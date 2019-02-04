You are here

  • Home
  • Arab League chief: Combat hate by teaching children inclusivity
﻿

Arab League chief: Combat hate by teaching children inclusivity

Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit. (AP)
Updated 04 February 2019
ASEEL BASHRAHEEL
0

Arab League chief: Combat hate by teaching children inclusivity

  • Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit spoke during the Human Fraternity Conference in Abu Dhabi on Sunday
  • The conference marked the start of the UAE’s “Year of Tolerance” celebration
Updated 04 February 2019
ASEEL BASHRAHEEL
0

ABU DHABI: The growing level of intolerance in the world needs to be combatted by teaching children to be more inclusive, Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit said on Sunday.

Speaking at the Human Fraternity Conference in the UAE capital Abu Dhabi, Aboul Gheit said the conference was happening “in the right place at the right time.”

He added: “There is no more important value today than tolerance, as sectarianism and racism rear their ugly heads all over the world.”

Extremism and hatred are expressed mostly through religion and politics, resulting in wars that have “nothing to do with religion,” he said.

Aboul Gheit suggested introducing the concept of tolerance in school curriculums. “We must grow up learning about and from other religions and faiths to raise our understanding,” he said.

The Human Fraternity Conference marks the start of the UAE’s “Year of Tolerance,” which is aimed at promoting dialogue between nations and faiths.

The visit by Pope Francis, who arrived in Abu Dhabi on Sunday night, is the first by a pontiff in the Arabian Peninsula.

In his opening remarks, Emirati Minister of Tolerance Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al-Nahyan said the pope’s involvement in the conference was a true reflection of the “power of tolerance and human fraternity.”

Al-Nayhan added: “It is my aspiration that this conference and its outcomes will be known as a landmark event improving global relations.” 

The pope and Al-Azhar’s Grand Imam Sheikh Ahmad El-Tayeb “are global forces for compassion and peace,” said Al-Nahyan. 

“Their participation in this conference speaks eloquently on the power of tolerance and human fraternity.”

He said the conference was a multicultural event that encouraged compassion, respect and understanding among different communities, cultures and religions.

“The gathering enables us to counter extremism, prejudice, hate, aggression, greed and oppression that violate the very idea of human fraternity,” he added.

It is necessary to combat “the destructive forces of extremism, terrorism, poverty, degradation of women, environmental abuse, illiteracy and prejudice,” Al-Nahyan said.

Speaking at a press conference later, Dr. Sultan Faisal Al-Remeithi, secretary-general of the Muslim Council of Elders, said the event included more than 10 religious sects.

“It (the conference) carries a real message about peace in the world by introducing a concept that all of us are keen to implement,” he said.

The pope’s visit falls under the UAE’s strategy of being a country that hosts 200 nationalities and a multitude of faiths and beliefs, Al-Remeithi added.

Topics: Arab League Pope Francis visits the UAE Abu Dhabi Human Fraternity Conference Muslim Council of Elders

Related

Special 0
Middle-East
Pope’s visit generating hope for a new era of tolerance in the Gulf
0
Saudi Arabia
Media ‘plays a vital role in fostering tolerance’

7 Iranian pilgrims wounded in shooting attack in Iraq

Updated 5 min 21 sec ago
AP
0

7 Iranian pilgrims wounded in shooting attack in Iraq

  • The bus carrying 10 pilgrims was north of the capital of Baghdad when gunmen opened fire
  • The wounded passengers were taken to a hospital, including a woman who was in serious condition
Updated 5 min 21 sec ago
AP
0

BAGHDAD: Police and medical officials say seven Iranian Shiite pilgrims traveling in central Iraq were wounded when their bus came under attack by unidentified gunmen.
The officials said late Sunday that the bus carrying 10 pilgrims was north of the capital of Baghdad when gunmen opened fire.
They say the wounded passengers were taken to a hospital, including a woman who was in serious condition. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity in line with briefing regulations.
There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack.

Topics: Iran Iraq Baghdad

Related

0
Offbeat
No politics please for Baghdad bikers aiming to unite Iraq
Special 0
Middle-East
Iraq-Iran football match prompts awkward silence from Tehran-backed politicians in Baghdad

Latest updates

Organization of Islamic Cooperation urges world to ensure safety of Palestinians
0
Singapore police looking into reports of alleged financial irregularities at Wirecard
0
Five Abu Sayyaf members surrender over Philippine church bombing
0
7 Iranian pilgrims wounded in shooting attack in Iraq
0
Aid workers race to batten down Rohingya refugee camp with no sign of crisis ending
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.