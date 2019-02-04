Singapore police looking into reports of alleged financial irregularities at Wirecard

SINGAPORE: Singapore police on Monday said it was looking into reports by the Financial Times of alleged financial irregularities at German payments firm Wirecard.
The FT last week published two reports about alleged wrongdoing at Wirecard’s Singapore office that sent shares in the member of the blue-chip DAX sharply lower.
Wirecard responded to the reports saying they were “inaccurate, misleading and defamatory.”
“The Police are looking into the matter,” a spokeswoman for the Singapore Police Force said in response to an emailed question from Reuters about the reports.
