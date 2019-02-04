You are here

Turkish inflation resumes rise in January

The highest monthly increase in January was recorded in food, at 6.43 percent, according to the Turkish statistics office. (AFP)
ANKARA: Turkish inflation slightly surged 1.06 percent in January from December after two months of slowdown, reaching an annual rate of 20.35 percent, driven by higher food prices, official statistics showed Monday.
The highest monthly increase was recorded in food, at 6.43 percent, according to the Turkish statistics office.
In recent months, Turkey has been facing a sharp surge in its inflation rate, which hit a 15-year high in October at more than 25 percent.
The central bank revised down its inflation forecast last week.
It said 12-month inflation was likely to be 14.6 percent at the end of 2019, down from the 15.2 percent estimate given in October.
The inflation forecast for 2020 also was cut to 8.2 percent from 9.3 percent and the central bank said it hopes price rises will stabilize at around five percent in the medium term.
Jason Tuvey, senior emerging markets economist at London-based Capital Economics, said in a note that inflation was expected to ease over the coming months.
“Looking ahead, the jump in food inflation should prove temporary and we expect inflation to ease over the next few months,” he said.
But he noted the central bank’s latest inflation report struck a relatively more hawkish tone than expected.
“As a result, we think that the MPC (monetary policy committee) is now likely to hold off from lowering interest rates until the middle of the year when inflation is likely to fall sharply,” he said.
The Turkish lira lost nearly 30 percent of its value against the dollar in 2018, against the backdrop of diplomatic tensions with the United States which exacerbated last August.
After the currency crisis, the central bank hiked interest rates by more than 6 percentage points to 24 percent.
But President Recep Tayyip Erdogan opposes high interest rates and there have been concerns over the bank’s independence.

Oman Aviation seeks adviser for multi-billion financing

Oman Aviation seeks adviser for multi-billion financing

  • The government aviation entity has sent a request for proposals to banks seeking an adviser on a financing program of about $4.94 billion spread across the next few years
  • Oman Aviation Group includes Oman Air, Oman Airports and Oman Aviation Services
DUBAI: Oman Aviation Group, a government entity in charge of investments in the country’s civil aviation sector, is seeking an adviser for debt financing of around $5 billion, two sources familiar with the matter said.
The planned financing, spread across the next few years, would come as Oman – which is less wealthy than its oil-rich Gulf neighbors – increasingly relies on borrowing to offset a widening budget deficit caused by a slump in oil prices.
The government aviation entity, which includes the country’s national carrier Oman Air, has sent a request for proposals to banks seeking an adviser on a financing program of about 1.9 billion Omani rials ($4.94 billion) spread across the next few years, said the sources.
Oman Aviation Group did not respond to a request for comment.
Responses to the request are due by mid-February, the sources said, speaking on condition of anonymity as the matter is private.
Formed in February last year, Oman Aviation Group includes Oman Air, Oman Airports and Oman Aviation Services.
A large part of the targeted financing will be used to buy aircraft for Oman Air, one of the sources said.
The state-owned airline wants to carry more passengers to and from Oman, its chief executive told Reuters last year, as it does not compete with the Gulf’s biggest airlines, Emirates, Qatar Airways and Etihad Airways, which focus on connecting passengers through their Gulf hubs.
Other Omani government entities such as Oman Oil and Electricity Holding Co, also known as Nama, have become regular borrowers in the bank markets over the past few years.
The government of Oman expects to raise a total of around $6.2 billion in domestic and foreign debt this year, according to its 2019 state budget.

