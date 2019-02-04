You are here

Avalanches in Alps kill at least 10

Members of the Corpo Nazionale Soccorso Alpino e Speleologico of Aosta Valley search for avalanche survivors above the resort of Courmayeur on Monday, February 4, 2019. (CNSAS/AFP)
Updated 04 February 2019
AFP
Avalanches in Alps kill at least 10

  • The heaviest toll was in Italy’s northwestern Aosta Valley
  • Five people were killed and one was missing from three different avalanches
Updated 04 February 2019
AFP
ROME: A series of avalanches in the Alps over the weekend killed at least 10 people, emergency services and media reported.
The heaviest toll was in Italy’s northwestern Aosta Valley, with five people killed and one missing from three different avalanches.
A search was launched above the resort of Courmayeur in the Aosta Valley for two French and two British nationals who failed to return to their hotel after skiing off-piste.
The search was abandoned overnight Sunday and three bodies were found on Monday morning.
An avalanche in Italy’s Bolzano, near the Austrian border, killed an 18-year-old skier and another avalanche in neighboring Lombardy killed a snowboarder.
An avalanche in France’s Savoie region killed an off-piste skier on Saturday.
In Switzerland, an avalanche on Saturday swept away a man and a woman in the canton of Bern. The man was killed and the woman recovering in hospital.
In Austria, an avalanche hit two men aged 30 and 52, in Carinthia, killing the older man and leaving the other one unscathed.
In the Tyrol region, 10 skiers aged 17 to 59 were rescued after being hit by an avalanche.

Topics: avalanche Alps

Maltese director of Somali port shot dead

Updated 04 February 2019
AFP
Maltese director of Somali port shot dead

  • Paul Anthony Formosa, a Maltese national, was manager at Bosaso for P&O Ports, a subsidiary of the Dubai-based DP World
  • P&O Ports had signed a 30-year concession contract for the management and development of the port
Updated 04 February 2019
AFP
MOGADISHU: A gunman Monday killed the manager of the Port of Bosaso, in Somalia’s semi-autonomous Puntland state, a local security official said, in an attack claimed by Al-Shabab.
“An armed man shot and killed Paul Anthony Formosa who was the construction project manager for DP World. He was killed inside the port and the security forces also shot the killer on the spot,” the official, Mohamed Dahir, told AFP.
Formosa, a Maltese national, was manager at Bosaso for P&O Ports, a subsidiary of the Dubai-based DP World. According to his profile on LinkedIn, he had been in the position since August 2017.
A witness, Abdukadir Weheliye, said he heard several shots coming from inside the port and then saw the body of a white man being taken away in an ambulance.
Al-Shabab claimed responsibility for the killing in a statement.
“The attack is part of broader operations targeting the mercenary companies that loot the Somali resources,” it said.
The DP World subsidiary had signed a 30-year concession contract for the management and development of the port, strategically located on the Gulf of Aden, between the Red Sea and the Indian Ocean, more than 1,300 kilometers (800 miles) north of Mogadishu.

Topics: Somalia Puntland Port of Bosaso

