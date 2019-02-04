Avalanches in Alps kill at least 10

Maltese director of Somali port shot dead

MOGADISHU: A gunman Monday killed the manager of the Port of Bosaso, in Somalia’s semi-autonomous Puntland state, a local security official said, in an attack claimed by Al-Shabab.

“An armed man shot and killed Paul Anthony Formosa who was the construction project manager for DP World. He was killed inside the port and the security forces also shot the killer on the spot,” the official, Mohamed Dahir, told AFP.

Formosa, a Maltese national, was manager at Bosaso for P&O Ports, a subsidiary of the Dubai-based DP World. According to his profile on LinkedIn, he had been in the position since August 2017.

A witness, Abdukadir Weheliye, said he heard several shots coming from inside the port and then saw the body of a white man being taken away in an ambulance.

Al-Shabab claimed responsibility for the killing in a statement.

“The attack is part of broader operations targeting the mercenary companies that loot the Somali resources,” it said.

The DP World subsidiary had signed a 30-year concession contract for the management and development of the port, strategically located on the Gulf of Aden, between the Red Sea and the Indian Ocean, more than 1,300 kilometers (800 miles) north of Mogadishu.