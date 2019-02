Arab Coalition says it shot down Iranian-made drone in Yemen

JEDDAH: The Arab Coalition fighting in Yemen said it has shot down an Iranian-made drone near Sanaa.

Speaking at a press conference, coalition spokesperson Colonel Turki Al-Maliki made the remarks whilst showing pictures of the drone that had been shot down.

Al-Maliki said they also targeted drone experts and depots for drones near Sanaa.

More pictures were displayed of the coalition’s efforts to ease humanitarian aid operations in war-torn Yemen.