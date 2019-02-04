You are here

  • Home
  • Angelina Jolie visits Rohingya camp in Bangladesh
﻿

Angelina Jolie visits Rohingya camp in Bangladesh

Angelina Jolie, a special envoy for the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), arrives at Cox’s Bazar Airport, ahead of a visit to nearby Rohingya refugee camps. (AFP)
Updated 1 min 30 sec ago
AFP
0

Angelina Jolie visits Rohingya camp in Bangladesh

  • Jolie is in Bangladesh to assess the humanitarian needs of the one million Rohingya in camps around the town of Cox’s Bazar
  • Bangladesh has been reeling since more than 730,000 Rohingya arrived from Myanmar after August 2017
Updated 1 min 30 sec ago
AFP
0

COX’S BAZAR, Bangladesh: Hollywood superstar Angelina Jolie visited a Rohingya refugee camp in Bangladesh on Monday ahead of a new UN appeal for nearly one billion dollars to look after the refugee influx.
After arriving in the South Asian nation, Jolie, a special envoy of the UN Refugee agency UNHCR, went straight to a camp in Teknaf near the Myanmar border to talk to some of the 720,000 Muslims who fled a military clampdown in the neighboring state in August 2017.
The 43-year-old made no immediate public comment, but Cox’s Bazar district deputy police chief Ikbal Hossain told AFP that Jolie will be visiting more camps on Tuesday.
Jolie is in Bangladesh to assess the humanitarian needs of the one million Rohingya in camps around the town of Cox’s Bazar.
She has previously met with displaced Rohingya while in Myanmar in July 2015 and in India in 2006.
Bangladesh has been reeling since more than 730,000 Rohingya arrived from Myanmar after August 2017. More than 620,000 of the Muslims live in the Kutupalong camp, the world’s largest refugee settlement.
There were already about 300,000 in the camps before the exodus which has strained Bangladesh’s resources to the limit.
Jolie will conclude her visit by meeting Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen, and other senior officials in Dhaka, a UNHCR statement said.
The talks will focus on how the UNHCR can help Bangladesh’s efforts for the Rohingya and the need for “sustainable solutions” to settle the persecuted minority, the statement added.
The UN is to soon launch a new international appeal for $920 million to meet the needs of Rohingya refugees and the communities hosting them, the refugee agency said.

Topics: Angelina Jolie Bangladesh Rohingya

Related

0
Offbeat
Angelina Jolie doesn’t rule out move into politics
0
World
Aid workers race to batten down Rohingya refugee camp with no sign of crisis ending

Maltese director of Somali port shot dead

Updated 04 February 2019
AFP
0

Maltese director of Somali port shot dead

  • Paul Anthony Formosa, a Maltese national, was manager at Bosaso for P&O Ports, a subsidiary of the Dubai-based DP World
  • P&O Ports had signed a 30-year concession contract for the management and development of the port
Updated 04 February 2019
AFP
0

MOGADISHU: A gunman Monday killed the manager of the Port of Bosaso, in Somalia’s semi-autonomous Puntland state, a local security official said, in an attack claimed by Al-Shabab.
“An armed man shot and killed Paul Anthony Formosa who was the construction project manager for DP World. He was killed inside the port and the security forces also shot the killer on the spot,” the official, Mohamed Dahir, told AFP.
Formosa, a Maltese national, was manager at Bosaso for P&O Ports, a subsidiary of the Dubai-based DP World. According to his profile on LinkedIn, he had been in the position since August 2017.
A witness, Abdukadir Weheliye, said he heard several shots coming from inside the port and then saw the body of a white man being taken away in an ambulance.
Al-Shabab claimed responsibility for the killing in a statement.
“The attack is part of broader operations targeting the mercenary companies that loot the Somali resources,” it said.
The DP World subsidiary had signed a 30-year concession contract for the management and development of the port, strategically located on the Gulf of Aden, between the Red Sea and the Indian Ocean, more than 1,300 kilometers (800 miles) north of Mogadishu.

Topics: Somalia Puntland Port of Bosaso

Related

0
World
Al-Shabaab captures strategic town in Somalia’s Puntland
0
World
Somalia’s Puntland region asks UAE to stay

Latest updates

Comedian ahead in unpredictable Ukraine presidential poll
0
Sudan protesters chant ‘freedom’ as police fire tear gas
0
Angelina Jolie visits Rohingya camp in Bangladesh
0
Erdogan says Turkey has maintained contacts with Damascus
0
Egypt MPs table law amendment to extend El-Sisi rule
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.