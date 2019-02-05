You are here

German airline Germania files for bankruptcy, cancels all flights

The airline flies mainly Mediterranean, North African and Middle Eastern holiday routes for German sun-seekers on package trips. (AFP)
Updated 05 February 2019
AFP
German airline Germania files for bankruptcy, cancels all flights

  • The airline had flown mainly Mediterranean, North African and Middle Eastern holiday routes for German sun-seekers
  • The company blamed ‘unforeseen developments’ for its cash shortage
Updated 05 February 2019
AFP
BERLIN: Berlin-based airline Germania has filed for bankruptcy and canceled all flights with immediate effect, the company said early Tuesday.
The airline with 37 aircraft had flown mainly Mediterranean, North African and Middle Eastern holiday routes for German sun-seekers on package trips, and said it transported over four million passengers a year.
“Unfortunately, we ultimately failed to successfully complete our financing efforts to meet short-term liquidity needs,” said managing director Karsten Balke in a statement.
“We very much regret that, as a consequence, we had no choice but to file for bankruptcy.”
The company blamed “unforeseen developments” for its cash shortage such as “steep kerosene price increases over the summer of last year with a simultaneous fall of the euro against the US dollar” as well as a high number of technical services required by its fleet of aircraft.
Balke said that “we especially regret the impact that this step has on our employees,” who had done their best to ensure reliable and stable flight operations.
“I thank you all personally and with all my heart. I apologize to passengers who cannot take their Germania flight as planned,” said Balke.
The ailing company, which had reported financial woes on January, said it had filed for bankruptcy with a Berlin court late Monday and that all flights were halted overnight.
Affected passengers who booked as part of a package holiday were told to contact their tour operator for replacement flights.
“Regrettably, for passengers who purchased their ticket directly from Germania, there is no entitlement to replacement transport due to the current legal situation,” the airline said.
The company’s subsidiaries Swiss Germania Flug and Bulgarian Eagle were not affected, the statement said.
The small carrier’s bankruptcy comes after Air Berlin, formerly Germany’s second-largest airline, went bust in 2017 after shareholder Etihad Airways withdrew funding following years of losses.

Egypt aims for 5.6% GDP growth, lower than previous target

Updated 49 min 9 sec ago
Reuters
Egypt aims for 5.6% GDP growth, lower than previous target

  • The government will target GDP growth of 6 percent in the 2019-2020 financial year
Updated 49 min 9 sec ago
Reuters
CAIRO: Egypt is targeting gross domestic product growth of 5.6 percent in the fiscal year ending June, Finance Minister Mohamed Maait said on Tuesday, slightly lower than its previous target of 5.8 percent.
Maait said the government will target GDP growth of 6 percent in the 2019-2020 financial year. The country’s GDP grew at an annual rate of 5.5 percent in the period from October to December 2018, and Maait said on Tuesday that growth in the third and fourth quarters was expected to be higher still.

