miniature coffee pots and an exhibit on the ancient art of rope making. The industrial history of Arabic calligraphy painting, tanning and leather production also came under the spotlight.

Falcon breeding is an ancient hobby in the Arabian Peninsula, and has spread from Central Asia to Europe. Popular among nobles, falcon breeding played a major role in diplomacy during the Middle Ages. Arab falcon breeding countries adopt similar breeding and training techniques, except for some specific details.