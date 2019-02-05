You are here

  • Home
  • Time running out on Qatar labor reform, warns Amnesty
﻿

Time running out on Qatar labor reform, warns Amnesty

A file picture taken on November 16, 2014 shows migrant workers at a construction site in Doha, Qatar. Amnesty international on Tuesday said Qatar is running out of time to stamp out widespread serious labor abuse for tens of thousands of migrant workers before hosting the 2022 World Cup. (AFP)
Updated 35 sec ago
AFP
0

Time running out on Qatar labor reform, warns Amnesty

  • Amnesty called on Qatar to strengthen and properly enforce current labor laws
  • It also called for much better protection for some 175,000 domestic workers, who remain “out of sight and out of mind”
Updated 35 sec ago
AFP
0

DOHA: Qatar is running out of time to stamp out widespread serious labor abuse for tens of thousands of migrant workers before hosting the 2022 World Cup, Amnesty International warned Tuesday.
The human rights group said in a yet another critical labor report that despite well-publicized “nascent reforms,” Qatar risks breaking its promise to the world to deliver meaningful change before football’s biggest tournament is hosted for the first time in the Middle East.
“Time is running out if the Qatari authorities want to deliver a legacy we can all cheer, namely a labor system that ends the abuse and misery inflicted upon so many migrant workers every day,” said Amnesty’s Stephen Cockburn.
Although the “Reality Check” report focuses on conditions for all of the two million migrant workers in Qatar, not just the 30,000 on direct World Cup projects, Amnesty said FIFA had an “ongoing responsibility” to prevent abuse.
The report stated that despite reforms, conditions “for many migrant workers in Qatar remain harsh.”
Amnesty called on Qatar to strengthen and properly enforce current labor laws, tackle worker debt by increasing the minimum wage, stop passports being held by bosses and, crucially, fundamentally overhaul the “kafala,” or sponsorship, system.
This practice, which ties workers to their employers, restricts their ability to change jobs or leave the country, remains firmly in place, said Amnesty, despite Doha’s promises to end the system.
Amnesty also called for much better protection for some 175,000 domestic workers, who remain “out of sight and out of mind.”
“Holes in the reforms to date mean many workers are still stuck in harsh conditions, vulnerable to exploitation and abuse, while those who return home do so empty handed, with no compensation and no justice,” added Cockburn.
The report could temper the current jubilatory mood in Qatar, where there has been widespread celebration since the national team won its first ever Asian Cup at the weekend.
The wealthy gas-rich state has initiated a series of labor reforms in recent years following intense international pressure and at a time of deep political tension within the Gulf, which has seen Qatar isolated by former neighboring allies.
Qatar has introduced a monthly minimum wage of 750 Qatari riyals ($206, 180 euros), a system to ensure workers are paid electronically, and partially scrapped the exit visa system which meant workers had to seek employers’ permission before leaving the country.
It also agreed in 2017 to work closely with the International Labour Organization (ILO), which now has a Doha office, to improve workers’ conditions.

Topics: Qatar 2022 World Cup Amnesty international Labor abuse

Related

0
Sport
Poll finds support for English FA to step in if Qatar stripped of World Cup 2022
0
Sport
Asian Cup organizers review UAE complaint on Qatar players

‘Conflict begins when talking ends’, former UNESCO chief tells Human Fraternity Conference

Updated 05 February 2019
ASEEL BASHRAHEEL
0

‘Conflict begins when talking ends’, former UNESCO chief tells Human Fraternity Conference

  • UNESCO former director general on how to stop children from becoming extremists
  • Saudi Arabia could benefit from implementing knowledge about religions, history in general and other cultures into their curriculums, says Bokova
Updated 05 February 2019
ASEEL BASHRAHEEL
0

ABU DHABI: Saudi Arabia, like the rest of the world, could benefit from a modified education system, said Irina Bokova, honorary president of the Alliance for Hope International and former director-general of UNESCO.

“Like any other country, I think Saudi Arabia could benefit from implementing knowledge about religions, history in general and other cultures into their curriculums,” she told Arab News. Bokova said that the problem globally was that many educational systems and universities have removed humanities from their curriculums, resulting in a lack of knowledge of ethics and history.

“It all starts on the benches of schools at a very young age, and nobody’s born an extremist or racist — you have to use (this) early age to instill this kind of empathy and respect toward your own civilization and culture and others’ as well,” she said.

“Young people should also educate themselves more about their own religion and culture. There are people who talk on behalf of a religion but they don’t know it nor do they understand it.”

“It’s really important to teach students about different religions and cultures, not just Islam, to combat stereotypes and prejudices.”

“Particularly with Islam, nowadays, with extremists who manipulate Islam, they destroy human life and prosecute minorities, destroying common heritage of humanity in the name of Islam.” 

Bokova recalled the words of the Djingareyber mosque imam in Timbuktu whom she met after a terrorist attack there: “They don’t know Islam, they’re ignorants who pretend to know it,” he said.

“Knowing what Islam has contributed to all of human civilization throughout the centuries is vital to achieve cultural literacy and the continuity of the dialogue between different faiths and cultures,” she said.

She stressed the importance of exchanging culture, and how it is passed through the generations. “Islamic scholars and merchants were passing their knowledge on of algebra, medicine, philosophy, architectural and cultural achievements to the Europeans and this precisely shows that they’ve had a dialogue,” she said.

Bokova met the grand imam in 2016 and again on Monday, and described him as highly spiritual and having deep respect for promoting moderation, tolerance and fraternity.

She told Arab News that the meeting between the two religious figures is “highly important and so symbolic and courageous. It is opening up opportunities for new kinds of relations, fraternity and humanity.” Bokova said that she hopes that the strong message will continue and that the challenge lies in finding ways to deliver it to different communities.

Bokova’s speech at the Human Fraternity Conference in Abu Dhabi focused on protecting humanity against extremism and the role education plays in creating interfaith dialogues and mutual respect. 

In a conference hall with religious figures from around the world, she said: “It is through dialogue and creating connections that we can prove that diversity is our strength. Conflict begins when dialogue ceases.”

The former UNESCO director-general previously visited Saudi Arabia — Effat University in Jeddah — for a conference in 2011. She said that she was proud to have had Historic Jeddah join UNESCO’s World Heritage sites during her time with the educational, scientific and cultural organization.

Topics: Pope Francis visits the UAE Irina Bokova Alliance for Hope International UNESCO

Related

0
Middle-East
Arab women take active role in promoting tolerance
0
Middle-East
Militant ideologies are driving intolerance and instability, faith leaders at an Abu Dhabi summit warn

Latest updates

Time running out on Qatar labor reform, warns Amnesty
0
US Senate breaks from Trump with Syria and Afghanistan troop vote
0
‘Conflict begins when talking ends’, former UNESCO chief tells Human Fraternity Conference
0
Arab women take active role in promoting tolerance
0
Saudi Arabia to launch 16th satellite into space
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.