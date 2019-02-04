You are here

Egypt MPs table law amendment to extend El-Sisi rule

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi giving a speech during his swearing in ceremony for a second four-year term in office, at the parliament meeting hall in the capital Cairo. (AFP/File)
Updated 04 February 2019
AFP
  • The lawmakers who put forward the amendments hope to extend the length of mandates to two six-year terms
CAIRO: Egyptian lawmakers on Sunday tabled proposed constitutional changes that would allow President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi to extend his rule beyond 2022, legislators said.

The bill submitted to speaker Ali Abdel Aal calls for several amendments to the constitution, including on the duration of presidential mandates currently limited to two four-year terms.

The lawmakers who put forward the amendments hope to extend the length of mandates to two six-year terms, which they say would allow El-Sisi to run for the presidency two more times after his second term expires in 2022.

That could see the former military chief ruling over Egypt until 2034.

The Parliament’s website said speaker Abdel Aal had received a “request from a fifth of the elected representatives (120 deputies out of the total 596) to amend certain articles of the constitution.”

That number fulfils the quorum required for such a request.

A statement published later on the Parliament’s website outlined seven amendments that it said would address “severe deficiencies in determining the presidency term.” 

Terms would become six years instead of four years, since the current term length “isn’t quite reasonable given the reality and the country’s and region’s circumstances,” it said.

The revisions were aimed at supporting the parliamentary representation of women, youths, Christians, people with special needs and Egyptians in the diaspora, it added.

They would include “the establishment of a second chamber of parliament... and the creation of the post of vice president to assist the president in his duties,” said the statement.

The bill was submitted by the majority pro-government Support Egypt coalition along with some independents, said Musatafa Bakri, one of the lawmakers who favors the change.

Jean Talaat, another El-Sisi backer, said “the amendments concern fewer than 10 articles of the constitution, including on the duration of the presidential term for its extension to six years.”

The establishment of a lower house would see a return to a bicameral parliamentary system.

That chamber was removed in the 2012 constitution, a year after the uprising that toppled long-time president Hosni Mubarak.

Another amendment would see the reinstatement of an information ministry, a portfolio that was abolished in 2014.

El-Sisi was elected for the first time in 2014, after ousting his predecessor Muhammad Mursi. The former army head was re-elected in 2018 with an official 97 percent of the vote. The vast majority of the current Parliament supports the El-Sisi government, with only around 10 lawmakers making up the opposition.

Abu Dhabi’s architectural gem, fitting backdrop for a man on a mission

Updated 05 February 2019
Peter Harrison
0

Abu Dhabi's architectural gem, fitting backdrop for a man on a mission

  • Pope Francis arrived in the UAE on Sunday for a 3-day trip, the first ever for a Roman Catholic pope in the Arabian peninsula
  • he Pope was driven up in his Kia to the front door of the palace, where he was greeted by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum and Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed
Updated 05 February 2019
Peter Harrison
0

ABU DHABI: He may have arrived at Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in a Kia, but surely even this most humble of pontiffs could not fail to have been impressed by Abu Dhabi’s crowning architectural gem.

Pope Francis is known as the people’s pope — he refuses to live in the palatial Vatican apartment set aside for him, and eschews lavish limousines. But no amount of low-key transport, like the minibus that shuttled him away from the airport, was going to hide the UAE capital city’s splendor.

Under an azure sky, a shimmer of cloud adding that quilted texture, Monday began with the pontiff being greeted at the Presidential Palace — a vast white building near the luxurious Emirates Palace Hotel.

There was a military band, and members of the UAE army, before jets flew above leaving a trail of yellow and white smoke — the colors of the Vatican flag — and a 21-gun salute echoed from behind the palace.

The Pope was driven up in his Kia to the front door of the palace, where he was greeted by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum, vice president and prime minister of the UAE, and Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed, crown prince of Abu Dhabi.

They stood for the national anthems, and shook hands with UAE government ministers and members of the Vatican delegation.

The courtyard of Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi, as pictured on Feb. 4, 2019 with a fisheye lens e lens, shows a view of Pope Francis arrives to visit. (AFP / Giuseppe Cacace)

The leader of the troop walked to the three leaders, saluted, and then they turned and left.

A few hours later Pope Francis appeared again, his small Kia surrounded by a vast security convoy, a helicopter flying above as he arrived at Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque.

Pope Francis stepped out of his understated black car and shook hands with Sheikh Ahmed Al-Tayeb, the imam of Al-Azhar, they posed for photos and then walked into the vast white place of worship through huge doors.

It is hard to imagine how even this pope, with all his humility, could not have felt a slight tingle of excitement as he saw the vast minarets climbing high into the sky, the vast domes softened by their subtle curves, the huge white-floor of the courtyard so clean that it provides a perfect mirror image of the building above it.

Pope Francis had arrived: The people’s pope on a quest for fraternity, asking for a unity of faiths.

