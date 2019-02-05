You are here

Saudi FM reaffirms historic ties between Arab countries and Europe

Saudi Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel Al-Jubeir attends the Arab-European ministerial meeting in Brussels on Monday. (SPA)
Saudi FM reaffirms historic ties between Arab countries and Europe

  • Adel Al-Jubeir is visiting Brussels to attend the Arab-European ministerial meeting
JEDDAH: Saudi Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel Al-Jubeir on Monday affirmed that the relations between the Arab countries and Europe are historic. The state minister is visiting Brussels to attend the Arab-European ministerial meeting. He said there are huge trade and investment opportunities between the Arab and European countries. 

Al-Jubeir said the meeting is an opportunity to explore the untapped potential and to enhance cooperation in boosting ties and overcoming challenges.

In a press statement, he said consultations are underway with brotherly Arab countries to reach a solution that will ensure the preservation of Syria’s unity and independence. He said talks are underway for the implementation of UN Security Council Resolution 2254 in Syria.

On the sidelines of the meeting, the state minister met British Minister of State for Near Eastern Affairs Alistair Burt, Spanish Foreign Minister Josep Borrell and top officials of other countries.

During the meetings, they discussed issues of mutual interest and ways to enhance bilateral relations.

FaceOf: Sir Ciaran Devane, chief executive of the British Council

FaceOf: Sir Ciaran Devane, chief executive of the British Council

  • The British Council promotes a wider knowledge of the UK and the English language
Sir Ciaran Devane is the chief executive of the British Council, the UK’s international organization for cultural relations and educational opportunities. He has been serving in this position since January 2015. 

The British Council promotes a wider knowledge of the UK and the English language by encouraging cultural, scientific, technological and educational cooperation with the UK in over 100 countries.

Previously, he was the non-executive director of NHS England in Leeds, the UK between 2012 and 2015. 

Devane served as chief executive of Macmillan Cancer Support from 2007 to 2014. During his tenure, he transformed the scale and impact of the charity. Consequently, he led Macmillan to be the UK’s “Brand of the Year” in 2014. And in 2015, Devane received a knighthood for his services to cancer patients.

In September 2018, British Health Minister Simon Harris announced Devane as the first chairperson of the new board of the Irish health service, the Health Service Executive. 

He started his career as an engineer and manager for Imperial Chemical Industries before becoming a management consultant, mostly with Gemini Consulting. He specialized in complex change programs with companies such as AstraZeneca and Rolls Royce.

He holds a bachelor’s degree in biochemical engineering from University College, Dublin. He obtained a master’s in international policy and practices from George Washington University, Washington, DC, and a degree of doctor of science (honoris causa) from University College Dublin. 

In a previous interview with Arab News at the Creative Futures Forum in Riyadh, Devane said that the British Council wanted to broaden the horizons of young Saudis by adding art to their education.

He said the council wants to give young people in the Kingdom different opportunities and turn STEM subjects (science, technology, engineering, math) into STEAM with the introduction of art.

Devane praised Vision 2030, saying: “What is great about the approach is that it is focusing not only on the creative cultural side but also the technical and infrastructure side. For the creative sector to be sustainable you need both.”

