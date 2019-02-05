US Senate breaks from Trump with Syria and Afghanistan troop vote

You are here

US Senate Majority Leader Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) (C) arrives at the US Capitol on February 4, 2019 in Washington, DC. (Alex Wong/Getty Images/AFP0
WASHINGTON: The Republican-led US Senate backed largely symbolic legislation on Monday that broke with President Donald Trump by opposing plans for any abrupt withdrawal of troops from Syria and Afghanistan.
The Senate voted 70-26 in favor of a non-binding amendment, drafted by Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, saying it was the sense of the Senate that Islamist militant groups in both countries still pose a “serious threat” to the United States.
The amendment acknowledged progress against the Daesh group and Al-Qaeda in Syria and Afghanistan but warned that “a precipitous withdrawal” could destabilize the region and create a vacuum that could be filled by Iran or Russia.
It called on the Trump administration to certify conditions had been met for the groups’ “enduring defeat” before any significant withdrawal from Syria or Afghanistan.
Before the vote, McConnell said he introduced the bill so the Senate could “speak clearly and directly about the importance of the” missions in Afghanistan and Syria.
Passage was expected, after the Senate voted to advance it in a procedural vote last week. After concerns from some Democrats, the Senate approved a change to the bill making it clear the amendment was not intended to be a declaration of war or authorization to use military force.
The vote added the amendment to a broader Middle East security bill making its way through Congress. The Senate voted 72-24 to advance the broader bill in a procedural vote on Monday after the amendment vote.
To become law, however, the bill would need to pass the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives, where it is unlikely to move without significant changes because of concerns about a provision addressing the “Boycott, Divest and Sanction” movement concerned with Israel’s treatment of the Palestinians.
The votes marked the second time in two months that the Senate supported a measure contradicting Trump’s foreign policy, although legislation to change his policies has yet to become law.
Several of Trump’s fellow Republicans strongly disagreed with his plans to withdraw 2,000 US troops from Syria on the grounds that militants no longer pose a threat.
Senator Jim Risch, the Republican chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, disputed before Monday’s vote that the amendment rebuked or insulted Trump. “As I read it, it recognizes ... his effort for us to examine exactly what we are doing in these places,” Risch said.

Topics: US Senate Mitch McConnell Syria Afghanistan Daesh Al-Qaida

Trump to name acting Interior secretary to lead department

US President Donald Trump and acting US Secretary of Interior David Bernhardt arrive to place a wreath at the Martin Luther King Memorial in Washington, US, January 21, 2019. (REUTERS)
Updated 05 February 2019
Reuters
0

Trump to name acting Interior secretary to lead department

  • Bernhardt, who prefers conservative suits to Zinke’s cowboy hats and boots, also worked a series of jobs at the Interior Department under former President George W. Bush from 2001 to early 2009
Updated 05 February 2019
Reuters
0

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump said on Monday he would nominate David Bernhardt, a former energy lobbyist, to be secretary of the interior, the department that oversees US public lands.
Bernhardt, currently the acting secretary at the Interior Department, is widely expected to continue pushing the Trump administration’s plan to boost domestic fossil fuels production, by opening more US public lands to drilling and mining.
“David has done a fantastic job from the day he arrived, and we look forward to having his nomination officially confirmed,” Trump said on Twitter.
Bernhardt would replace Ryan Zinke, who was under a cloud of ethics investigations and announced his resignation in December.
The Interior Department, which employs more than 70,000 people and oversees more than 20 percent of the US land surface, has played a large role in Trump’s “energy dominance” policy of boosting energy production.
As Zinke’s deputy, Bernhardt played a role in efforts to open Alaska’s Arctic National Wildlife Refuge to oil drilling, ease Obama-era protections on a bird called the greater sage grouse to boost drilling and mining across the West, and open federal lands to leases for coal mining.
He is likely to be careful to avoid the missteps that plagued Zinke.
Ann Navaro, a former Department of Interior official who served in the Obama and Trump administrations and worked closely with Bernhardt, said he is a rare “lawyer’s lawyer” who prepares thoroughly for meetings, often being the only one in a room to have read full environmental assessments of projects and plans.
Bernhardt, who prefers conservative suits to Zinke’s cowboy hats and boots, also worked a series of jobs at the Interior Department under former President George W. Bush from 2001 to early 2009, including as the department’s solicitor.
After working under Bush, Bernhardt worked as a lawyer and lobbyist at Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck, for water and oil interests. He represented Noble Energy Co, Rosemont Copper Co, Sempra Energy, and California’s Westlands Water District, among others.
Critics say Bernhardt’s previous work as a lobbyist could risk conflicts of interest, unless he recuses himself from certain issues, because he worked for companies that could benefit by opening up lands to development.
His nomination requires Bernhardt to again be confirmed by the US Senate.
About 150 environmental groups in 2017, including the business-friendly Natural Resources Defense Council, urged senators to oppose Bernhardt in the confirmation vote for his deputy position saying his previous lobbyist work raised questions about his ability to act in the public interest. Despite their letter calling him a “walking conflict of interest,” the Senate confirmed Bernhardt on a 53-43, mostly party line vote, and with strong support from Senators Lisa Murkowski and other lawmakers who have large areas of US lands in their states. 

Topics: Donald Trump David Bernhardt

