Saudi FM reaffirms historic ties between Arab countries and Europe

JEDDAH: Saudi Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel Al-Jubeir on Monday affirmed that the relations between the Arab countries and Europe are historic. The state minister is visiting Brussels to attend the Arab-European ministerial meeting. He said there are huge trade and investment opportunities between the Arab and European countries.
Al-Jubeir said the meeting is an opportunity to explore the untapped potential and to enhance cooperation in boosting ties and overcoming challenges.
In a press statement, he said consultations are underway with brotherly Arab countries to reach a solution that will ensure the preservation of Syria’s unity and independence. He said talks are underway for the implementation of UN Security Council Resolution 2254 in Syria.
On the sidelines of the meeting, the state minister met British Minister of State for Near Eastern Affairs Alistair Burt, Spanish Foreign Minister Josep Borrell and top officials of other countries.
During the meetings, they discussed issues of mutual interest and ways to enhance bilateral relations.