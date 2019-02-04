You are here

  • Home
  • Somalia port boss killed, car bomb leaves 11 dead
﻿

Somalia port boss killed, car bomb leaves 11 dead

Workers offload barrels from a ship at the Port of Bosaso in Somalia’s Puntland. Paul Anthony Formosa, a project manager for DP World subsidiary P&O Ports, was killed inside the port. (Reuters)
Updated 3 sec ago
AFP
Reuters
0

Somalia port boss killed, car bomb leaves 11 dead

  • Paul Anthony Formosa, a Maltese national, was manager at Bosaso for P&O Ports, a subsidiary of the Dubai-based DP World
  • Building collapses as a result of deadly blast in Hamarweyne market
Updated 3 sec ago
AFP Reuters
0

MOGADISHU: Somalia’s Al-Shabab terrorists on Monday shot dead the Maltese manager of a port, while detonating a car bomb in the capital which killed 11 people and wounded several others.

In a deadly day for the restive nation, a gunman shot Maltese national Paul Anthony Formosa, manager of the port of Bossasso in semi-autonomous Puntland state for P&O Ports, a subsidiary of the Dubai-based DP World.

Shortly thereafter a powerful explosion from a car bomb rocked the busy Hamarweyne market in the capital Mogadishu, killing 11 people in the latest attack from the Al-Qaeda affiliate plaguing the country.

“An armed man shot and killed Paul Anthony Formosa who was the construction project manager for DP World. He was killed inside the port and the security forces also shot the killer on the spot,” said local security official, Mohamed Dahir.

The Dubai government confirmed the death in a statement on Twitter and said the circumstances of the incident were being investigated. “Three other employees have been injured in this morning’s incident, and all are currently receiving medical treatment,” read the statement.

The attack was claimed by Al-Shabab, which said in a statement it was “part of broader operations targeting the mercenary companies that loot the Somali resources.”

The DP World subsidiary in 2017 signed a 30-year concession contract for the management and development of the port, strategically located on the Gulf of Aden, between the Red Sea and the Indian Ocean, more than 1,300 km north of Mogadishu.

The Dubai-based ports company has sparked friction with Mogadishu over its development of ports in Berbera in breakaway Somaliland — whose independence is not recognized —  as well as Puntland.

Al-Shabab also claimed responsibility for the car bomb in Mogadishu, via a statement on a pro-Shabab website.

“The blast occurred close to Mogadishu mall and it has caused death and destruction,” police officer Ahmed Moalin Ali said.

“The terrorists parked a vehicle loaded with explosives in the vicinity of the mall to kill the innocent civilians.”

He said some of the victims died in a building that collapsed as a result of the blast in the Hamarweyne market.

“I saw the dead bodies of four people recovered from the debris of a collapsed building and three others were strewn dead outside after the blast had blown them,” said shopper Munira Abdukadir.

“I was not far away from the blast location, but I was lucky to have survived, several people were wounded and some were screaming before the ambulances arrived,” said another witness, Abdulahi Mohammed.

Somalia has not had an effective central government since the 1991 overthrow of President Siad Barre’s military regime which ushered in decades of chaos — including an insurrection by Al-Shabab since 2006.

The group once held sway over large swathes of countryside and the capital, however they were chased out of Mogadishu by the 22,000-strong African Union peace-enforcement mission, AMISOM in 2011, and have since abandoned many strongholds.

They nevertheless control vast rural areas and remain a key threat to peace in Somalia and the region, with the capacity to stage significant attacks.

In October 2017, a truck bombing in a busy neighborhood of Mogadishu killed over 500 people in the deadliest attack in Somalia to date.

On Jan. 15, Al-Shabab gunmen — and the first-ever suicide bomber in Kenya — attacked the Dusit hotel and office complex in Nairobi, leaving 21 dead and prompting police and the US Embassy to urge caution in public spaces.

Topics: Somalia Puntland Port of Bosaso

Related

0
World
Al-Shabaab captures strategic town in Somalia’s Puntland
0
World
Somalia’s Puntland region asks UAE to stay

Comedian ahead in unpredictable Ukraine presidential poll

Updated 04 February 2019
AFP
0

Comedian ahead in unpredictable Ukraine presidential poll

  • Surveys showed Volodymyr Zelensky ahead of former prime minister Yulia Tymoshenko and incumbent Petro Poroshenko
Updated 04 February 2019
AFP
0

KIEV: A Ukrainian comedian who plays the country’s president in a TV series is currently the favorite to take on the real-life role in this spring’s election, recent polls show.
As the deadline for candidate nomination expired overnight, surveys showed Volodymyr Zelensky ahead of former prime minister Yulia Tymoshenko and incumbent Petro Poroshenko.
But with a record number of candidates in the race, the vote remains highly unpredictable.
“Thirty people have been registered, this is an all-time high,” commission spokesperson Kostyantyn Khivrenko told AFP, saying the documents of another 40 potential candidates are also being considered.
Zelensky, 40, has tapped into widespread frustrations with the country’s political class and the slow pace of reforms.
Various recent polls put him at between 19 and 23 percent, with Tymoshenko and Poroshenko several points behind — varying between second and third place.
But political analyst Anatoly Oktysiuk from Kiev’s Democracy House told AFP that Zelensky’s largely “young, often passive” supporters were likely to not turn out, predicting his final share of the vote would be lower.
Zelensky, already a popular comedian, has in recent years won further fans with his portrayal of the country’s leader in a sitcom called “Sluga Narodu” — which translates as “Servant of the People.”
But he has also rallied largely young supporters to his own political cause.
Others, however, highlight his lack of experience and flag up his ties to Poroshenko’s billionaire foe Igor Kolomoisky, who owns the television channel on which Zelensky stars.
Observers say the race is too close to call.
“It’s very unpredictable at this stage who might actually win,” US Ambassador Kurt Volker told journalists last week, stressing that Washington would work with whichever democratically-elected leader emerged from the vote.
Poroshenko, a 53-year-old chocolate tycoon, sailed to victory in a May 2014 election after a popular uprising ousted the Moscow-backed regime of Viktor Yanukovych.
He promised to pivot the former Soviet country of nearly 45 million people toward the West and has sought to push through ambitious reforms.
But critics say corruption is still rampant and Poroshenko has done little to rein in fellow oligarchs, although the economy is showing signs of recovery after a recession.
Tymoshenko, the runner up, rose to international prominence through her role in the 2004 Orange Revolution.
But after 15 years — three of which were spent as head of government and another three in jail following a trial denounced in the West as selective justice — she remains a highly divisive figure.
Voting will take place on March 31, with a second round three weeks later if no candidate takes more than 50 percent.

Topics: Ukraine Polls

Latest updates

Assassination of writer on Karbala street provokes indignation
0
Pope Francis and Al-Azhar’s Sheikh Ahmed Al-Tayeb sign declaration of fraternity in Abu Dhabi
0
Jordan to host new talks talks on Yemen prisoner swap
0
What we learned from the Desert Swing: Dominant Dustin Johnson and sorry Sergio Garcia
0
Hezbollah claims it would not use Lebanon ministry funds for own benefit
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.