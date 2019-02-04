You are here

Erdogan says Turkey has maintained contacts with Damascus

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, right, and Jordan's King Abdullah II, center, with their wives prior to their breakfast in Istanbul on Sunday. (AP)
  • Leaders may be cut out. But intelligence units can communicate for their interests, Erdogan said
ISTANBUL: Turkey has maintained low-level contact with the Syrian government, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Sunday, even though Ankara has supported rebels who fought for years to topple President Bashar Assad.

Erdogan has described Assad as a terrorist and said several times during Syria’s eight-year conflict that the Syrian leader must go. But with support from Russia and Iran, Assad has recaptured large parts of Syria from rebel fighters, driving them from most of their former strongholds.

Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said in December Turkey and other countries would consider working with Assad if he won a democratic election, and last month said Ankara was in indirect contact with Damascus via Russia and Iran.

Enemy

Erdogan suggested on Sunday that Turkey also had direct contacts with the Syrian government.

“Foreign policy with Syria continues at a lower level,” he told broadcaster TRT in an interview, adding that intelligence services operated differently to political leaders.

“Leaders may be cut out. But intelligence units can communicate for their interests,” Erdogan said. “Even if you have an enemy, you should not break the ties. You may need that later.”

The Turkish president also said that a proposed safe zone in northeastern Syria, which President Donald Trump has said should be established as US forces withdraw from the area, could not be set up by Western coalition forces without Turkey.

“We can provide the security in the area. We can manage the region together with you,” Erdogan said. 

“No problem there. But we can’t leave the region for coalition forces.”

Washington has said the proposed safe zone should address Turkish concerns about preventing any cross-border threat from Kurdish YPG militia fighters in north Syria, while also preventing Turkish military operations against the YPG.

Trump abruptly announced his intention in December to withdraw the 2,000-strong US force from Syria, over the objections of top advisers including Defense Secretary Jim Mattis who quit in protest. One of the main concerns of critics of Trump’s decision is the fate of the YPG if US forces leave.

Topics: Recep Tayyip Erdogan Turkey Syria Damascus Iran Russia Bashar Assad

Egypt MPs table law amendment to extend El-Sisi rule

Egypt MPs table law amendment to extend El-Sisi rule

  • The lawmakers who put forward the amendments hope to extend the length of mandates to two six-year terms
CAIRO: Egyptian lawmakers on Sunday tabled proposed constitutional changes that would allow President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi to extend his rule beyond 2022, legislators said.

The bill submitted to speaker Ali Abdel Aal calls for several amendments to the constitution, including on the duration of presidential mandates currently limited to two four-year terms.

The lawmakers who put forward the amendments hope to extend the length of mandates to two six-year terms, which they say would allow El-Sisi to run for the presidency two more times after his second term expires in 2022.

That could see the former military chief ruling over Egypt until 2034.

The Parliament’s website said speaker Abdel Aal had received a “request from a fifth of the elected representatives (120 deputies out of the total 596) to amend certain articles of the constitution.”

That number fulfils the quorum required for such a request.

A statement published later on the Parliament’s website outlined seven amendments that it said would address “severe deficiencies in determining the presidency term.” 

Terms would become six years instead of four years, since the current term length “isn’t quite reasonable given the reality and the country’s and region’s circumstances,” it said.

The revisions were aimed at supporting the parliamentary representation of women, youths, Christians, people with special needs and Egyptians in the diaspora, it added.

They would include “the establishment of a second chamber of parliament... and the creation of the post of vice president to assist the president in his duties,” said the statement.

The bill was submitted by the majority pro-government Support Egypt coalition along with some independents, said Musatafa Bakri, one of the lawmakers who favors the change.

Jean Talaat, another El-Sisi backer, said “the amendments concern fewer than 10 articles of the constitution, including on the duration of the presidential term for its extension to six years.”

The establishment of a lower house would see a return to a bicameral parliamentary system.

That chamber was removed in the 2012 constitution, a year after the uprising that toppled long-time president Hosni Mubarak.

Another amendment would see the reinstatement of an information ministry, a portfolio that was abolished in 2014.

El-Sisi was elected for the first time in 2014, after ousting his predecessor Muhammad Mursi. The former army head was re-elected in 2018 with an official 97 percent of the vote. The vast majority of the current Parliament supports the El-Sisi government, with only around 10 lawmakers making up the opposition.

Topics: Egypt Cairo Abdel Fattah El-Sisi lawmakers

