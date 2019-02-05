Audit office opened to monitor govt finances in Riyadh

JEDDAH: Attorney General Sheikh Saud Al-Moajab on Monday opened a new office for financial reports at the General Auditing Bureau’s (GAB) headquarters in Riyadh.
The office is part of the government’s anti-corruption campaign to monitor government income and expenditure. Al-Moajab said the bureau reports on financial discrepancies and those responsible, while the Public Prosecutor handles the legal aspects.
“Corruption isn’t limited to a specific government agency or a certain company. Concerned authorities will keep monitoring,” he added.
Dr. Hossam Al-Anqari, head of the bureau, said government agencies are working together to improve services and the quality of their work.
GAB has established electronic connections with around 100 government agencies in line with the royal directives to allow the bureau to establish the Shamel e-audit system and to make it available to auditees for free.
GAB has also established the Saudi Center for Financial Auditing and Performance Monitoring. AN Jeddah
