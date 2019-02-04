You are here

  • Home
  • Indian state chief stages sit-in against Modi over graft probe
﻿

Indian state chief stages sit-in against Modi over graft probe

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a public meeting in Thakurnagar, in the eastern Indian state of West Bengal, Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019. (AP)
Updated 04 February 2019
Reuters
0

Indian state chief stages sit-in against Modi over graft probe

  • Mamata Banerjee, the firebrand chief minister of West Bengal, began the protest overnight in the state capital, Kolkata
  • Banerjee, who leads a regional party trying to forge a front against Modi’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), accused the federal government of trying to undermine state powers
Updated 04 February 2019
Reuters
0

KOLKATA, India: The chief minister of a big Indian state led a sit-in on Monday in a standoff with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government over a corruption investigation she condemned as a vendetta, as political tension rises ahead of a general election.
Mamata Banerjee, the firebrand chief minister of West Bengal, began the protest overnight in the state capital, Kolkata, after federal police swooped on the home of a police commissioner as part of an investigation into Ponzi schemes that defrauded thousands of small investors.
Banerjee, who leads a regional party trying to forge a front against Modi’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), accused the federal government of trying to undermine state powers.
West Bengal, which sends the third largest number of legislators to the lower house of parliament, has become a battleground state as the Hindu nationalist BJP looks to make in-roads in the east to make up for any losses in its northern heartland.
Over the past several months, disputed have erupted between the BJP and Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress and there have been allegations that hard-line Hindu groups are trying to stir up tension with minority Muslims to win votes.
“The highest levels of the BJP leadership are doing the worst kind of political vendetta,” Banerjee said in a tweet. “They are misusing power to take control of the police and destroy all institutions.”
Hundreds of her supporters gathered at Banerjee’s protest venue on Monday, shouting encouragement.
The chief minister sat on a wooden platform, surrounded by ministers and party leaders, and held a meeting of her cabinet.
But the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which is controlled by the federal government, said state police prevented its agents from carrying out their work on Sunday and even briefly detained them.
“A clash like this, between law enforcement agencies, is not only unfortunate but is also dangerous for the country’s federal and political system,” Home Minister Rajnath Singh told parliament.
Modi has to call the election by May. Polls suggest his alliance may emerge as the largest group in parliament but short of a majority. Regional parties like Banerjee’s could play a crucial role in any coalition building.
Opposition parties led by the Congress party said they backed Banerjee in her fight with Modi’s administration.
Congress chief Rahul Gandhi said Modi and his party were waging an “unrelenting” attack on political institutions.
“The entire opposition will stand together and defeat these fascist forces,” he said.

Topics: India Narendra Modi

Related

Special 0
World
Modi has ‘nothing to offer’ to Kashmiris: separatist leader
0
World
Modi plans job quotas for less well-off upper caste Hindus as election nears

Maltese director of Somali port shot dead

Updated 04 February 2019
AFP
0

Maltese director of Somali port shot dead

  • Paul Anthony Formosa, a Maltese national, was manager at Bosaso for P&O Ports, a subsidiary of the Dubai-based DP World
  • P&O Ports had signed a 30-year concession contract for the management and development of the port
Updated 04 February 2019
AFP
0

MOGADISHU: A gunman Monday killed the manager of the Port of Bosaso, in Somalia’s semi-autonomous Puntland state, a local security official said, in an attack claimed by Al-Shabab.
“An armed man shot and killed Paul Anthony Formosa who was the construction project manager for DP World. He was killed inside the port and the security forces also shot the killer on the spot,” the official, Mohamed Dahir, told AFP.
Formosa, a Maltese national, was manager at Bosaso for P&O Ports, a subsidiary of the Dubai-based DP World. According to his profile on LinkedIn, he had been in the position since August 2017.
A witness, Abdukadir Weheliye, said he heard several shots coming from inside the port and then saw the body of a white man being taken away in an ambulance.
Al-Shabab claimed responsibility for the killing in a statement.
“The attack is part of broader operations targeting the mercenary companies that loot the Somali resources,” it said.
The DP World subsidiary had signed a 30-year concession contract for the management and development of the port, strategically located on the Gulf of Aden, between the Red Sea and the Indian Ocean, more than 1,300 kilometers (800 miles) north of Mogadishu.

Topics: Somalia Puntland Port of Bosaso

Related

0
World
Al-Shabaab captures strategic town in Somalia’s Puntland
0
World
Somalia’s Puntland region asks UAE to stay

Latest updates

Sergio Garica avoids further punishment over damaging greens at Saudi International
0
Maltese director of Somali port shot dead
0
Tim Paine backs banned duo of Steve Smith and David Warner to have “huge” impact during the Ashes
0
Pope Francis meets Muslim leaders in Abu Dhabi on historic UAE visit
0
Bill Belichick savors “sweet” Super Bowl win for the New England Patriots
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.