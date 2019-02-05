You are here

  • Home
  • FaceOf: Sir Ciaran Devane, chief executive of the British Council
﻿

FaceOf: Sir Ciaran Devane, chief executive of the British Council

Sir Ciaran Devane
Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News
0

FaceOf: Sir Ciaran Devane, chief executive of the British Council

  • The British Council promotes a wider knowledge of the UK and the English language
Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News
0

Sir Ciaran Devane is the chief executive of the British Council, the UK’s international organization for cultural relations and educational opportunities. He has been serving in this position since January 2015. 

The British Council promotes a wider knowledge of the UK and the English language by encouraging cultural, scientific, technological and educational cooperation with the UK in over 100 countries.

Previously, he was the non-executive director of NHS England in Leeds, the UK between 2012 and 2015. 

Devane served as chief executive of Macmillan Cancer Support from 2007 to 2014. During his tenure, he transformed the scale and impact of the charity. Consequently, he led Macmillan to be the UK’s “Brand of the Year” in 2014. And in 2015, Devane received a knighthood for his services to cancer patients.

In September 2018, British Health Minister Simon Harris announced Devane as the first chairperson of the new board of the Irish health service, the Health Service Executive. 

He started his career as an engineer and manager for Imperial Chemical Industries before becoming a management consultant, mostly with Gemini Consulting. He specialized in complex change programs with companies such as AstraZeneca and Rolls Royce.

He holds a bachelor’s degree in biochemical engineering from University College, Dublin. He obtained a master’s in international policy and practices from George Washington University, Washington, DC, and a degree of doctor of science (honoris causa) from University College Dublin. 

In a previous interview with Arab News at the Creative Futures Forum in Riyadh, Devane said that the British Council wanted to broaden the horizons of young Saudis by adding art to their education.

He said the council wants to give young people in the Kingdom different opportunities and turn STEM subjects (science, technology, engineering, math) into STEAM with the introduction of art.

Devane praised Vision 2030, saying: “What is great about the approach is that it is focusing not only on the creative cultural side but also the technical and infrastructure side. For the creative sector to be sustainable you need both.”

Topics: Vision 2030 Sir Ciaran Devane Macmillan Cancer Support British Council

Related

0
Saudi Arabia
FaceOf: Dr. Osama Sayyid Al-Azhari, Egyptian president’s adviser on religious affairs
0
Saudi Arabia
FaceOf:  Mohammed Abdul Latif Jameel is chairman and CEO at Abdul Latif Jameel Co. Ltd. 
0
Saudi Arabia
FaceOf: Dr. Saud bin Saeed Al-Mathami, secretary-general of KSA's Mawhiba foundation
0
Saudi Arabia
FaceOf: Fahad Al-Jubeir, mayor of the Eastern Province

Yemen’s Houthi militia using human shields

There have been 1,080 violations since the cease-fire came into effect, including the Houthis setting up military camps in different provinces, Al-Maliki said. (SPA)
Updated 56 min 52 sec ago
Lojien Ben Gassem
0

Yemen’s Houthi militia using human shields

  • There have been 1,080 violations since the cease-fire came into effect, including the Houthis setting up military camps in different provinces, Al-Maliki said
  • There have been 216 ballistic missiles launched by the Houthis toward Saudi Arabia between March 26, 2015, and Feb. 4, 2019, according to the coalition
Updated 56 min 52 sec ago
Lojien Ben Gassem
0

RIYADH: The Iranian-backed Houthi militia is using human shields and continues to violate a cease-fire in Yemen, a spokesman for the Arab coalition told a weekly press briefing in Riyadh on Monday.
Col. Turki Al-Maliki showed the media videos featuring examples of the violations.
Footage showed fighters threatening people and forcing them out of their homes, turning their properties into barracks and using them for military purposes.
The cease-fire, brokered in Stockholm between Yemen’s warring parties, went into effect on Dec. 13, 2018, in the strategic port city of Hodeidah.
They were the first direct talks in more than two years between representatives of Yemen’s internationally recognized government and the Iranian-aligned Houthis.
The besieged Houthi-held city is an entry point for 70 percent of foreign humanitarian aid into the country, according to the UN, which has described Hodeidah as a “lifeline” for Yemen’s war-ravaged population.
There have been 1,080 violations since the cease-fire came into effect, including the Houthis setting up military camps in different provinces, Al-Maliki said.
Coalition raids killed more than 270 Houthi fighters at a training site in Al- Mahwit on Jan. 23, he added.
He showed photographs of Iranian-made drones that had been destroyed by the coalition, which was targeting drone warehouses near Sanaa. The Royal Saudi Air Force had intercepted and destroyed anti-civilian drones in Abha and the militia were hiding in pipes, digging trenches to store weapons and planting mines that threatened global maritime and commercial lines in the southern Red Sea.
There have been 216 ballistic missiles launched by the Houthis toward Saudi Arabia between March 26, 2015, and Feb. 4, 2019, according to the coalition.
The total loss of Houthi militia sites, weapons and equipment from Jan. 21, 2019, to Feb. 4, 2019, was 335. The number of Houthi militia killed was 1,129, the briefing heard.

Topics: Yemen Arab Coalition Iran Houthis target Makkah

Related

Update 0
Middle-East
Arab coalition raid kills Houthi commander in Yemen’s Hajjah
0
Middle-East
‘Yemen’s Houthi militia using Iranian-made drone aircraft’: Arab coalition

Latest updates

FaceOf: Sir Ciaran Devane, chief executive of the British Council
0
Abu Dhabi’s architectural gem, fitting backdrop for a man on a mission
0
Trump to name acting Interior secretary to lead department
0
Yemen’s Houthi militia using human shields
0
Saudi Arabia’s $10bn privatization push gears up
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.