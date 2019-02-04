You are here

Saudi falconry festival draws to a close

Falcon breeding is an ancient hobby in the Arabian Peninsula, and has spread from Central Asia to Europe. (SPA)
Falcon breeding is an ancient hobby in the Arabian Peninsula, and has spread from Central Asia to Europe. (SPA)
Falcon breeding is an ancient hobby in the Arabian Peninsula, and has spread from Central Asia to Europe. (SPA)
Falcon breeding is an ancient hobby in the Arabian Peninsula, and has spread from Central Asia to Europe. (SPA)
Falcon breeding is an ancient hobby in the Arabian Peninsula, and has spread from Central Asia to Europe. (SPA)
Falcon breeding is an ancient hobby in the Arabian Peninsula, and has spread from Central Asia to Europe. (SPA)
Falcon breeding is an ancient hobby in the Arabian Peninsula, and has spread from Central Asia to Europe. (SPA)
Falcon breeding is an ancient hobby in the Arabian Peninsula, and has spread from Central Asia to Europe. (SPA)
Falcon breeding is an ancient hobby in the Arabian Peninsula, and has spread from Central Asia to Europe. (SPA)
Updated 04 February 2019
Arab News
  • A heritage museum set up on the festival site used interactive displays to explain the history of falconry and its key place in Saudi culture
JEDDAH: The prestigious King Abdul Aziz Festival of Falconry on Sunday ended in the town of Malham, near Riyadh.
The event, organized by the Saudi Falcons Club, has attracted thousands of enthusiasts from throughout the Middle East and around the world, with many competing for prizes totaling SR17.6 million ($4.7 million).
As well as falcon races and a beauty contest for the birds of prey, visitors to the festival have been able to enjoy exhibitions, theater entertainment and residential camps.
A heritage museum set up on the festival site used interactive displays to explain the history of falconry and its key place in Saudi culture. Traditional techniques for the training, hunting and breeding of falcons were also highlighted.
Other attractions at the festival, which opened on Jan. 25, included displays of pottery, sculptures, wood engravings, miniature coffee pots and an exhibit on the ancient art of rope making. The industrial history of Arabic calligraphy painting, tanning and leather production also came under the spotlight.
Falcon breeding is an ancient hobby in the Arabian Peninsula, and has spread from Central Asia to Europe. Popular among nobles, falcon breeding played a major role in diplomacy during the Middle Ages. Arab falcon breeding countries adopt similar breeding and training techniques, except for some specific details.

Organization of Islamic Cooperation urges world to ensure safety of Palestinians

An Israeli soldier throws a tear gas canister at Palestinian demonstrators during a protest against Jewish settlements, in al-Mughayyir village near Ramallah, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, on February 1, 2019. (AFP)
Updated 30 min 33 sec ago
Arab News
  • Palestinian official Saeb Erekat says the UN should “guarantee the safety and protection of the people of Palestine” until “the end of Israel’s belligerent occupation”
JEDDAH: The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on Saturday condemned Israeli decision to suspend operations of an international observer force in the city of Hebron, after 20 years.
The OIC declared the Israeli action a blatant violation of the Geneva Conventions and the international law.
The organization called on the international community to ensure the Temporary International Presence in Hebron (TIPH) stayed in the city to protect the Palestinian people.
The OIC also urged the world to take measures to put an end to the ongoing violations and abuses committed by Israeli settlers and the Israeli occupying forces.
TIPH has deployed unarmed civilian observers since 1997. Hundreds of hard-line Jewish settlers guarded by soldiers live in the heart of Hebron, which has over 200,000 Palestinians.
Following the Israeli decision, the Palestinians also urged the UN to deploy a permanent international force in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.
Palestinian official Saeb Erekat says the UN should “guarantee the safety and protection of the people of Palestine” until “the end of Israel’s belligerent occupation.”
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said it would not extend the mandate of the TIPH, saying “we will not allow the continuation of an international force that acts against us.”

