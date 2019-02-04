Jubeir: We look forward to the withdrawal of foreign forces from Syria

BRUSSELS: Saudi Arabia’s Minister of State of Foreign Affairs Adel Al-Jubeir said that the kingdom is looking forward to the withdrawal of foreign troops from Syria on Monday, Saudi-owned Al Arabiya News Channel reported.

“We look forward to a result that preserves Syria's independence and unity and leads to the removal of its foreign forces,” Jubeir said.

“We are consulting with the Arab countries for a result that included the implementation of UN resolution 2254,” he said from Brussels, where a ministerial conference is being held for Arab and European countries to discuss the Syrian file, adding that “Europeans and Arabs face common challenges in combating terrorism and extremism.”

He stressed that there are great promises to develop trade and investment between the two regions.