You are here

  • Home
  • French air strikes ‘repel incursion into Chad from Libya’
﻿

French air strikes ‘repel incursion into Chad from Libya’

A French Mirage fighter aircraft at a military airbase near Bamako in this January 14, 2013. (AFP)
Updated 04 February 2019
AFP
0

French air strikes ‘repel incursion into Chad from Libya’

Updated 04 February 2019
AFP
0

PARIS: French warplanes on Sunday struck twice to halt an armed group that crossed into northern Chad from Libya in a column of 40 pickups, the French military said, adding it acted at Chad’s request.

In a statement on Monday, the military said that Mirage 2000 fighters intervened “together with the Chadian army” to “halt the hostile advance and disperse the column,” which had crossed deep into Chadian territory.

The warplanes are based near N’Djamena, the Chadian capital, as part of France’s Barkhane counter-terrorism force in the Sahel.

“The column had been spotted at least 48 hours beforehand,” armed forces spokesman Patrik Steiger said.

The Chadian airforce carried out strikes to try to repel it before asking the French to intervene, he said.

On Sunday morning, French planes made low warning passes over the column but it continued to advance, triggering a decision to scramble more fighters, which carried out two strikes at around 6 p.m. Paris time.

Steiger said the group had crossed 400 kilometers (250 miles) of Chadian territory before being halted “between Tibesti and Ennedi” in the northwest.

He did not identify which armed group they belonged to.

The Chadian military has carried out several air strikes recently in the arid north against Libya-based rebels.

It also launched an operation last year aimed at “clearing out” illegal gold miners whose arrival in the far north has fomented unrest with locals.

Topics: France chad

Related

0
World
EU, France pledge €1.3bn anti-terror aid for Africa Sahel
0
World
Frenchman kidnapped in Chad freed

Maltese director of Somali port shot dead

Updated 04 February 2019
AFP
0

Maltese director of Somali port shot dead

  • Paul Anthony Formosa, a Maltese national, was manager at Bosaso for P&O Ports, a subsidiary of the Dubai-based DP World
  • P&O Ports had signed a 30-year concession contract for the management and development of the port
Updated 04 February 2019
AFP
0

MOGADISHU: A gunman Monday killed the manager of the Port of Bosaso, in Somalia’s semi-autonomous Puntland state, a local security official said, in an attack claimed by Al-Shabab.
“An armed man shot and killed Paul Anthony Formosa who was the construction project manager for DP World. He was killed inside the port and the security forces also shot the killer on the spot,” the official, Mohamed Dahir, told AFP.
Formosa, a Maltese national, was manager at Bosaso for P&O Ports, a subsidiary of the Dubai-based DP World. According to his profile on LinkedIn, he had been in the position since August 2017.
A witness, Abdukadir Weheliye, said he heard several shots coming from inside the port and then saw the body of a white man being taken away in an ambulance.
Al-Shabab claimed responsibility for the killing in a statement.
“The attack is part of broader operations targeting the mercenary companies that loot the Somali resources,” it said.
The DP World subsidiary had signed a 30-year concession contract for the management and development of the port, strategically located on the Gulf of Aden, between the Red Sea and the Indian Ocean, more than 1,300 kilometers (800 miles) north of Mogadishu.

Topics: Somalia Puntland Port of Bosaso

Related

0
World
Al-Shabaab captures strategic town in Somalia’s Puntland
0
World
Somalia’s Puntland region asks UAE to stay

Latest updates

Sergio Garica avoids further punishment over damaging greens at Saudi International
0
Maltese director of Somali port shot dead
0
Tim Paine backs banned duo of Steve Smith and David Warner to have “huge” impact during the Ashes
0
Pope Francis meets Muslim leaders in Abu Dhabi on historic UAE visit
0
Bill Belichick savors “sweet” Super Bowl win for the New England Patriots
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.