Yemeni governor commends work of Saudi relief agency in his country

Dr. Abdullah Al-Rabeeah, general supervisor of the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center receives Nabil Shamsan, governor of Yemen’s Taiz province, at the center’s headquarters in Riyadh on Sunday. (SPA)
Updated 04 February 2019
Arab News
JEDDAH: The governor of Yemen’s Taiz province, Nabil Shamsan, on Sunday visited the headquarters of the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) and held a meeting with the center’s chief Dr. Abdullah Al-Rabeeah.

During the meeting, Shamsan and Dr. Al-Rabeeah discussed the humanitarian situation in Yemen. They discussed different projects carried out by KSRelief in the war-ravaged country particularly in Taiz.

The Yemeni official thanked the center for the services it is providing to help alleviate the sufferings of the Yemenis.

Shamsan highlighted and appreciated the fact that KSRelief was working in all parts of Yemen without any discrimination. Without the center’s help, he said, the humanitarian situation in the country would have been even worse. 

 

 

