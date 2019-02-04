You are here

EU is ‘gravely concerned’ by Iran’s ballistic missile activity

The European Union said on Monday it was "gravely concerned" by Iran's ballistic missile launches and tests and called on Tehran to stop activity that deepened mistrust and destabilised the region. (AFP)
BRUSSELS: The European Union said on Monday it was "gravely concerned" by Iran's ballistic missile launches and tests and called on Tehran to stop activity that deepened mistrust and destabilised the region.
"Iran continues to undertake efforts to increase the range and precision of its missiles, together with increasing the number of tests and operational launches," the European Union said in a rare joint statement on Iran.
"These activities deepen mistrust and contribute to regional instability."

First wave of new Ethiopian immigrants arrives in Israel

LOD, Israel: Nearly 100 Ethiopian Jews have landed in Israel in the first wave of new immigration since the government said last year that it would let some of the 8,000 remaining community members join relatives in Israel.
Local Ethiopian community members on Monday welcomed the newcomers after years of delays. Israel recognizes the community’s Jewish roots but does not consider them fully Jewish, so they require special approval to immigrate that has not always been forthcoming.
Alisa Bodner, spokeswoman for an Ethiopian-Jewish activist group, said she was “far from satisfied” by the slow trickle of Ethiopian immigration, long stalled despite government promises to bring all remaining members of the community to Israel.
The bulk of the Ethiopian Jewish community was airlifted to Israel in major operations in the 1980s and 1990s.

