You are here

  • Home
  • North Korea trying to protect nuclear, missile capabilities -UN report
﻿

North Korea trying to protect nuclear, missile capabilities -UN report

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un meets with the delegation that had visited the United States, in Pyongyang, North Korea in this photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on January 23, 2019. (REUTERS)
Updated 43 sec ago
Reuters
0

North Korea trying to protect nuclear, missile capabilities -UN report

  • The UN monitors also noted “a trend in the DPRK’s evasion of financial sanctions using cyberattacks to illegally force the transfer of funds from financial institutions and cryptocurrency exchanges”
Updated 43 sec ago
Reuters
0

UNITED NATIONS: North Korea’s nuclear and ballistic missile programs remain intact and the country is working to make sure those capabilities cannot be destroyed by any military strikes, according to a confidential report by UN sanctions monitors.
The report to a 15-member UN Security Council sanctions committee, seen by Reuters on Monday, comes ahead of a second planned summit between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un later this month. They initially met in June 2018 and Kim pledged to work toward denuclearization.
While Trump has hailed “tremendous progress” in his dealings with North Korea, the UN report found that Pyongyang “is using civilian facilities, including airports, for ballistic missile assembly and testing with the goal of effectively preventing ‘decapitation’ strikes” on a smaller number of identified nuclear and missile assembly and manufacturing sites.”
The report said it “found evidence of a consistent trend on the part of the DPRK to disperse its assembly, storage and testing locations,” using the abbreviation for North Korea’s official name, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea.
The North Korean mission to the United Nations did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the 317-page UN report, which was submitted to Security Council members on Friday.
The UN Security Council has unanimously boosted sanctions on North Korea since 2006 in a bid to choke funding for Pyongyang’s nuclear and ballistic missile programs, banning exports including coal, iron, lead, textiles and seafood, and capping imports of crude oil and refined petroleum products.

INEFFECTIVE SANCTIONS
“The country continues to defy Security Council resolutions through a massive increase in illegal ship-to-ship transfers of petroleum products and coal,” the sanctions monitors found. “These violations render the latest UN sanctions ineffective.”
The monitors said they had evidence of one unprecedented prohibited petroleum product transfer of more than 57,600 barrels, worth more than $5.7 million.
They said the case highlighted “new sanctions evasion techniques that defeated the due diligence efforts of the region’s leading commodity trader, as well as the US and Singaporean banks that facilitated the fuel payments and a leading UK insurer that provided protection and indemnity cover to one of the vessels involved.”
The report accused North Korea of also violating a UN arms embargo and attempting “to sell a wide range of military equipment to armed groups and governments in the Middle East and Africa,” as well as small arms and light weapons to Libya, Sudan and the Houthi rebels in Yemen.
The UN monitors also noted “a trend in the DPRK’s evasion of financial sanctions using cyberattacks to illegally force the transfer of funds from financial institutions and cryptocurrency exchanges.”
North Korea is subject to a ban on luxury goods and the monitors said they are investigating the public appearance of a relatively new Rolls-Royce Phantom limousine in Pyongyang on Oct. 7 last year, which usually sells for hundreds of thousands of dollars.
Russia and China suggested the Security Council discuss easing sanctions after Trump and Kim met for the first time. But the United States and other council members have said there must be strict enforcement of sanctions until Pyongyang acts.

Related

0
World
Sanctions, peace deal on cards for new US-North Korea summit
0
World
US, North Korea to hold talks on second Trump-Kim summit

US Senate breaks from Trump with Syria and Afghanistan troop vote

Updated 10 min 4 sec ago
REUTERS:
0

US Senate breaks from Trump with Syria and Afghanistan troop vote

  • A "precipitous withdrawal” could destabilize the region and create a vacuum that could be filled by Iran or Russia, warns amendment
  • It was the second time in two months that the Senate supported a measure contradicting Trump’s foreign policy
Updated 10 min 4 sec ago
REUTERS:
0

WASHINGTON: The Republican-led US Senate backed largely symbolic legislation on Monday that broke with President Donald Trump by opposing plans for any abrupt withdrawal of troops from Syria and Afghanistan.
The Senate voted 70-26 in favor of a non-binding amendment, drafted by Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, saying it was the sense of the Senate that Islamist militant groups in both countries still pose a “serious threat” to the United States.
The amendment acknowledged progress against the Daesh group and Al-Qaeda in Syria and Afghanistan but warned that “a precipitous withdrawal” could destabilize the region and create a vacuum that could be filled by Iran or Russia.
It called on the Trump administration to certify conditions had been met for the groups’ “enduring defeat” before any significant withdrawal from Syria or Afghanistan.
Before the vote, McConnell said he introduced the bill so the Senate could “speak clearly and directly about the importance of the” missions in Afghanistan and Syria.
Passage was expected, after the Senate voted to advance it in a procedural vote last week. After concerns from some Democrats, the Senate approved a change to the bill making it clear the amendment was not intended to be a declaration of war or authorization to use military force.
The vote added the amendment to a broader Middle East security bill making its way through Congress. The Senate voted 72-24 to advance the broader bill in a procedural vote on Monday after the amendment vote.
To become law, however, the bill would need to pass the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives, where it is unlikely to move without significant changes because of concerns about a provision addressing the “Boycott, Divest and Sanction” movement concerned with Israel’s treatment of the Palestinians.
The votes marked the second time in two months that the Senate supported a measure contradicting Trump’s foreign policy, although legislation to change his policies has yet to become law.
Several of Trump’s fellow Republicans strongly disagreed with his plans to withdraw 2,000 US troops from Syria on the grounds that militants no longer pose a threat.
Senator Jim Risch, the Republican chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, disputed before Monday’s vote that the amendment rebuked or insulted Trump. “As I read it, it recognizes ... his effort for us to examine exactly what we are doing in these places,” Risch said.

Topics: US Senate Mitch McConnell Syria Afghanistan Daesh Al-Qaida

Related

0
Middle-East
Syria withdrawal without plan can lead to chaos, Trump told
Update 0
Middle-East
Pompeo: US committed to countering Daesh, Iran despite Syria troop withdrawal

Latest updates

North Korea trying to protect nuclear, missile capabilities -UN report
0
Time running out on Qatar labor reform, warns Amnesty
0
US Senate breaks from Trump with Syria and Afghanistan troop vote
0
‘Conflict begins when talking ends’, former UNESCO chief tells Human Fraternity Conference
0
Arab women take active role in promoting tolerance
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.